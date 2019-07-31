Global Automotive Vision Systems Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034
This report provides a comprehensive overview of automotive vision systems - glazing, mirrors and wipers - and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
- For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:
- the original equipment (OE) glazing market
- the OE mirror market (interior auto-dimming and standard; exterior auto-dimming and standard; and new camera-based systems)
- the OE wiper blade market
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:
- Glazing including acoustic windshields/windscreens, bare-edge glass, enamels, glass processing, head-up displays, heated windshields/windscreens, hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings, integrated antennae, laminated side glazing, large windshields/windscreens, car windows, modular glazing, panoramic roofs, polycarbonate, sealing systems, shade bands, solar control, solar roofs, switchable glazing, tempered, fog-free and frost-free solutions, recycling initiatives
- Mirrors including integrated antennae, telescopic tow mirrors, blind spot monitoring, acoustic mirrors, self-cleaning, mirror-replacing rearview camera systems, rear view mirror and wing mirror updates
- Wipers including flat blade tech, reversing twin motor systems, connection innovations, direct drive, wash and wipe
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Corning, Covestro, Ficosa, Flabeg, Gentex, Harman, NordGlass, Pilkington, SABIC, Saint-Gobain Sekurit and SL Corporation (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
- Updated profiles of the major suppliers including their strategies and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Glazing companies
- American Glass Products
- Asahi Glass Co Ltd
- Central Glass
- Fuyao Group
- Guardian Industries Corporation
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
- Infrastructure
- Products
- NordGlass
- Pittsburgh Glass Works, LLC
- Saint Gobain (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA)
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- Vitro SAB de Cv
- Xinyi Glass Holdings
- Others
- BSG Auto Glass
- Corning
- Covestro
- DuPont
- Eastman Chemical Co
- Freeglass GmbH
- Research Frontiers
- SABIC
- Sekisui
- Shanxi Lihu Glass
- Sisecam
- Mirror companies
- Ficosa International, S.A.
- Customers and contracts
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Organisational structure
- Flex
- Gentex Corporation
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Organisational structure
- R&D
- Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Customers
- Products
- Murakami Kaimeido
- Samvardhana Motherson Group
- SL Corporation
- Tokai Rika
- Ficosa International, S.A.
- Wiper companies
- Denso Corporation
- Federal Mogul Corporation
- Products
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Customers
- Infrastructure
- Products
- Trico Products
- Valeo SA
- Others
- Glazing companies
- Forecasts
- Forecasts - glazing
- Acoustic windshields
- Glazing sets
- Head-Up Displays (HUDs)
- Infrared reflective glazing
- Laminated sidelites
- Large sunroofs
- Polycarbonate glazing
- Switchable glazing
- Forecasts - mirrors
- Exterior mirrors
- Interior mirrors
- Forecasts - wipers
- OE wiper blades
- Forecasts - glazing
- Markets
- Markets - glazing
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- China
- Europe
- Japan
- North America
- South America
- Markets - mirrors
- Auto-dimming rearview mirrors
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Exterior rearview mirrors
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Interior rearview mirrors
- Europe
- Exterior rearview mirrors
- Markets - wipers
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Markets - glazing
- Technologies
- Technologies - glazing
- Acoustic windshields
- Bare-edge glass
- Enamels
- Fog-free glazing
- Frost-free glazing
- Glass processing
- Head-up display
- Heated windshields
- Hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings
- Integrated antenna
- Laminated side glazing
- Large windshields
- Large windshield examples
- Thinner A pillars
- Modular glazing
- Panoramic roofs
- Polycarbonate glazing
- Recycling initiatives
- Sealing systems
- Shade bands
- Solar controlled glazing
- Solar roofs
- Switchable glazing
- Tempered glazing
- Thinner glazings
- Technologies - mirrors
- Innovations
- Chrysler's Rear Cross Path and Blind Spot Monitoring systems
- Drexel Univerity's solution to eliminating the blindspot
- Ficosa's solutions
- Ford's acoustic mirrors
- Ford's cross traffic alert and blind spot mirror
- Gentex's Full Display Mirror
- Magna's solutions
- Nissan's self-cleaning rearview camera
- Technical trends
- Rearview mirror integrated antennae trends
- Telescopic trailer tow mirrors
- Tomorrow's rearview mirrors
- Back up cameras
- Findings of Gentex commissioned research study
- Back up cameras
- Innovations
- Technologies - wipers
- Innovations
- Bayonet connection from Federal Mogul
- Bosch's Jet Wiper
- Bosch's reversing twin-motor wiper system
- Federal Mogul's X-1 flat blade
- Federal Mogul's Articulated Contact Technology
- Flat blades from Bosch
- Lanxess' windscreen wipers with synthetic rubber
- Novel idea to prevent wipers freezing to windshield
- Tomorrow's car
- Trico's Visionall blade
- Valeo's AquaBlade
- Valeo's direct drive wiper system
- Valeo's motorisation concept
- Wiper technology trends
- Innovations
- Technologies - glazing
