TECAT Announces Patent for Wireless Axial Load Cell and Sensor Assembly Capability

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECAT Performance Systems today announced the patent of the Wireless Axial Load Cell and Sensor Assembly, the first version of the company’s wireless system to feature position data with load for artificial lift applications. The new WISER LC100 will simplify data collection by eliminating the need for an inclinometer on the pump jack in the field. Furthermore, the patent is combining position sensing with load to simplify installation, reduce complexity, and improve data quality and resolution that allows end users to produce better surface and downhole cards which enable better decision making regarding well operation.



“This patent is the result of listening to and implementing feedback from our customers,” said Don Keating, vice president, new business development, at TECAT Performance Systems. “Many have expressed the need for a cost-effective, integrated wireless data system including a wireless load cell assembly. It’s about the integration of the load and position vs. just the position and is now available. Even better, it provides a method for measuring operational data of one or more components for safety, health monitoring, and control, rotating freely for simple installation without regard to rotational orientation. U.S. Patent No. 10,302,510 is the sixth application patent issued to TECAT and we have more in the pipeline.”

TECAT’s WISER systems are the smallest, lightest, and most power-efficient solutions available for the measurement of torque, acceleration, pressure, and temperature. The WISER platform is comprised of three subsystems. The remote unit consists of the data capture electronics, a transceiver, and a long-life battery. The base unit housing an antenna, transceiver, and up to eight analogue outputs. The WISER Data Viewer software is used for system configuration and calibration, live monitoring, and data logging.

In addition to measuring strain, the WISER platform has the optional ability to measure 3-axis acceleration, barometric pressure, and ambient temperature, all within a small footprint. On-board high-speed data logging with triggering capability allows high-resolution data to be collected on the remote unit without PC or DAQ connectivity, while remote flash enables firmware upgrades without removing the system from the unit.

About TECAT Performance Systems

TECAT Performance Systems was founded in 2010 by Dr. Douglas Baker, CTO and inventor of its torque telemetry system. The company designs and manufactures the smallest, lightest, most power-efficient wireless sensors available. These features enable the measurement of torque, acceleration, and atmospheric data in places never before accessed. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. More information on TECAT Performance Systems is available at http://tecatperformance.com/.

TECAT Performance Systems Contact:

Don Keating

Vice President, New Business Development

+1 248 615 9862

dkeating@tecatperformance.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.