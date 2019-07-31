Stewart Title Announces Integration with LendingQB

Enhancing Title Agent Digital Transaction Experience

/EIN News/ -- Houston, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewart, a leading provider in digital transformation, is pleased to announce the completion of its integration with LendingQB, a leading provider of SaaS loan origination technology solutions. LendingQB is a transformative browser-based SaaS platform and supports hundreds of lenders nationally.

Stewart understands lenders’ need for cost reduction and a large part of those reductions come from direct source data integration. Leveraging our integration, lenders can import fee quotes directly to their LOS, collaborate and communicate within the secure integration and boost overall productivity by eliminating costly data entry and continually providing status updates, typically completed manually today.

“Stewart’s commitment to digitally integrated solutions is part of a broader goal to drive innovation and simplify transaction management, ultimately leading to operational and margin gains, and enhanced customer experience,” said Senior Vice President, Scott Gillen. “With the expanding recognition that data driven processes are paramount to providing efficiency, security and transparency, this solution delivers on our desire to partner directly with our lenders to also drive down the origination costs for homeowners.”

“Stewart’s ability to automate processes within LendingQB propels our clients towards our ultimate goal of eliminating manual keystrokes,” said Tim Nguyen, CEO of MeridianLink. “With this integration, lenders can expect innovative transaction management within LendingQB to create larger time-savings. We’re looking forward to our continued partnership.”

Stewart offers policy support and title expertise through a nationwide network of direct operations offices and independent agents providing a personalized experience for borrowers on a local level.



About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





About LendingQB

LendingQB, a provider of an innovative web-based loan origination system (LOS) and division of MeridianLink, continues to extend market-leading integrations through its web-based LOS that provides lenders with a flexible, innovative workflow. The system’s open-architecture application program interface (API) enables lenders to select the tools that maximize efficiency by leveraging integrations from more than 250 mortgage service providers. For more information, visit www.lendingqb.com.



About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, Calif., MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

Yelena Akinsheva MeridianLink 714-957-6334 yelena.akinsheva@meridianlink.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.