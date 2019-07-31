Feedvisor Awarded U.S. Patent for AI-Powered Optimization and Intelligence Technology

Feedvisor’s best-in-class algorithmic repricer provides real-time insights for large sellers and brands to drive growth and stay competitive on Amazon

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feedvisor, the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for large sellers and brands on Amazon, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued the grant of U.S. Patent #10,332,139 for the company’s competitive pricing algorithm. The patent, titled “Dynamic Repricing of Items on Electronic Marketplaces and/or Online Stores,” solidifies Feedvisor as the industry-leading platform for major brands and large sellers eager to accelerate sales and profits and remain competitive in an Amazon-led e-commerce ecosystem.



Feedvisor’s patented technology analyzes Amazon’s data streams to fuel automatic, real-time price optimizations based on the dynamic, hyper-competitive marketplace landscape. By taking a holistic view of the many variables that influence success on Amazon — from competitor pricing and fulfillment method to customer reviews, seller rankings, and more — Feedvisor provides actionable recommendations that improve overall business performance.

“Our patented technology learns and adapts to the myriad of unseen forces behind Amazon’s algorithm,” said Victor Rosenman, CEO, Feedvisor. “By taking the guesswork out of selling on Amazon, we can enable any retailer or brand to find success on the platform.”

Feedvisor’s State of the Amazon Marketplace 2019 report found that 90% of sellers leveraging price optimization technology find it helpful, and 94% find their account health score to be above average compared to their competitors. Unlike other repricers, Feedvisor’s algorithm can be customized to fit the unique business goals of each retailer or brand, including profit maximization, inventory liquidation, product launches, and brand awareness.

“Our team is fiercely committed to creating innovative solutions that help brands and retailers maximize performance and stay one step ahead of the competition,” said Dani Nadel, President and Chief Operating Officer, Feedvisor. “Selling on Amazon is complex and ever-changing, but with Feedvisor’s patented technology and unmatched expertise, brands and retailers do not have to do it alone.”

About Feedvisor

Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for large sellers and brands on Amazon. Feedvisor’s proven technology and deep Amazon expertise draws insights from the myriad of data streams from the Amazon Marketplace and customers’ business operations, and provides personalized, actionable, real-time decisions that maximize profitability and drive overall business growth. For more information about Feedvisor, visit feedvisor.com.

