Avid Technology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, announced today that Jeff Rosica, its Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ken Gayron, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in August.

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Boston, Mass.

Presentation time: 2:25pm – 3:00pm EST

Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Boston, Mass.

Presentation time: 12:30pm – 12:55pm EST

The presentations will be available to the public via live listen-only audio webcast and subsequent replay on the Company's website for 90 days. To listen online, please visit the events and presentation page on http://ir.avid.com.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

Investor Contact:

Whit Rappole

Avid

ir@avid.com

(978) 275-2032

PR Contact:

Jim Sheehan

Avid

jim.sheehan@avid.com

(978) 640-3152

Source: Avid Technology, Inc.



