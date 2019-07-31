Worldwide Hysterometers Market Insights (2019-2023) Featuring Key Players Novomed Group, Prince Medical, Ri.Mos, Surtex Instruments, TG Eakin, and The Cooper Co

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hysterometers Market by Type and End-User - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing awareness, use, and availability of IUDs will increase the demand for hysterometers and drive the growth of the global hysterometers market size at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Improving healthcare scenario in emerging countries



Emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico have several untapped markets that provide significant growth opportunities for players in the healthcare industry. The growing population in these countries, coupled with changing lifestyle patterns has increased the prevalence of several diseases.



The number of gynecology diseases is also increasing in these countries. The availability of medical insurances for the middle-class population in emerging markets has increased the use of medical products and services. The growing investments in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will increase the demand for medical devices, including hysterometers. This is expected to have a positive impact on the market's growth.



Market Dynamics



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the rising prevalence of gynecological diseases, growing awareness, use, and availability of IUDs, and the increase in healthcare expenditure.



However, complications associated with the use of hysterometers and related applications, availability of alternatives, and the lack of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the global hysterometers market size over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The hysterometers market analysis considers sales from both disposable hysterometers and reusable hysterometers. The analysis also considers the sales of hysterometers in Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



In 2018, the disposable hysterometers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the wide availability and benefits will play a significant role in the disposable hysterometers segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global hysterometers market is fairly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hysterometers manufacturers, that include:



Novomed Group

Prince Medical SAS

Ri.Mos. Srl

Surtex Instruments Ltd.

TG Eakin Ltd.

The Cooper Co. Inc.

Also, the hysterometers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Disposable hysterometer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Reusable hysterometer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Gynecology clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising proportion of older women with POP

Improving healthcare scenario in emerging economies

Advantages of using single-use hysterometers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Novomed Group

Prince Medical SAS

Ri.Mos. Srl

Surtex Instruments Ltd.

TG Eakin Ltd.

The Cooper Co. Inc.

