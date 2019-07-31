Africa Oil Week and Menas Associates release Africa Oil and Gas Outlook for 2019

A report released by Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) and Menas Associates about what lies in store for Africa’s oil and gas industry has concluded that, on balance, the continent’s economic performance is promising, particularly as global oil markets finally recover from their 2015-2016 lows. Africa’s proven oil and gas reserves respectively account for 7.5% and 7.1% of global totals.

Experts predict that 2019 and beyond will see deep offshore exploration and mega gas finds, with the development of trans-continental pipelines, gas-to-power initiatives and refining potential.

The report delves into major trends for 2019, including political transitions and regional integration through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) which promises to reduce barriers to intra-African trade, facilitate the movement of people and strengthening Africa’s prominence on the world stage.

A rosy picture is painted for natural gas as global consumption rises. Africa’s gas production grew by 8% between 2017 and 2018 – largely out of Egypt.

In terms of opportunities, sub-Saharan Africa’s two largest producers of oil – Nigeria and Angola – are expected to launch bidding rounds this year. Equatorial Guinea, Uganda, Gabon and Congo Brazzaville have ongoing rounds, Ghana launched its first licencing round at the 2018 edition of Africa Oil Week, and Madagascar is hoped to offer a number of blocks this year.

Africa Oil Week will feature two days dedicated to national showcases and bidding rounds at their upcoming event with 16 countries – including Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Mozambique -presenting their national hydrocarbon sector to Africa Oil Week’s audience.

Read the report (https://bit.ly/2K5uheY) to find out more about the state of the oil and gas industry in Africa, including country profiles of the countries showing particular promise in the coming year.

