ORHub, Inc. Announces New CEO

Dr. Robert “Bobby” Lazzara Named CEO after joining the Company as its Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) ("ORHub" or the "Company"), a Microsoft Silver Partner and cloud-based healthcare analytics company focused on the business of surgery, today announced that Colton Melby and the ORHub Board of Directors mutually agreed that Mr. Melby is stepping aside from the position of Chairman and CEO with Dr. Robert Lazzara becoming the new CEO. During this transitional time, led by Dr. Robert Lazzara, the company will be looking to expand its Board of Directors, including the Chairman position.



Mr. Melby states, “I am excited to welcome Dr. Lazzara as the Company’s new CEO. Having had the opportunity to help build the Company to this point, Dr. Lazzara is my natural choice for this transition given his three decades of operating room experience, his surgical expertise and his tremendous achievements using new innovative technologies that have earned him several recognitions such as becoming a Smithsonian Laureate for his pioneering work utilizing the Internet and information technology as a health care educational tool. I look forward to fully supporting Dr. Lazzara as the Company continues to accelerate growth. In short order, he has proven to be a valuable asset to the Company.”

Dr. Lazzara’s full Curriculum Vitae is available, showing his extensive background as an industry veteran and trail blazer in this market. Please click the link below to read more: https://www.orhub.com/team-dr-bobby-lazzara-md-curriculum-vitae/

As a former Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, Dr. Lazzara had a special interest in minimally invasive and robotic surgery and believes in using the latest technology to serve all patient’s needs. His business leadership experience, expertise in healthcare video education and social media marketing will be critical as ORHub gains awareness and authority in the analytics market.

“I am honored to have the support of the Board of Directors, Colton Melby, and the rest of the ORHub team, as we continue to capture market share and change the business of surgery. Surgical Spotlight is an incredible tool that is already making an impact on the business of surgery and I will continue to drive value for the Shareholders as we increase our influence on the medical community. The entire Company is incredibly appreciative of the contributions and milestones Mr. Melby has accomplished thus far, and I look forward to our ongoing partnership through the transition,” comments Dr. Lazzara.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a growth stage data analytics company on a mission to optimize the Business of Surgery through lean process improvement. As a Microsoft Silver Partner, ORHub leverages the Azure cloud to help customers unlock the power in their data captured in the OR. Surgical Spotlight® helps providers harness that data, identify millions of dollars in opportunities, and get leaders back to their primary focus: improving care, increasing patient access and reducing costs. A first-of-kind team building tool brings all stakeholders together with regular and accessible information. ORHub specializes in business intelligence for the operating room, built by professionals from the operating room.

Industry Statistics: The U.S. market continues to grow, with over 5,500 hospitals and 6,100 ambulatory surgery centers (ASC,s) performing over 50 million medical procedures annually. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global healthcare analytics market will approach 50BN by 2024 with a 5-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”) of 28.3% from 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

ORHUB Contact:

Jason Brown

Shareholder Communications

jason.brown@orhub.com

714-228-5667



