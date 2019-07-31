Worldwide Hysterometers Market Insights (2019-2023) Featuring Key Players Novomed Group, Prince Medical, Ri.Mos, Surtex Instruments, TG Eakin, and The Cooper Co
The growing awareness, use, and availability of IUDs will increase the demand for hysterometers and drive the growth of the global hysterometers market size at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Improving healthcare scenario in emerging countries
Emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico have several untapped markets that provide significant growth opportunities for players in the healthcare industry. The growing population in these countries, coupled with changing lifestyle patterns has increased the prevalence of several diseases.
The number of gynecology diseases is also increasing in these countries. The availability of medical insurances for the middle-class population in emerging markets has increased the use of medical products and services. The growing investments in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will increase the demand for medical devices, including hysterometers. This is expected to have a positive impact on the market's growth.
Market Dynamics
Also, the market report looks at factors such as the rising prevalence of gynecological diseases, growing awareness, use, and availability of IUDs, and the increase in healthcare expenditure.
However, complications associated with the use of hysterometers and related applications, availability of alternatives, and the lack of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the global hysterometers market size over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The hysterometers market analysis considers sales from both disposable hysterometers and reusable hysterometers. The analysis also considers the sales of hysterometers in Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
In 2018, the disposable hysterometers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the wide availability and benefits will play a significant role in the disposable hysterometers segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several players, the global hysterometers market is fairly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hysterometers manufacturers, that include:
- Novomed Group
- Prince Medical SAS
- Ri.Mos. Srl
- Surtex Instruments Ltd.
- TG Eakin Ltd.
- The Cooper Co. Inc.
Also, the hysterometers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Disposable hysterometer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Reusable hysterometer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Gynecology clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising proportion of older women with POP
- Improving healthcare scenario in emerging economies
- Advantages of using single-use hysterometers
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Novomed Group
- Prince Medical SAS
- Ri.Mos. Srl
- Surtex Instruments Ltd.
- TG Eakin Ltd.
- The Cooper Co. Inc.
