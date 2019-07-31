Global Phygital Market Report 2019: Smart Packaging, Innovation Landscape, Use Cases, and Companies to Action

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phygital: Redefining Customer Experience Across Physical and Digital Channels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An Overview of Smart Packaging Applications Transforming the Retail & Packaging Sector



There is a lot of buzz around phygital (physical plus digital) and Internet of Things (IoT) connected ecosystem. With the evolution of new-age technology, which is built on the foundation of connectivity, efficiency, and increased automation. The retail and packaging industry is gradually moving toward the phygital world. Phygital combines the strategies of both the online and offline environments with the best aspects from both the space to provide a more engaging and satisfying customer experience.

Traceability infrastructure and authentication technology both serve to protect product integrity. Technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags and scanning devices are well-established methods for capturing transaction and process data. Producers and food manufacturers are shifting toward more interoperable and integrated systems to reap the benefits of data in order to provide better customer experience.

In brief, this research service covers the following points:

Phygital - An overview

Smart Packaging

Innovation Landscape

Smart Packaging Use cases

Companies to Action

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Phygital - An Introduction

2.1 Integrated Data Analytics in IoT to Drive Better Customer Experience

2.2 Enhanced Customer Experience and New Growth Opportunities to be the Key Focus Areas in IoT

2.3 Smart Packaging can be Applied to Solve Existing Business and Operational Challenges across Retail and Packaging Sectors

2.4 Phygital Experience Continues to Grow and the Development of Four Technology Connectors will be Vital for its Integration

2.5 Phygital Best Practices

3. Smart Packaging

3.1 Smart Packaging Adoption

3.2 Data, Analyze, and Optimize Model

3.3 Smart Packaging has the Potential to Completely Transform the Retail and Packaging Industry Across the Entire Value Chain

3.4 Tech Start-ups are Bolstering the Adoption of Smart and Intelligent Packaging

3.5 Interactive Customer Engagement Along with Business Intelligence is Enabling Companies to Adopt Smart Packaging Solutions

4. Innovation Landscape

4.1 Companies Across the Globe Have Been Building Their Intellectual Property (IP) Portfolios to Gain a Competitive Edge

5. Smart Packaging Use Cases

5.1 Partnerships and Alliances will Foster the Technology Application Development Ecosystem

5.2 Unique Codes Combined with Data Analytics to Drive Customer Loyalty

6. Companies to Action

6.1 Brand Promotion along with Customer Loyalty Using the Unique Codes is the Focus Area of Smart Packaging Stakeholders

6.2 Product Security is Major Area where Packaging Companies are Innovating More

7. Challenges and Strategic Recommendations

7.1 High Cost and Data Privacy and Ownership Concerns are Hindering the Smooth Adoption of Smart Packaging Solutions Across the Globe

7.2 Emerging Technologies to Help the Packaging Industry Address Inefficiencies in Processes and Enhance Performance of Customer

8. Industry Contacts

8.1 Key Contacts



