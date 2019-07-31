There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,501 in the last 365 days.

Harsco Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

  • Completed Two Milestone Transactions to Accelerate Portfolio Transformation to Leading Global Environmental Solutions Provider; Acquisition of Clean Earth (June 28) and Divestiture of Air-X-Changers (July 1)

  • Completed Successful $500 Million, 8-Year Senior Unsecured Notes Offering, While Increasing and Extending the Company's Revolving Credit Facility; Company's Proforma Leverage Ratio Totaled 2.2x at Quarter-End After Adjusting for Air-X-Changers Sale

  • Q2 GAAP Operating Income Totaled $18 Million and GAAP Diluted Loss per Share From Continuing Operations of $0.04 Including Unusual Items and After Reclassification of Harsco Industrial as Discontinued Operations

  • Operating Income and Diluted Earnings per Share Excluding Unusual Items and Including Harsco Industrial Totaled $53 Million and $0.37; Compared with Prior Guidance of $53 Million to $58 Million and $0.35 to $0.40, Respectively

  • 2019 Adjusted Operating Income Now Expected to be Between $215 Million to $225 Million; Excluding Remaining Industrial Business Earnings in H2 2019 and Acquisition-Related Amortization Expense

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported second quarter 2019 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, second quarter of 2019 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.04, including transaction costs and other unusual items and after the reclassification of Harsco Industrial as Discontinued Operations. The unusual items included expenses to execute two strategic transactions and capital market financings, a bad debt provision related to a Harsco Environmental customer in the U.K. that entered into administration, costs to implement Harsco Rail's productivity improvement initiative and a non-cash accounting adjustment to a contingent consideration liability. This figure compares with second quarter of 2018 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.37. Excluding unusual items, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.21 in second quarter of 2019 and $0.25 in the second quarter of 2018.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $18 million. Excluding unusual items and including Harsco Industrial results for the quarter, operating income was $53 million, compared to the Company's previously provided guidance range of $53 million to $58 million. Clean Earth will be incorporated in Harsco results beginning in the third quarter.

“In recent months we took a number of significant strategic actions to position Harsco for growth and value creation, while also delivering second quarter results within our guidance range,” said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “We announced and closed two strategic transactions, completed a successful financing and launched the rebranded Environmental segment, consistent with our strategy to position Harsco as a global environmental solutions industry leader.”

Mr. Grasberger continued, “Harsco Rail delivered strong performance in the quarter. While a challenging operating environment impacted Environmental’s performance, we expect the segment’s business performance to improve in the second half, with results supported by our ongoing growth investments and focus on improvement initiatives. We will also benefit in the second half from a robust outlook for Clean Earth. With Harsco now focused on less cyclical and higher-growth businesses, we are well positioned to continue our strategic investments while continuing to create value for our customers and shareholders.”

Harsco Corporation—Selected Second Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts)   Q2 2019   Q2 2018
Revenues   $ 351     $ 340  
Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP   $ 18     $ 38  
Operating margin from continuing operations - GAAP   5.1 %   11.2 %
Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.37  
Return on invested capital (TTM) - excluding unusual items and including discontinued operations   14.9 %   13.8 %
Note: Income statement details above and commentary below reflect that Harsco Industrial has been reclassified as Discontinued Operations starting in Q2 2019.

Consolidated Second Quarter Operating Results

Total revenues from continuing operations were $351 million, an increase of 3 percent compared with the prior-year quarter as a result of higher revenues in the Company's Rail segment. Revenues within the Company's Environmental segment, net of foreign currency impacts, were comparable to the prior-year quarter.  Foreign currency translation negatively impacted second quarter 2019 revenues by approximately $10 million compared with the prior-year period.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $18 million, or $33 million when excluding unusual items, for the second quarter of 2019. These figures compare with GAAP operating income from continuing operations of $38 million and adjusted operating income of $36 million in the same quarter of last year. At the segment level, adjusted operating income in Rail improved relative to the prior-year quarter, while adjusted operating income declined in Environmental.

The Company's GAAP and adjusted operating margins in the second quarter of 2019 were 5.1 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively.

Second Quarter Business Review

Environmental

($ in millions)   Q2 2019   Q2 2018   %Change
Revenues   $ 269     $ 272     (1 )%
Operating income - GAAP   $ 28     $ 36     (23 )%
Operating margin - GAAP   10.2 %   13.1 %    

Revenues totaled $269 million, a slight decrease from the prior-year quarter due to the impact of foreign currency translation. The segment's operating income in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $28 million, or $29 million when excluding unusual items in the period. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $36 million and adjusted operating income of $33 million in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted operating earnings is attributable to the impact of foreign exchange translation and prior site exits as well as lower contributions from certain Applied Products businesses, partially due to lower commodity prices and steel output in North America. Lastly, the segment's operating margin was 10.2 percent and adjusted operating margin was 10.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019.

Rail

($ in millions)   Q2 2019   Q2 2018   %Change
Revenues   $ 81.6     $ 67.6     21 %
Operating income - GAAP   $ 9.4     $ 8.6     10 %
Operating margin - GAAP   11.6 %   12.8 %    

Revenues increased 21 percent to $82 million, due to improved demand for original equipment from North American customers and higher after-market parts sales. The segment's operating income in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $9 million, or $11 million when excluding unusual items in the period. These figures compare with GAAP and adjusted operating income of $9 million in the prior-year quarter. The 23 percent improvement in adjusted operating income relative to the prior-year quarter is attributable to the above factors and a more favorable product-sales mix, partially offset by higher SG&A and engineering expenses. As a result, the segment's operating margin was 11.6 percent in the second quarter of 2019 (13.0 percent on adjusted basis), compared with 12.8 percent in the same quarter of 2018.

Cash Flow

Net cash used by operating activities totaled $9 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $55 million in the prior-year period. Further, free cash flow was $(45) million (before transaction expenses) in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $28 million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is principally attributable to growth-related capital spending and working capital.

2019 Outlook

The Company’s full year outlook now incorporates Clean Earth for the second-half of the year and includes Harsco Industrial for only the first-half of 2019. As a result, the outlook ranges provided below should be considered in the context that the earnings of the remaining Industrial businesses (IKG and Patterson-Kelley) are not included for H2 2019. Also, certain guidance metrics presented below have changed from prior presentations. Adjusted operating income is now presented prior to acquisition-related amortization expenses, for example, and will be presented this way starting in Q3.

First, Clean Earth is expected to generate revenues of approximately $160 million in second-half of 2019. In addition, the segment's adjusted operating income for this period is anticipated to range from $32 million to $35 million, which largely offsets the impact of excluding the Industrial segment in H2. Also, this Clean Earth range contemplates meaningful year-on-year growth, which can be mainly attributed to positive underlying market trends, 2018 acquisitions, new waste-streams and facilities, and lower operating costs.

The Company’s outlook for Harsco Environmental is lowered modestly from prior guidance, to reflect lower service levels linked to global steel output and Applied Product contributions as well as slower start-up of certain projects. As a result, the segment’s 2019 adjusted operating income is expected to increase less than previously forecasted year-on-year.

Rail’s outlook remains strong and unchanged from prior guidance. For the year, Rail's adjusted operating income is anticipated to be significantly higher than 2018 due to increased global demand for equipment, after-market parts and Protran Technology products as well as productivity initiatives. These benefits are expected to be only partially offset by lower contracting contributions, a less favorable product mix as well as R&D and administrative investments (costs) to support the segment's multi-year growth strategy.

Lastly, Corporate spending is expected to range from $24 million to $25 million for 2019.

Key consolidated highlights in the Outlook for full-year 2019 and Q3 2019 are as follows:

2019 Full Year Outlook    
  2019 Outlook 2019 Prior 2018 Actual
(as previously reported)

Operating Income		 $181 - $191m $192 - 207m $191m
Adjusted Operating Income before
Acquisition Amortization		 $215 - 225m $216 - 231m $194m

Diluted Earnings Per Share		 $0.89 - 1.02 $1.15 - 1.33 $1.64
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
(before Acquisition Amortization)		 $1.38 - 1.51 $1.44 - 1.61 $1.40

Free Cash Flow Before Growth Capital		 $125 - 135m $135 - 150m $104m

Free Cash Flow		 $55 - 65m $55 - 70m $73m

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital		 14.0 - 15.0% 16.0 - 17.0% 16.2%

Net Interest Expense		 $43 - 44m    

Non-Operating Defined Benefit Pension Expense		 $6m    

Effective Tax Rate, Excluding Any Unusual Items		 25 - 27%    
Note: Restated 2018 financial information to reflect Harsco Industrial as Discontinued Operations is included in the supporting schedules.


Q3 2019 Outlook    
  Q3 2019 Q3 2018
(as previously
reported)

Operating Income		 $50 - 55m $57m
Adjusted Operating Income before
Acquisition Amortization		 $56 - 61m $60m

Diluted Earnings Per Share		 $0.24 - 0.30 $0.40
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
(before Acquisition Amortization)		 $0.35 - 0.41 $0.42
Note: Restated 2018 financial information to reflect Harsco Industrial as Discontinued Operations is included in the supporting schedules.


Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and respond to questions from the investment community. The conference call will be broadcast live through the Harsco Corporation website at www.harsco.com. The Company will refer to a slide presentation that accompanies its formal remarks. The slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website.

The call can also be accessed by telephone by dialing (800) 611-4920, or (973) 200-3957 for international callers. Enter Conference ID number 60531313. Listeners are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.

Replays will be available via the Harsco website and also by telephone through August 14, 2019 by dialing (800) 585-8367, (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406.

Forward-Looking Statements

The nature of the Company's business and the many countries in which it operates subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan" or other comparable terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including general economic conditions; (2) changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (3) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (4) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; (5) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; (6) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (7) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (8) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (9) disruptions associated with labor disputes and increased operating costs associated with union organization; (10) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (11) the Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated, or at all; (12) the integration of the Company's strategic acquisitions, including the acquisition of CEHI Acquisition Corporation and Subsidiaries ("Clean Earth"); (13) potential severe volatility in the capital markets; (14) failure to retain key management and employees of Clean Earth; (15) the amount and timing of repurchases of the Company's common stock, if any; (16) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (17) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged and those with inadequate liquidity) to maintain their credit availability; (18) implementation of environmental remediation matters; (19) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets; and (20) other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.  A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.  Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results.  The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Harsco
Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact 
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com 		Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com


HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

          
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30   June 30  
(In thousands, except per share amounts)   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Revenues from continuing operations:                  
Service revenues   $ 238,003     $ 245,708     $ 467,523     $ 489,918    
Product revenues   112,895     94,199     213,277     174,429    
Total revenues   350,898     339,907     680,800     664,347    
Costs and expenses from continuing operations:                  
Cost of services sold   186,840     187,393     368,711     379,068    
Cost of products sold   79,355     64,849     148,664     123,802    
Selling, general and administrative expenses   67,501     49,609     123,907     98,208    
Research and development expenses   1,120     1,006     1,869     1,827    
Other (income) expenses, net   (1,717 )   (1,014 )   26     650    
Total costs and expenses   333,099     301,843     643,177     603,555    
Operating income from continuing operations   17,799     38,064     37,623     60,792    
Interest income   591     577     1,124     1,070    
Interest expense   (6,103 )   (5,681 )   (11,610 )   (11,271 )  
Unused debt commitment and amendment fees   (7,435 )       (7,435 )      
Loss on early extinguishment of debt       (1,034 )       (1,034 )  
Defined benefit pension income (expense)   (1,472 )   904     (2,810 )   1,743    
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income   3,380     32,830     16,892     51,300    
Income tax (expense) benefit   (3,994 )   502     (5,213 )   (5,696 )  
Equity income of unconsolidated entities, net   49         70        
Income (loss) from continuing operations   (565 )   33,332     11,749     45,604    
Discontinued operations:                  
Income from discontinued businesses   9,936     11,988     23,686     21,233    
Income tax (expense) benefit related to discontinued businesses   1,558     (2,609 )   (1,969 )   (4,549 )  
Income from discontinued operations   11,494     9,379     21,717     16,684    
Net income   10,929     42,711     33,466     62,288    
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (2,287 )   (2,222 )   (4,127 )   (3,991 )  
Net income attributable to Harsco Corporation   $ 8,642     $ 40,489     $ 29,339     $ 58,297    
Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:  
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax   $ (2,852 )   $ 31,110     $ 7,622     $ 41,613    
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax   11,494     9,379     21,717     16,684    
Net income attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders   $ 8,642     $ 40,489     $ 29,339     $ 58,297    
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding   80,328     80,861     80,119     80,756    
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:  
Continuing operations   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.38     $ 0.10     $ 0.52    
Discontinued operations   0.14     0.12     0.27     0.21    
Basic earnings per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders   $ 0.11   (a) $ 0.50     $ 0.37     $ 0.72   (a)
Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding   80,328     83,643     82,074     83,594    
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:  
Continuing operations   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.37     $ 0.09     $ 0.50    
Discontinued operations   0.14     0.11     0.26     0.20    
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders    $ 0.11   (a) $ 0.48     $ 0.36   (a) $ 0.70    

(a) Does not total due to rounding.

HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

 		       
 
(In thousands) 		  June 30
 2019		   December 31
 2018
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 106,094     $ 64,260  
Restricted cash   2,985     2,886  
Trade accounts receivable, net   333,357     246,427  
Other receivables   53,019     53,770  
Inventories   133,890     116,185  
Current portion of contract assets   8,215     12,130  
Current portion of assets held-for-sale   91,979     75,232  
Other current assets   52,418     34,144  
Total current assets   781,957     605,034  
Property, plant and equipment, net   550,671     432,793  
Right-of-use assets, net   44,145      
Goodwill   717,727     404,713  
Intangible assets, net   326,688     69,207  
Deferred income tax assets   16,764     48,551  
Assets held-for-sale   74,743     55,331  
Other assets   21,999     17,238  
Total assets   $ 2,534,694     $ 1,632,867  
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities:        
Short-term borrowings   $ 10,405     $ 10,078  
Current maturities of long-term debt   6,840     6,489  
Accounts payable   176,308     124,984  
Acquisition consideration payable   39,182      
Accrued compensation   41,442     50,201  
Income taxes payable   890     2,634  
Insurance liabilities   40,664     40,774  
Current portion of advances on contracts   45,787     29,407  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   12,960      
Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale   38,077     39,410  
Other current liabilities   120,051     113,019  
Total current liabilities   532,606     416,996  
Long-term debt   1,313,843     585,662  
Insurance liabilities   19,721     19,575  
Retirement plan liabilities   190,525     213,578  
Advances on contracts   9,642     37,675  
Operating lease liabilities   31,440      
Liabilities of assets held-for-sale   15,549     555  
Other liabilities   72,254     45,450  
Total liabilities   2,185,580     1,319,491  
HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Common stock   143,394     141,842  
Additional paid-in capital   195,034     190,597  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (580,229 )   (567,107 )
Retained earnings   1,349,520     1,298,752  
Treasury stock   (807,003 )   (795,821 )
Total Harsco Corporation stockholders’ equity   300,716     268,263  
Noncontrolling interests   48,398     45,113  
Total equity   349,114     313,376  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,534,694     $ 1,632,867  


HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30   June 30
(In thousands)   2019   2018   2019   2018
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income   $ 10,929     $ 42,711     $ 33,466     $ 62,288  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation   29,653     30,587     59,857     62,005  
Amortization   2,747     2,632     5,792     4,566  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)   (4,418 )   (4,295 )   (3,823 )   340  
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net   (50 )       (70 )    
Other, net   2,840     1,093     2,561     3,037  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable   (23,764 )   (16,597 )   (27,034 )   (21,445 )
Inventories   (6,049 )   315     (20,497 )   (11,175 )
Contract assets   (6,839 )   4,305     (69 )   (1,393 )
Right-of-use assets   3,333         7,228      
Accounts payable   7,818     19     10,917     7,359  
Accrued interest payable   196     (109 )   285     (58 )
Accrued compensation   5,399     10,086     (14,525 )   (16,045 )
Advances on contracts   (6,975 )   (5,768 )   (10,381 )   (13,116 )
Operating lease liabilities   (2,981 )       (6,894 )    
Retirement plan liabilities, net   (3,743 )   (6,078 )   (13,146 )   (18,330 )
Other assets and liabilities   (17,562 )   (3,959 )   (18,295 )   (11,334 )
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities   (9,466 )   54,942     5,372     46,699  
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (54,794 )   (29,599 )   (91,201 )   (56,496 )
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired   (585,165 )   (56,389 )   (584,485 )   (56,389 )
Proceeds from sales of assets   1,028     2,776     2,205     3,153  
Purchase of intangible assets   (525 )       (525 )    
Net payments from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts   3,400     880     (691 )   (2,942 )
Payments for interest rate swap terminations   (2,758 )       (2,758 )    
Net cash used by investing activities   (638,814 )   (82,332 )   (677,455 )   (112,674 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Short-term borrowings, net   3,662     682     84     (2,977 )
Current maturities and long-term debt:                
Additions   683,362     78,858     740,360     124,858  
Reductions   (1,633 )   (40,249 )   (3,333 )   (43,193 )
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests   (3,098 )   (4,609 )   (3,098 )   (4,609 )
Sale of noncontrolling interests           876     477  
Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid   (2,930 )   (2,905 )   (11,167 )   (3,614 )
Deferred financing costs   (9,464 )   (354 )   (9,464 )   (354 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   669,899     31,423     714,258     70,588  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash   (225 )   (4,473 )   (242 )   (3,735 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash   21,394     (440 )   41,933     878  
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period   87,685     67,527     67,146     66,209  
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period   $ 109,079     $ 67,087     $ 109,079     $ 67,087  


HARSCO CORPORATION
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) (a)
 
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2019   June 30, 2018
(In thousands)   Revenues   Operating
Income
(Loss) 		  Revenues   Operating
Income
(Loss)
Harsco Environmental   $ 269,338     $ 27,577     $ 272,320     $ 35,661  
Harsco Clean Earth (a)                
Harsco Rail   81,560     9,443     67,552     8,618  
Corporate       (19,221 )   35     (6,215 )
Consolidated Totals   $ 350,898     $ 17,799     $ 339,907     $ 38,064  
                 
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2019   June 30, 2018
(In thousands)   Revenues   Operating
Income
(Loss) 		  Revenues   Operating
Income
(Loss)
Harsco Environmental   $ 530,650     $ 52,074     $ 537,043     $ 63,396  
Harsco Clean Earth (a)                
Harsco Rail   150,150     14,832     127,230     10,570  
Corporate       (29,283 )   74     (13,174 )
Consolidated Totals   $ 680,800     $ 37,623     $ 664,347     $ 60,792  
  1. The Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019.  Revenues and operating income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 are immaterial.  The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment has been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Six
Months Ended
    June 30   June 30
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations as reported   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.37     $ 0.09     $ 0.50  
Corporate strategic costs (a)   0.15         0.18      
Corporate unused debt commitment and amendment
fees (b)		   0.09         0.09      
Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts (c)   0.07         0.07      
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (d)   (0.05 )       (0.04 )    
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs (e)   0.01         0.05      
Harsco Environmental Segment cumulative translation adjustment liquidation (f)           (0.03 )    
Harsco Environmental Segment adjustment to slag disposal accrual (g)       (0.04 )       (0.04 )
Altek acquisition costs (h)       0.01         0.01  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt (i)       0.01         0.01  
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance adjustment (j)       (0.10 )       (0.10 )
Taxes on above unusual items (k)   (0.03 )       (0.04 )    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   $ 0.21   (l) $ 0.25     $ 0.36   (l) $ 0.38  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations   0.16              
Adjusted diluted earnings per share including discontinued operations   $ 0.37              
  1. Costs at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's growth strategy (Q2 2019 $12.4 million pre-tax; six months 2019 $15.1 million pre-tax).
  2. Costs at Corporate related to the unused bridge financing commitment and Term Loan B amendment (Q2 and six months 2019 $7.4 million pre-tax).
  3. Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts related to a customer in the U.K. entering administration (Q2 and six months 2019 $5.4 million pre-tax).
  4. Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Altek (Q2 2019 $3.9 million pretax; six months 2019 $3.5 million pre-tax).  The Company adjusts Operating income and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to exclude the impact of the change in fair value to the acquisition-related contingent consideration liability for the Altek acquisition because it believes that the adjustment for this item more closely correlates the reported financial measures with the ordinary and ongoing course of the Company's operations.
  5. Costs associated with a productivity improvement initiative in the Harsco Rail Segment (Q2 2019 $1.2 million pre-tax; six months 2019 $3.8 million pre-tax).
  6. Harsco Environmental Segment gain related to the liquidation of cumulative translation adjustment related to an exited country (six months 2019 $2.3 million pre-tax).
  7. Harsco Environmental Segment adjustment to previously accrued amounts related to the disposal of certain slag material in Latin America (Q2 and six months 2018 $3.2 million pre-tax).
  8. Costs associated with the acquisition of Altek recorded in the Harsco Environmental Segment (Q2 and six months 2018 $0.8 million pretax) and at Corporate (Q2 and six months 2018 $0.4 million pretax).
  9. Loss on early extinguishment of debt associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facility in order to reduce the interest rate applicable to the Term Loan Facility (Q2 and six months 2018 $1.0 million pre-tax).
  10. Adjustment of certain existing deferred tax asset valuation allowances as a result of the Altek acquisition (Q2 and six months 2018 $8.3 million).
  11. Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used. 
  12. Does not total due to rounding. 

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relate principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)

    Three
Months
Ended
June 30,
2019
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations as reported   $ 0.14  
Transaction related costs (a)   0.08  
Taxes on above unusual items (b)   (0.02 )
Deferred tax asset adjustment (c)   (0.04 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations   $ 0.16  
  1. Costs directly related to the sale of Harsco Industrial including (i) directly attributable transaction costs ($3.5 million pre-tax); and (ii)  loss on termination of interest rate swaps directly attributable to the mandatory repayment of the Term Loan Facility ($2.7 million pre-tax).
  2.  Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.
  3. Adjustments to certain deferred tax asset values as a result of the disposal of the Industrial Segment ($3.3 million).

The Company's management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment, which is now classified as discontinued operations.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
    Three
Months
Ended		  
    September
30		    
    2018    
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported (a)   $ 0.29      
Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax   0.02      
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before acquisition amortization expense   0.32     (b)
Diluted earnings per share principally from the former Harsco Industrial Segment, excluding acquisition amortization expense   0.10      
Adjusted diluted earnings per share before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations   $ 0.42      
  1. Prior period amounts have been updated to reflect the former Harsco Industrial Segment as discontinued operations.
  2. Does not total due to rounding.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.  Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relate principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)

  
    Twelve
Months
Ended		  
    December
31		  
    2018  
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported (a)   $ 1.20    
Harsco Environmental adjustment to slag disposal accrual (b)   (0.04 )  
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (c)   (0.04 )  
Altek acquisition costs (d)   0.01    
Loss on early extinguishment of debt (e)   0.01    
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs (f)   0.01    
Taxes on above unusual items (g)   (0.01 )  
Impact of U.S. tax reform on income tax benefit (expense) (h)   (0.18 )  
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance adjustment (i)   (0.10 )  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   0.88   (j)
Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax   0.07    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding acquisition amortization expense   0.94   (j)
Diluted earnings per share from the former Harsco Industrial Segment, includes acquisition amortization expense   0.45    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations   $ 1.40   (j)
  1. Prior period amounts have been updated to reflect the former Harsco Industrial Segment as discontinued operations.
  2. Harsco Environmental adjustment to previously accrued amounts related to the disposal of certain slag material in Latin America ($3.2 million pre-tax).
  3. Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Altek ($2.9 million pre-tax).  The Company adjusts Operating income and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to exclude the impact of the change in fair value to the acquisition-related contingent consideration liability for the Altek acquisition because it believes that the adjustment for this item more closely correlates the reported financial measures with the ordinary and ongoing course of the Company's operations. 
  4. Costs associated with the acquisition of Altek recorded in the Harsco Environmental Segment ($0.8 million pretax) and at Corporate ($0.4 million pretax).
  5. Loss on early extinguishment of debt associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facility in order to reduce the interest rate applicable to the Term Loan Facility ($1.0 million pre-tax). 
  6. Costs associated with a productivity improvement initiative in the Harsco Rail Segment ($0.6 million pre-tax).
  7. Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used. 
  8. The Company recorded a benefit (expense) as a result of revaluing net deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of U.S. tax reform ($15.4 million benefit).
  9. Adjustment of certain existing deferred tax asset valuation allowances as a result of the Altek acquisition ($8.3 million). 
  10. Does not total due to rounding.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.   Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relate principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 

    Projected
Three Months
Ending
September 30		   Projected
Twelve Months
Ending
December 31
    2019   2019
    Low   High   Low   High
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a)(b)   $ 0.24     $ 0.30     $ 0.63     $ 0.76  
Corporate strategic and transaction related costs           0.19     0.19  
Corporate unused debt commitment and amendment fees           0.09     0.09  
Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts           0.07     0.07  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   0.06     0.06     0.06     0.06  
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs   0.01     0.01     0.05     0.05  
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability           (0.04 )   (0.04 )
Harsco Environmental Segment cumulative translation adjustment liquidation           (0.03 )   (0.03 )
Taxes on above unusual items           (0.04 )   (0.04 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations   0.31     0.37     0.98     1.11  
Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax   0.04     0.04     0.14     0.14  
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, before acquisition related amortization expense   0.35     0.41     1.12     1.25  
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations before acquisition amortization expense (c)           0.26     0.26  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations   $ 0.35     $ 0.41     $ 1.38     $ 1.51  
  1. Includes results for the Harsco Clean Earth Segment for the period from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.
  2. Excludes results for the former Harsco Industrial Segment.
  3. Includes results for the former Harsco Industrial Segment for the period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.  Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relate principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.   


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
 
(In thousands)   Harsco
Environmental		   Harsco Clean
Earth (a)		   Harsco
Industrial (a)		   Harsco
Rail 		  Corporate   Consolidated
Totals
                         
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019:                    
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 27,577     $     $     $ 9,443     $ (19,221 )   $ 17,799  
Corporate strategic costs                   12,390     12,390  
Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts   5,359                     5,359  
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability   (3,879 )                   (3,879 )
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs               1,152         1,152  
Adjusted operating income (loss)   29,057             10,595     (6,831 )   32,821  
Operating income in discontinued operations           20,413             20,413  
Adjusted operating income (loss) including discontinued operations   $ 29,057     $     $ 20,413     $ 10,595     $ (6,831 )   $ 53,234  
                         
Revenues as reported   $ 269,338     $     $     $ 81,560     $     $ 350,898  
Revenues in discontinued operations           116,796             116,796  
Revenues including discontinued operations   $ 269,338     $     $ 116,796     $ 81,560     $     $ 467,694  
Adjusted operating margin (%)   10.8 %           13.0 %       9.4 %
Adjusted operating margin (%) including discontinued operations   10.8 %       17.5 %   13.0 %       11.4 %
                         
                     
                     
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018:                    
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 35,661     $     $     $ 8,618     $ (6,215 )   $ 38,064  
Harsco Environmental adjustment to slag disposal accrual   (3,223 )                   (3,223 )
Altek acquisition costs   753                 431     1,184  
Adjusted operating income (loss)   33,191             8,618     (5,784 )   36,025  
Operating income in discontinued operations           15,561             15,561  
Adjusted operating income (loss) including discontinued operations   $ 33,191     $     $ 15,561     $ 8,618     $ (5,784 )   $ 51,586  
                         
Revenues as reported   $ 272,320     $     $     $ 67,552     $ 35     $ 339,907  
Revenues in discontinued operations           92,065             92,065  
Revenues including discontinued operations   $ 272,320     $     $ 92,065     $ 67,552     $ 35     $ 431,972  
Adjusted operating margin (%)   12.2 %           12.8 %       10.6 %
Adjusted operating margin (%) including discontinued operations   12.2 %       16.9 %   12.8 %       11.9 %
  1. The Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019.  Revenues and operating income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 are immaterial.  The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment has been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted operating income (loss) including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relates principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
 
(In thousands)   Harsco
Environmental		   Harsco Clean
Earth (a)		   Harsco
Industrial (a)		   Harsco 
Rail 		  Corporate   Consolidated
Totals
                         
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019:                    
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 52,074     $     $     $ 14,832     $ (29,283 )   $ 37,623  
Corporate strategic costs                   15,129     15,129  
Harsco Environmental provision for doubtful accounts   5,359                     5,359  
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs               3,800         3,800  
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability   (3,510 )                   (3,510 )
Harsco Environmental cumulative translation adjustment liquidation   (2,271 )                   (2,271 )
Adjusted operating income (loss)   51,652             18,632     (14,154 )   56,130  
Operating income in discontinued operations           38,834             38,834  
Adjusted operating income (loss) including discontinued operations   $ 51,652     $     $ 38,834     $ 18,632     $ (14,154 )   $ 94,964  
                         
Revenues as reported   $ 530,650     $     $     $ 150,150     $     $ 680,800  
Revenues in discontinued operations           234,181             234,181  
Revenues including discontinued operations   $ 530,650     $     $ 234,181     $ 150,150     $     $ 914,981  
Adjusted operating margin (%)   9.7 %           12.4 %       8.2 %
Adjusted operating margin (%) including discontinued operations   9.7 %       16.6 %   12.4 %       10.4 %
                         
                     
                     
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018:                    
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 63,396     $     $     $ 10,570     $ (13,174 )   $ 60,792  
Harsco Environmental adjustment to slag disposal accrual   (3,223 )                   (3,223 )
Altek acquisition costs   753                 431     1,184  
Adjusted operating income (loss)   60,926             10,570     (12,743 )   58,753  
Operating income in discontinued operations           29,373             29,373  
Adjusted operating income (loss) including discontinued operations   $ 60,926     $     $ 29,373     $ 10,570     $ (12,743 )   $ 88,126  
                         
Revenues as reported   $ 537,043     $     $     $ 127,230     $ 74     $ 664,347  
Revenues in discontinued operations           175,663             175,663  
Revenues including discontinued operations   $ 537,043     $     $ 175,663     $ 127,230     $ 74     $ 840,010  
Adjusted operating margin (%)   11.3 %           8.3 %       8.8 %
Adjusted operating margin (%) including discontinued operations   11.3 %       16.7 %   8.3 %       10.5 %
  1. The Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019.  Revenues and operating income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 are immaterial.  The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment has been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted operating income (loss) including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relates principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
 
(In thousands)   Harsco
Environmental		   Harsco
Industrial (a)		   Harsco 
Rail 		  Corporate   Consolidated
Totals
                     
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018:                
Operating income (loss) as reported (b)   $ 29,338     $     $ 19,000     $ (6,579 )   $ 41,759  
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability   412                 412  
Adjusted operating income (loss)   29,750         19,000     (6,579 )   42,171  
Acquisition amortization expense   1,872         71         1,943  
Adjusted operating income (loss) before acquisition amortization expense   31,622         19,071     (6,579 )   44,114  
Discontinued operations - Harsco Industrial including acquisition amortization expense       15,802             15,802  
Adjusted operating income (loss) before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations   $ 31,622     $ 15,802     $ 19,071     $ (6,579 )   $ 59,916  
                     
  1. The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment has been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted operating income (loss) before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.  Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relate principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
 
(In thousands)   Harsco
Environmental		   Harsco
Industrial (a)		   Harsco
Rail 		  Corporate   Consolidated
Totals
                     
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018:                
Operating income (loss) as reported   $ 121,195     $     $ 37,341     $ (27,839 )   $ 130,697  
Harsco Environmental adjustment to slag disposal accrual   (3,223 )               (3,223 )
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability   (2,939 )               (2,939 )
Altek acquisition costs   753             431     1,184  
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs           640         640  
Adjusted operating income (loss)   115,786         37,981     (27,408 )   126,359  
Acquisition amortization expense   5,553         306         5,859  
Adjusted operating income (loss) before acquisition amortization expense   121,339         38,287     (27,408 )   132,218  
Discontinued operations - Harsco Industrial before acquisition amortization expense       62,036             62,036  
Adjusted operating income (loss) before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations   $ 121,339     $ 62,036     $ 38,287     $ (27,408 )   $ 194,254  
  1. The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment has been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted operating income (loss) before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.  Inclusion of discontinued operations, which relates principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE AND INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TO OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited)
 
    Projected
Three Months
Ended		   Projected
Twelve Months
Ended
    September 30, 2019   December 31, 2019
(In millions)   Low   High   Low   High
Operating income (a) (b)   $ 50     $ 55     $ 142     $ 152  
Corporate strategic and transaction related costs           15     15  
Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts           5     5  
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs   1     1     5     5  
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability           (4 )   (4 )
Harsco Environmental Segment cumulative translation adjustment liquidation           (2 )   (2 )
Adjusted operating income   51     56     161     171  
Estimated acquisition amortization expense   5     5     15     15  
Adjusted operating income before acquisition amortization expense   56     61     176     186  
Operating income from the former Harsco Industrial Segment before acquisition amortization (c)           39     39  
Adjusted operating income before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations   $ 56     $ 61     $ 215     $ 225  
  1. Includes results for the Harsco Clean Earth Segment for the period from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.
  2. Excludes results for the former Harsco Industrial Segment.
  3. Includes results for the former Harsco Industrial Segment for the period from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019.

The Company’s management believes Adjusted operating income before acquisition amortization expense and including discontinued operations, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.  Inclusive of discontinued operations, which relate principally to the Harsco Industrial Segment, provides comparability to prior periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED HARSCO CLEAN EARTH SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION EXPENSE TO HARSCO CLEAN EARTH SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited)
 
    Projected
Six Months Ended
December 31
    2019
(In millions)   Low   High
Harsco Clean Earth Segment operating income   $ 25     $ 28  
Add:  Acquisition amortization expense   7     7  
Adjusted Harsco Clean Earth Segment operating income before acquisition amortization expense   $ 32     $ 35  

The Company's management believes Adjusted Harsco Clean Earth Segment operating income before acquisition amortization expense, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Clean Earth Segment's future prospects.  Exclusion of acquisition related amortization expense permits evaluation of comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance.

HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30   June 30
(In thousands)   2019   2018   2019   2018
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities   $ (9,466 )   $ 54,942     $ 5,372     $ 46,699  
Less capital expenditures   (54,794 )   (29,599 )   (91,201 )   (56,496 )
Less purchase of intangible assets   (525 )       (525 )    
Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a)   2,527     295     3,370     535  
Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b)   1,028     2,776     2,205     3,153  
Plus transaction-related expenditures (c)   15,990         15,990      
Free cash flow   (45,240 )   28,414     (64,789 )   (6,109 )
Add growth capital expenditures   18,086     4,458     30,603     12,142  
Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures   $ (27,154 )   $ 32,872     $ (34,186 )   $ 6,033  
  1. Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s financial statements.
  2. Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental Segment.
  3. Expenditures directly related to the Company's acquisition and divestiture transactions.

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures for planning and performance evaluation purposes. The Company’s management also believes that free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management uses this as a key factor in the deployment of capital for strategic planning purposes. It is important to note that free cash flow and free cash flow before growth capital expenditures do not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from these measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)

    Twelve
Months
Ended
    December
31
(In thousands)   2018
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 192,022  
Less capital expenditures   (132,168 )
Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a)   1,595  
Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b)   11,887  
Free cash flow   73,336  
Add growth capital expenditures   30,655  
Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures   $ 103,991  
  1. Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s financial statements.
  2. Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental Segment.

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures for planning and performance evaluation purposes. The Company’s management also believes that free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management uses this as a key factor in the deployment of capital for strategic planning purposes. It is important to note that free cash flow and free cash flow before growth capital expenditures do not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from these measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)

    Projected
Twelve Months Ending
December 31
    2019
(In millions)   Low   High
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 187     $ 207  
Less capital expenditures   (161 )   (169 )
Plus total proceeds from asset sales and capital expenditures for strategic ventures   6     4  
Transaction related expenses   23     23  
Free cash flow   55     65  
Add growth capital expenditures   70     70  
Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures   $ 125     $ 135  

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures for planning and performance evaluation purposes. The Company’s management also believes that free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management uses this as a key factor in the deployment of capital for strategic planning purposes. It is important to note that free cash flow and free cash flow before growth capital expenditures do not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from these measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL TO NET INCOME AS REPORTED (a) (Unaudited)

    Trailing Twelve Months
for Period Ended June 30
(In thousands)   2019   2018
Net income as reported   $ 116,191     $ 44,264  
         
Corporate strategic costs   15,129      
Unused debt commitment and amendment fees   7,435      
Transaction-related costs for discontinued operations   6,268      
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs   4,440      
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability   (6,449 )    
Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts   5,359      
Harsco Environmental Segment cumulative translation adjustment liquidation   (2,271 )    
Harsco Environmental Segment bad debt expense       4,589  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt       3,299  
Harsco Environmental Segment adjustment to slag disposal accrual       (3,223 )
Altek acquisition costs       1,184  
Taxes on above unusual items (b)   (4,920 )   (2,272 )
Impact of U.S. tax reform on income tax benefit   (15,409 )   48,680  
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance adjustment   (3,252 )   (8,292 )
Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted   122,521     88,229  
After-tax interest expense (c)   29,781     29,875  
         
Net operating profit after tax as adjusted   $ 152,302     $ 118,104  
         
Average equity   $ 317,987     $ 230,115  
Plus average debt   701,088     626,590  
Average capital   $ 1,019,075     $ 856,705  
         
Return on invested capital   14.9 %   13.8 %
  1. Return on invested capital excluding unusual items is net income (loss) excluding unusual items, and after-tax interest expense, divided by average capital for the year. The Company uses a trailing twelve month average for computing average capital.
  2. Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.
  3. The Company’s effective tax rate approximated 23% for the trailing twelve months for the period ended June 30, 2019 and for the trailing twelve months for the period ended June 30, 2018, 37% was used for June 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017 and 23% was used for January 1, 2018 through June 30, 2018, on an adjusted basis, for interest expense.

The Company’s management believes Return on invested capital, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the capital invested in the Company’s business.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income or other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL TO NET INCOME AS REPORTED (a) (Unaudited)

    Year
Ended
December
31
(In thousands)   2018
Net income as reported   $ 145,013  
     
Harsco Environmental Segment adjustment to slag disposal accrual   (3,223 )
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability   (2,939 )
Altek acquisition costs   1,184  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   1,034  
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs   640  
Taxes on above unusual items (b)   (361 )
Impact of U.S. tax reform on income tax benefit   (15,409 )
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance adjustment   (8,292 )
Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted   117,647  
After-tax interest expense (c)   29,374  
     
Net operating profit after tax as adjusted   $ 147,021  
     
Average equity   $ 274,164  
Plus average debt   635,491  
Average capital   $ 909,655  
     
Return on invested capital   16.2 %
  1. Return on invested capital excluding unusual items is net income excluding unusual items, and after-tax interest expense, divided by average capital for the year. The Company uses a trailing twelve month average for computing average capital.
  2. Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.
  3. The Company’s effective tax rate approximated 23% for the year ended December 31, 2018 on an adjusted basis, for interest expense.

The Company’s management believes Return on invested capital, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, is meaningful in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the capital invested in the Company’s business.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income or other information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 


 

 

 

