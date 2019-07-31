Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast will be available through the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations . An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a human-centric proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/ .

Contact

Amy Reilly

617-890-5721

amy.reilly@kaleido.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.