Jounce Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update before market open on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Jounce Therapeutics’ management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast

To access the conference call, please dial (866) 916-3380 (domestic) or (210) 874-7772 (international) and refer to conference ID 4484315. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at www.jouncetx.com . The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 30 days thereafter.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within the human tumor microenvironment to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right immunotherapy to the right patient. Jounce has two clinical product candidates, vopratelimab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS and JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that binds to PD-1 and for potential use in combination with Jounce’s pipeline of future product candidates. In addition Jounce is progressing numerous novel discovery stage programs. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

Investor Contact:

Komal Joshi

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

(857) 320-2523

kjoshi@jouncetx.com

Media Contact:

Gina Nugent

The Yates Network

(617) 460-3579

gina@theyatesnetwork.com



