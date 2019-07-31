BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 2019 Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI”) (Nasdaq: BTAI) today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will present [on its product candidates] at the Canaccord Genuity 2019 Annual Growth Conference being held August 6 – 8, 2019 in Boston. BTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company that utilizes novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify and advance the next wave of medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology.



Event: Canaccord Genuity 2019 Annual Growth Conference Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Location: InterContinental Boston Hotel, San Francisco Room Time: 1:00 – 1:25 PM ET

In addition to his presentation, Dr. Mehta will be hosting 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with BTI management should contact their Canaccord representative.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of BTI's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. Following the conference, a webcast replay will be archived on BTI’s website for 30 days.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify and advance the next wave of medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI’s two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an orally administered systemic innate immunity activator designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with other immuno-oncology agents. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com .

