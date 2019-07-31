eXp Realty Announces July ICON Agents

Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production and Cultural Goals

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced 49 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for July 2019.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.

eXp Realty ICON agents for July 2019 are as follows:

Lori Adamson, Arizona

Mario Baez, Texas

Kelly Broaddus, Arizona

Erin Catron, Oklahoma

Tina Caul, North Carolina

Mickey Cavazos, Texas

Amy Chance, Texas

Tina Cheung, Maryland, District of Columbia and Virginia

Jeffrey Chubb, Massachusetts

Steven Croy, Florida

Shaughnessy Dusling, New York

Sheila Fejeran, Texas

Jo Ferraro, Wisconsin

Maic and Renee Friedrich, California

Fabian Gammo, Michigan

Andrew Gaydosh, Ohio and Indiana

Heidi Hines, North Carolina and South Carolina

Harriet and Mike Hinson, Georgia

Darren James, Louisiana

Kristi Jencks, Arizona

Jeremy Knight, Texas

Tina Kraft, North Dakota and Minnesota

Don Lawyer, Texas

Jesse Loader, Alberta

Basil Malouf, Georgia

Shannon Marti, Minnesota

Pamela L Martin, Virginia

Ryan Matthews, Texas

Todd G McCabe, Oregon

Michael Meagher, Texas

Jason Lin Mitchell, Hawaii and Texas

Kevin Mullaney, New Mexico

Albert Ngai, New Jersey

Ralph Dominic Nudi, Wisconsin

Elizabeth Page-Kramer, Delaware and Maryland

Parker H. Pemberton, Minnesota

Richard Peter Petrone, Colorado

Brant Phillips, Texas

Kyle Robinson, Iowa and Illinois

Todd Schroth, Florida

Jeffrey Selvoski, Pennsylvania

Kunal Seth, Texas

Kevin Shaner, Pennsylvania

Andrew and Bridget Shelton, South Carolina

Kirby Smith, Texas

Ryan Tollefsen, Alaska, Arizona and Washington

Joseph Trujillo, California

Sandra West, North Dakota, Montana and South Dakota

Dave Zajdzinski, Arizona

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 20,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and five Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com .

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America

949.385.6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.