Qorvo® Delivers Programmable Power in Smart Home Appliances

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today introduced a new intelligent power control solution that significantly reduces energy consumption, bulk, weight and noise in smart home appliances, AC-powered fans and compressors. This new, mixed-signal System in Package (SiP) product can reduce bill of materials by as much as 35 percent, even as it enhances performance, reliability and energy efficiency in brushless DC (BLDC) motor and permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) control applications.



“In a recent report, IHS Markit concluded there were 89 million smart home appliances shipped globally in 2018, representing about 16 percent of all large white good shipments. In 2019, the global smart appliance market is expected to grow by 74% to 155 million shipments,” said Blake Kozak, principal analyst for Smart Home and Security, IHS Markit.

The Qorvo PAC5556 Power Application Controller® (PAC) delivers extreme power density in a slim, compact 52-PIN 10x10 QFN package. It features a 150MHz Arm® Cortex®-M4F digital high-performance processor with 128kB FLASH and integrates a 600V N-channel DC/DC Buck Controller and signal conditioning components. This greatly reduces the bill of materials in high-voltage systems that do not require isolation.

The integrated power management supplies all necessary voltage rails for the system, including the 12V or 15V gate driver supply for metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) or insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs). An additional, high-efficiency 5V DC/DC Buck Converter provides power for other system peripherals.

Larry Blackledge, general manager, Qorvo Programmable Power Management business unit, said, “We are continually optimizing our product designs to improve performance and increase energy efficiency. The PAC5556 expands our highly-optimized family of PAC devices that can implement BLDC and PMSM programmable motor controllers and drivers in a single, integrated package. This is a game changer for controlling and powering next-generation smart energy AC-powered appliances, devices and equipment.”

BLDC motors are seeing widespread adoption, thanks to their maintenance-free operation, longer life span, power efficiency and quieter operation. Next-generation systems that are switching from brushed DC motors to BLDCs include smart home appliances, HVAC systems, automobiles, aerospace, defense and medical devices.

The PAC5556 is available now to customers and offers these specifications:

MCU 150MHz Arm ® Cortex ® -M4F

Cortex -M4F 128kB FLASH, 32kB SRAM with ECC

12b 2.5MSPS SAR ADC with trigger and sequence engine I/O 16 3.3V IO

10 5V Open-drain IO Power Management 600V Buck DC/DC Controller with external NCH FET

5V/200mA system supply

LDOs for MCU Core, IO, Analog

Low-power hibernate mode (8µA) Gate Drivers 3 High-side 600V gate drivers with 250mA/500mA current

3 Low-side 20V/1A gate drivers Physical 10x10mm, 52-pin QFN

T A = -40°C to 125°C

Qorvo is showcasing its programmable power management solutions on August 2, 2019, at the Motor Drive and Control Technology Seminar in Shenzhen, China.

Qorvo’s Programmable Power Management business unit delivers power management and intelligent motor control expertise to key growth markets. The company’s portfolio of analog and mixed-signal SoCs provides scalable core platforms used in charging, powering and embedded digital control systems for industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Qorvo offers Power Application Controllers® (PACs) and DC-DC power management products that significantly improve system reliability while reducing solution size, cost and system development time. Learn more at https://www.qorvo.com/products/power-management.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





