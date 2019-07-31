Atlas Nanotech Opens First Revenue Stream

Multipurpose contract signed with Gem Labs

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – CSSI (Costas Inc.), DBA Atlas Nanotech, today memorialized an agreement with Laboratorios Gem S.A. de C.V. of Mexico City gemlabs.mx.



The contract calls for Atlas to sell stabilized and functionalized silver nanoparticles to Gem Labs for use in the manufacture of one of Gem Labs proprietary products. This agreement represents an initial source of income for Atlas with revenue anticipated as soon as Q3 2019.

The contract is understood as a first act of trade between the parties and goes on to define initial terms of a licensing agreement for the use and exploitation of Nanogasa ( nanogasa.com ), a patented development of Atlas Nanotech.

Professor David de la Mora, Atlas chairman, stated, “the production for sale of raw nanotechnology material is a growing industry,” adding, “the acceptance by Gem Labs of our nano material shows that we can produce a stable quality product at a competitive price.”

Gem Labs President Ivan Lopez stated that several other firms had been considered for the contract, however based on a sample provided by Atlas, it was the nano particles produced by Atlas that met the highest standards sought after by Gem Labs for its products.

Dr. Julio César Riestra, CEO of Atlas, said while it is important for Atlas to begin receiving these revenues from the sale of raw nanoparticles, it is of greater consequence for the firms to form a relationship and alliance; in particular, with a company of such stature as Gem Labs. There are many synergies that the two companies can exploit going forward, he said.

About COSTAS Inc. DBA Atlas Nanotech

Costas Inc. has been trading under the symbol CSSI since the year 2014. With the recent acquisition of the Guadalajara-based nano-medical firm Atlas Nanotech, it now enters the new dynamic market of nanotechnology development and manufacturing.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Costas, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements,” including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should, “believes,” “expects," "anticipates,” “estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results (including, without limitation, Costas’ ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

1-800-379-9651

1-281-249-5125

+52 33 1605 5418

Atlasnanotech.com



