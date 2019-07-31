Jacada Continues to Impress; Declared a “Major Contender” in Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Everest Group’s 2019 “RPA - Technology Vendor Landscape With Products PEAK Matrix™ Assessment” Of Jacada Is Call Center Solution Company's Latest Accolade Of Several This Year

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Inc., provider of solutions designed to automate end-to-end customer service operations, is excited to announce its latest accomplishment: Being named a “Major Contender” in the much anticipated annual report “RPA - Technology Vendor Landscape With Products PEAK Matrix™ Assessment” by highly regarded industry analyst firm, Everest Group.



Everest Group, a consulting and research firm focused on IT, business process, and engineering services compiles the Everest Group RPA Products PEAK Matrix™ assessment annually in order to provide businesses with the detailed data needed to make strategic decisions about global services providers. Companies are evaluated on several factors, primarily market impact, vision, and capability. Once again, after a year of almost monthly accolades and accomplishments, Jacada is proving itself not only a contender, but a leading force in RPA.

Jacada's hybrid RPA capabilities, which include both Attended and Unattended RPA, are designed to automate end-to-end customer service operations which result in reducing center call volume, Average Handle Time (AHT), and call resolution rates; while improving both Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) via the application of contextual bots and automation.

“Jacada is focused on enabling automation and optimization of processes across the customer service value chain,” said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group. “Its ability to combine RPA and conversational AI capabilities to deliver an integrated customer service automation solution is one of its key strengths”.

Everest Group's report found one of Jacada's major strengths to be “value delivered.” According to the report, “Referenced clients have lauded its automation capabilities and appreciated Jacada for its responsive support, professional service, level of engagement and commitment to deliver on time, and flexibility to understand and adapt, and deliver as per client requirements.”

Jacada's advanced agent desktop solutions powered by attended RPA were also heralded in the report, including the “ability to extract relevant information from various applications and present it to the agent in a single unified screen in near real time.”

With its cutting edge CX solutions and third-party technology partners that include Google Dialogflow, IBM Watson, and Microsoft Cognitive Services, it is no surprise that Jacada's RPA clientele has grown substantially over the last year.

Read or download a customized copy of Everest Group's “RPA - Technology Vendor Landscape With Products PEAK Matrix™ Assessment” on the Jacada website to learn more about how Jacada is revolutionizing the Robotic Process Automation industry.

For more details, including video demonstrations of Jacada's RPA-Powered Solutions, visit www.jacada.com. For press inquiries, contact Matthew Storm at mstorm@jacada.com.

ABOUT JACADA

Jacada’s automation expertise and IP within customer operations continues to deliver end-to-end customer service automation solutions to global enterprises helping them move further down an autonomous CX path. From guiding the contact center agents and automating their manual tasks to fully automated self-service solutions, Jacada automates interactions while improving customer experience. Our 29 years of experience in automating customer service processes for global enterprises, together with proven outcome-focused integration capabilities, enable worry-free deployments with lower Total Cost of Ownership. Founded in 1990, Jacada operates globally with offices in Atlanta, USA; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Herzliya, Israel. More information is available at www.jacada.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.