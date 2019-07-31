CNC case: Public Prosecutor requests 12 years jail for former minister

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 31 - Angolan’s Public Prosecutor (MP) on Tuesday has requested for a 12-year prison sentence for former Transport Minister, Augusto Tomás for the crimes he is accused in the case National Council of Chargers (CNC) in judgment in the Supreme Court.,

The same sentence was also requested for the other defendants listed in this case, namely the former CNC director general, Manuel António Paulo and former deputy directors Isabel Bragança, Rui Manuel Moita and Eurico Pereira da Silva, all accused of embezzlement, money laundering and criminal association, among other crimes.

Defendants are accused of fraudulent deception to divert state funds to capitalize their companies and some private entities, estimated at over 1 billion kwanzas, $ 40 million and 13 million Euros.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the defendants, in addition to improper deviations, received from the CNC solidarity fund the amount of US $ 507,349 and 3,444.76 Euros.

In the case were also listed 31 deponents and 14 witnesses.

