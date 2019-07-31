Global E-learning Market Size, Trends and Forecasts Report 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-learning Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global E-learning Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the global e-learning market by value, by technology, by learning mode, by application, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the e-learning market, including the following regions: North America (The US & Rest of North America), Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US market by value and application.

E-learning, known as electronic learning, refers to learning that can be obtained through the internet by using electronic resources. In other words, e-learning means delivering the course digitally, whether it is in a classroom, corporate training or a distance learning course.



The traditional learning is considered expensive and takes a long time. Here, e-learning provides an alternative solution which is much faster, cheaper and potentially better. With the rapid development in technology and advancements in learning systems, e-learning has proven to be the best means of delivering education to a large number of recipients anywhere and at any time.



The e-learning has a very significant history with the continuous introduction of new and innovative technologies. The e-learning market can be segmented on the basis of technology (Corporate E-learning, Packaged Content, Learning Management System (LMS), Mobile Learning, Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) and Game-based Learning); learning mode (Instructor-Led and Self-Paced); type (Testing and Training) and application (Small and Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises, Education and Government).



The global e-learning market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The e-learning market is expected to increase due to the rising usage of internet, proliferation of smartphones, increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms, growing trend of social media learning, surging interest rates on a student loan, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the low adoption rate of e-learning in developing countries, technological inadequacies, substandard quality of the online course content, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global e-learning market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global e-learning market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some e-learning market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. Further, key players of the e-learning market are Oracle Corporation, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC (Blackboard Inc.) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 E-learning: An Overview

2.1.1 Importance and Effectiveness of E-learning

2.1.2 E-learning History Timeline

2.2 E-learning Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 E-learning Segmentation by Technology

2.2.2 E-learning Segmentation by Learning Mode

2.2.3 E-learning Segmentation by Type

2.2.4 E-learning Segmentation by Application



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global E-learning Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global E-learning Market by Value

3.1.2 Global E-learning Market by Technology (Packaged Content, Corporate E-learning, Mobile Learning, Game-based learning, LMS and MOOC)

3.1.3 Global E-learning Market by Learning Mode (Instructor-Led and Self-Paced)

3.1.4 Global E-learning Market by Application [Education, Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)]

3.1.5 Global E-learning Market by Region (North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global E-learning Market: Technology Analysis

3.2.1 Global Corporate E-learning Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Packaged Content E-learning Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Mobile E-learning Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Learning Management System (LMS) E-learning Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Game-based Learning E-learning Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) E-learning Market by Value

3.3 Global E-learning Market: Learning Mode Analysis

3.3.1 Global Instructor-Led E-learning Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Self-Paced E-learning Market by Value

3.4 Global E-learning Market: Application Analysis

3.4.1 Global Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) E-learning Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Large Enterprises E-learning Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Education E-learning Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America E-learning Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America E-learning Market by Value

4.1.2 North America E-learning Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US E-learning Market by Value

4.1.4 The US E-learning Market by Application (Education, Corporate and Government)

4.1.5 The US Education E-learning Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Corporate E-learning Market by Value

4.1.7 The US Government E-learning Market by Value

4.1.8 Rest of North America E-learning Market by Value

4.2 Asia E-learning Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia E-learning Market by Value

4.3 Europe E-learning Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe E-learning Market by Value

4.4 Latin America E-learning Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America E-learning Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa E-learning Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa E-learning Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rising Usage of Internet

5.1.2 Proliferation of Smartphones

5.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based platforms

5.1.4 Growing Trend of Social Media Learning

5.1.5 Surging Interest Rates on Student Loan

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Low Adoption Rate of E-learning in Developing Countries

5.2.2 Technological Inadequacies

5.2.3 Substandard Quality of the Online Course Content

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growth in Education Expenditure on Technology

5.3.2 Increasing Use of Big Data in E-learning

5.3.3 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in E-learning Applications

5.3.4 Growing Preference of Microlearning



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global E-learning Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global E-learning Market Players by Area of Specialization

6.3 Global E-learning Market Players: Key Features of Higher Education LMS Solution



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Oracle Corporation

7.2 McGraw-Hill Education

7.3 Pearson plc

7.4 Providence Equity Partners LLC (Blackboard Inc.)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7v2myn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: E-Business



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.