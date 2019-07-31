Global Automotive Vision Systems Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Vision Systems - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of automotive vision systems - glazing, mirrors and wipers - and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for: the original equipment (OE) glazing market the OE mirror market (interior auto-dimming and standard; exterior auto-dimming and standard; and new camera-based systems) the OE wiper blade market

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for: Glazing including acoustic windshields/windscreens, bare-edge glass, enamels, glass processing, head-up displays, heated windshields/windscreens, hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings, integrated antennae, laminated side glazing, large windshields/windscreens, car windows, modular glazing, panoramic roofs, polycarbonate, sealing systems, shade bands, solar control, solar roofs, switchable glazing, tempered, fog-free and frost-free solutions, recycling initiatives Mirrors including integrated antennae, telescopic tow mirrors, blind spot monitoring, acoustic mirrors, self-cleaning, mirror-replacing rearview camera systems, rear view mirror and wing mirror updates Wipers including flat blade tech, reversing twin motor systems, connection innovations, direct drive, wash and wipe

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Corning, Covestro, Ficosa, Flabeg, Gentex, Harman, NordGlass, Pilkington, SABIC, Saint-Gobain Sekurit and SL Corporation (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Glazing companies American Glass Products Asahi Glass Co Ltd Central Glass Fuyao Group Guardian Industries Corporation Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. Infrastructure Products NordGlass Pittsburgh Glass Works, LLC Saint Gobain (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA) Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity Products Vitro SAB de Cv Xinyi Glass Holdings Others BSG Auto Glass Corning Covestro DuPont Eastman Chemical Co Freeglass GmbH Research Frontiers SABIC Sekisui Shanxi Lihu Glass Sisecam Mirror companies Ficosa International, S.A. Customers and contracts Merger and acquisition activity Organisational structure Flex Gentex Corporation Customers and contracts Infrastructure Organisational structure R&D Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. Magna International Inc. Customers Products Murakami Kaimeido Samvardhana Motherson Group SL Corporation Tokai Rika Wiper companies Denso Corporation Federal Mogul Corporation Products Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. Robert Bosch GmbH Customers Infrastructure Products Trico Products Valeo SA Others

Forecasts Forecasts - glazing Acoustic windshields Glazing sets Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Infrared reflective glazing Laminated sidelites Large sunroofs Polycarbonate glazing Switchable glazing Forecasts - mirrors Exterior mirrors Interior mirrors Forecasts - wipers OE wiper blades

Markets Markets - glazing Emerging markets Market shares China Europe Japan North America South America Markets - mirrors Auto-dimming rearview mirrors Emerging markets Market shares Exterior rearview mirrors Asia-Pacific Europe North America Interior rearview mirrors Europe Markets - wipers Emerging markets Market shares Asia-Pacific Japan Europe North America

Technologies Technologies - glazing Acoustic windshields Bare-edge glass Enamels Fog-free glazing Frost-free glazing Glass processing Head-up display Heated windshields Hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings Integrated antenna Laminated side glazing Large windshields Large windshield examples Thinner A pillars Modular glazing Panoramic roofs Polycarbonate glazing Recycling initiatives Sealing systems Shade bands Solar controlled glazing Solar roofs Switchable glazing Tempered glazing Thinner glazings Technologies - mirrors Innovations Chrysler's Rear Cross Path and Blind Spot Monitoring systems Drexel Univerity's solution to eliminating the blindspot Ficosa's solutions Ford's acoustic mirrors Ford's cross traffic alert and blind spot mirror Gentex's Full Display Mirror Magna's solutions Nissan's self-cleaning rearview camera Technical trends Rearview mirror integrated antennae trends Telescopic trailer tow mirrors Tomorrow's rearview mirrors Back up cameras Findings of Gentex commissioned research study Technologies - wipers Innovations Bayonet connection from Federal Mogul Bosch's Jet Wiper Bosch's reversing twin-motor wiper system Federal Mogul's X-1 flat blade Federal Mogul's Articulated Contact Technology Flat blades from Bosch Lanxess' windscreen wipers with synthetic rubber Novel idea to prevent wipers freezing to windshield Tomorrow's car Trico's Visionall blade Valeo's AquaBlade Valeo's direct drive wiper system Valeo's motorisation concept Wiper technology trends



