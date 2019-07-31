CoxHealth Selects MDLIVE as Virtual Healthcare Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Care Across Missouri Communities

Partnership will leverage the power and interoperability of MDLIVE’s virtual care platform with CoxHealth’s leading physician network to drive better outcomes for consumers and streamlined workflows for providers

Sunrise, Fla., July 31, 2019

MDLIVE Inc., an industry-leading virtual healthcare provider, today announced a strategic and landmark partnership with CoxHealth. MDLIVE’s virtual care platform will be seamlessly integrated into CoxHealth’s existing digital framework to optimize the virtual care experience for both consumers and providers across the state of Missouri. CoxHealth will leverage MDLIVE’s holistic virtual experience to better support the many complexities and systems involved in providing virtual care.



"CoxHealth’s partnership with MDLIVE aligns with our mission to improve the healthcare of our community by delivering the most comprehensive and highest quality care to our patients on their terms,” said Dr. Louis Krenn, Medical Director of Ambulatory Clinical Practice Efficiency. “We chose MDLIVE based on their track record of driving world-class consumer and clinician experience, as well as their ability to seamlessly integrate their platform within our Electronic Health Records (EHRs).”



CoxHealth will leverage MDLIVE’s platform to improve access to quality care and convenience for CoxHealth consumers. The team will directly integrate MDLIVE’s platform into the health system’s EHRs (Electronic Health Records) and physician workflows to deliver a more streamlined and comprehensive virtual care experience for both consumers and providers. By driving virtual care workflows directly from their EHRs, CoxHealth can eliminate gaps in healthcare caused by relying on patients to recall and input their own medical history prior to consulting with a physician. Through MDLIVE’s artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, providers will be able to streamline operations and be better equipped with more accurate and up-to-date medical information to efficiently meet consumer needs and deliver the best possible patient experience.



“MDLIVE is proud to collaborate with CoxHealth to drive improved health outcomes at lower costs with more convenience for consumers across Southwest Missouri,” said Rich Berner, Chief Executive Officer of MDLIVE. “Together, we will break down the barriers to healthcare access as MDLIVE continues to meet the needs of health systems, patients and providers through our interoperable platform and leading virtual care services.”



About MDLIVE



MDLIVE Inc. is focused on delivering high-quality, convenient, cost-effective online medical, dermatological and behavioral healthcare. MDLIVE was founded on the principle that healthcare should be simple, fast and uncomplicated. Since 2009, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to deliver high-quality, convenient and cost-efficient care to patients and organizations across the United States. Through MDLIVE’s comprehensive telehealth platform, millions of people are empowered with 24/7/365 access to the company’s network of board-certified internists, family practitioners, pediatricians, emergency room specialists, dermatologists, psychiatrists, and counselors. The company constantly looks to break scientific and industry barriers by pairing cutting-edge technologies, automation philosophies and evidence-based content with a vision to improve both efficiency and quality. At the same time, Sophie, MDLIVE’s personal health assistant, aims to improve the consumer experience via a multi-channel approach that can evolve quickly as new technologies become available. MDLIVE’s HIPAA- and PHI-compliant, cloud-based platform gives registered users access to virtual consultations through secure online video, phone or the MDLIVE app.To learn more about how MDLIVE is using telehealth innovations to improve the delivery of healthcare, visit www.MDLIVE.com, download our mobile app or text “Sophie” to MDLIVE (635483) to register.



About CoxHealth



Established in 1906, CoxHealth serves more than 25 counties in Southwest Missouri, offering a comprehensive array of primary and specialty care through six hospitals and more than 80 clinics. The health system includes Cox Medical Center South, Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Barton County Hospital, Cox Monett Hospital, Cox North Hospital, Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital, Oxford HealthCare, Home Parenteral Services (home infusion therapy), CoxHealth Foundation, Cox College, Cox HealthPlans and more.

David Schull Russo Partners (858) 717-2310 david.schull@russopartnersllc.com



