Solves Strips® launches oral film strips for Electrolytes, Melatonin and Vitamin D3

The thin, dissolvable oral strips contain vitamins, medications and health aids

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solves Strips®, the disruptive drug delivery technology changing the way we give & take medication, has launched and is now available for consumers. All of the Solves Strips® products are quick dissolving, great tasting, and easy to take. They can contain vitamins, medications or other health aids.



Solves Strips® Product Program:

Alpine Crisp - Breath Freshener Strips

Electrolyte Strips

Melatonin Strips

Revive Energy™ - Caffeine and Vitamin Strip

Vitamin D3 Strips

Oral thin film strips replace the need for pills, powders, or liquid supplements, which are the traditional delivery methods for these personal wellness products. Solves Strips® provide a non-invasive and easy way to take these supplements, simply by placing the strip on the tongue and letting it dissolve. They are convenient, easy to transport, and ready to take without water.

“We’re excited to officially launch the Solves Strips® wellness program and share it with everyone across the US,” said Tony Ishmael, President & CEO of Innosol Health, Inc. the company behind Solves Strips®. “We have been working hard to find the best oral thin film strip and develop quality products that will benefit people in their everyday lives. This groundbreaking technology not only provides convenience, it’s also truly transformational for people who are not able to swallow pills.”

Solves Strips® are available for consumer purchase online at: www.solvesstrips.com .

To place an immediate purchase order for the full Solves Strips® program, retailers can contact Ms. DeAnna Erdmann at orders@solvesstrips.com .

For more information about Solves Strips® please visit www.solvesstrips.com .

Contact

Heidi Gammuac

heidi at theagencyinc dot ca

1 855 776-5837

About Solves Strips®

Imagine a life without pills. Solves Strips® is dedicated to enhancing everyone's personal wellness, providing innovative and non-invasive solutions- one oral thin strip at a time. We give people an easy way to get the wellness supplements you want, getting the active ingredients you need into your system fast. Our OTF products include: Alpine Crisp - Breath Freshener Strips, Electrolyte Strips, Melatonin Strips, Revive Energy™ - Caffeine and Vitamin Strips, and Vitamin D3 Strips. www.solvesstrips.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

About Innosol Health, Inc.

We are a product development and distribution company. Innosol Health, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive supplement and drug delivery technologies to help manage your health and wellness. Our premier product, Solves Strips®, is dedicated to enhancing the evolution of wellness, providing innovative and non-invasive solutions - one oral thin strip at a time. www.innosolhealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab89000e-4149-4f5c-bb1d-c91081bd845b

Solves Strips® Product Program From left to right: Electrolyte Strips, Melatonin Strips, Alpine Crisp - Breath Freshener Strips, Revive Energy™ - Caffeine and Vitamin Strips, Vitamin D3 Strips



