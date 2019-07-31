Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, TX, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. recently merged with Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (“GTV”), a strategic consulting company doing business in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors, announced that the company has secured DTC Eligibility by the Depository Trust Company and is providing a corporate update on its divisions as described below.

The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

Mr. Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “We are very pleased to secure DTC Eligibility for our Company which became effective on July 19th, 2019. Electronic trading is the standard in today's financial markets and becoming DTC-eligible greatly simplifies the process of trading and exchanging our common stock. We would also like to thank Vstock Transfer for their guidance through this entire process. Going forward, my vision is to bring every piece of business I have into this organization. I have helped dozens of private and public companies over the past decade and I am very excited to give this company 100% of my focus.”

The company also wishes to provide a corporate update on all of its divisions below:

HEALTH

Golden Triangle Ventures is currently working to facilitate many different transactions in the CBD space for a fee upon success basis. Our team works closely with Hemp farmers across the country and we have relationships with some of the biggest CBD extraction companies in the world. Our Company connects clients to different types of licensed CBD extraction facilities that produce CBD Crude, CBD Distillate, CBD Isolate and every other type of CBD extracts available. Our Company also introduces clients to licensed Hemp farms that supply CBD Biomass for extraction and Hemp flower. All of which is compliant and now federally legal from the 2018 Farm bill that President Trump passed. We also help Hemp farmers across the country with Toll Processing Extraction Services and all harvest to sale services through our represented alliances. We are building a strong team of CBD Consultants under the umbrella that we believe will bring a valuable amount of business to Golden Triangle Ventures. We are starting our own CBD product line that we will then brand and market to people around the nation.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Company CEO and Chairman of the Board, Steffan Dalsgaard, has owned and operated an established concert production company called Lavish Entertainment, Inc. which is a licensed and insured, professional Event Organization Company based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. Right now the Company is strongly focused on the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) market which is one of the fastest growing music genres in the world. The Company is currently Doing Business As “EpicRaves” and because they are a Las Vegas based company, they believe there is no better place in the world to operate this business. This Company will become the first acquisition for Golden Triangle Ventures in the very near future. The Company has organized many successful events to date and has been in operation since early 2017. The Company rents concert venues, books talented artists from around the world, designs the entire stage production and promotes the entire event from start to finish. The Company has over 30,000 national followers between all of their social media platforms and has nearly 100 team members that help operate these events. The Company has plans to own and operate its own concert venue and it is already working towards organizing its first music festival. Management is working hard to grow this Company into a much larger event organization business in the years ahead and our Company has been working diligently to get this acquisition completed as fast as possible.

TECHNOLOGY

Golden Triangle Ventures has identified several very promising pieces of innovative technology that we plan to bring into this Company within the next year. Because some of this technology is highly proprietary, we are limited as to what we can reveal at this time. However, we can disclose that our Company is currently working to develop one of the items internally which is something that will greatly benefit our business. More details on this division will be released as soon as the Company is able to.

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. 3430 East Russell Road Suite 301-18 Las Vegas, NV 89120 1-800-916-5882



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.