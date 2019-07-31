Trex Company Captures Three Spots in Remodelers’ Choice 100

/EIN News/ -- WINCHESTER, Va., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Remodelers’ Choice 100 has been announced and Trex, the world’s #1 brand of decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, has been honored with three of the coveted spots. The annual list of top building products compiled by Qualified Remodeler magazine includes Trex Enhance® decking, Trex® CustomCurve® heating & bending solution and the Trex® RainEscape® deck drainage system.



Each month, Qualified Remodeler highlights approximately 50 products in its pages between trend articles, new product announcements and product spotlights. The Remodelers’ Choice 100 represents products that drove the most reader inquiries over the course of one year – in this case between April 2018 and March 2019.

“Making this list is especially rewarding because it reinforces that the products we have brought to market are resonating and relevant to the remodeler community,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex Company. “We continually strive to introduce products and tools that make it easier for end-users – whether contractors or DIYers – to maximize the potential of an outdoor space.”

Following is more information about the three Trex products included in this year’s Remodelers’ Choice 100:

Trex Enhance ® Decking

Introduced in early 2019, the re-engineered Trex Enhance line features a scalloped profile, new color options and a price point designed to put the pressure on treated lumber. Like the entire Trex decking portfolio, Enhance boards are made in the U.S.A. from more than 95 percent recycled material and are backed by a 25-year warranty. Enhance boards require no sanding or staining. All they need is an occasional soap-and-water cleaning to maintain a “like new” appearance.



Deck boards are available in two color collections – Basics and Naturals. Enhance Basics boards are offered in three proven and popular monochromatic shades, Clam Shell (gray), Beach Dune (light tan) and Saddle (classic brown). Enhance Naturals come in five multi-tonal hues that resemble the streaked look of natural wood, including Foggy Wharf (light gray), Rocky Harbor (dark gray), Toasted Sand (light brown), Coastal Bluff (dark brown) and Sunset Cove (reddish brown).

Trex® CustomCurve® Heating & Bending Solution

Trex is the first brand to create an on-site bending solution exclusively for contractors to help them create distinctive, showpiece decks. The easy-to-use CustomCurve system can bend Trex Transcend® and Trex Select® decking and railing to as much as a 10-foot radius in an hour or less.



By consistently heating materials from end to end, the unit minimizes waste and cost. Additionally, it is lightweight for easy transport between job sites and features adjustable legs to simplify leveling.

Trex ® RainEscape ® Deck Drainage System

The Trex RainEscape under-deck drainage system makes it possible to create dry, usable space below an elevated deck. The above-the-joist system features a trough and downspout construction that drains water away from a deck and protects the space below from the elements.



Unlike competitive products – which make use of “under joist” technology – Trex RainEscape shields floor joists, protecting them from water damage and deterioration that may occur over time and guarding the structural integrity of the deck. Adding to its appeal, the system is priced at approximately 20-30 percent less than similar products.

The recognition from Qualified Remodeler comes on the heels of other accolades from the remodeler community. In May 2019, Trex ranked #1 in all four key performance areas of Remodeling magazine’s 2019 Brand Use Study, including “Brand Familiarity,” “Brand Quality,” “Brand Used the Most” and “Brand Used Most in the Past Two Years” for the composite/PVC decking category – accolades the company has earned, and held, consistently in this survey over the past decade.

The complete list of Remodelers’ Choice 100 products is featured on the Qualified Remodeler website at https://www.qualifiedremodeler.com/remodeler-driven-results/. For more information about Trex’s high-performance products, visit trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

