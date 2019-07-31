Bigelow Tea Introduces Three NEW Flavors To The Bigelow Benefits Line Of Teas

Bigelow Benefits Everyday Teas That Fuel Your Body With Good-For-You Ingredients

/EIN News/ -- Fairfield, Conn, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigelow Tea® is excited to introduce three new flavors to the expanding line of Bigelow Benefits® teas: Benefits STRESS FREE, Benefits FOCUS, and Benefits LEAN AND FIT. Designed to support clean eating and a healthy lifestyle, the masterfully blended range of BENEFITS teas offer wellness solutions for every day.



While all tea is inherently healthy and functional, the Benefits line, including the new flavors, offer wellness options for a healthy lifestyle. With a focus on always delivering a perfect cup of tea, these inspired combinations of herbs and spice ingredients are imaginative and flavorful.



Benefits STRESS FREE (Rose & Mint Herbal Tea) – This beautifully balanced caffeine free herbal tea features Rose & Mint to help you live stress free every day. Additional ingredients like Skullcap, Tulsi Leaves and Passionflower, produce sweet floral notes combined with a slight fruity tang, all cooled with a hint of delicious peppermint.

Skullcap A flowering plant in the mint family that is traditionally used for its relaxing properties

Tulsi Leaves Considered to be an adaptogenic botanical, this herb is traditionally seen in association with helping to relieve anxiet

Passionflower A beautiful flower generally used to aid in relaxation and anxiety relief

Benefits FOCUS (Moringa & Black Tea) – A deliciously bold black tea, this flavor produces nice earthy notes and features Moringa, Ashwagandha Root, and Turmeric Root. Every day is better with clarity and focus.

Moringa Thought to aid in the protection of overall brain health and potentially aid in mood stabilization

Ashwagandha Root Aids in stress and anxiety reduction as well as focus and clarity

Turmeric Root Brilliant yellow colored root commonly thought to help keep the body on track

Benefits LEAN AND FIT (Citrus & Oolong Tea) – A robust oolong with a delightful combination of citrus notes including grapefruit and lemon and smoky tea features Yerba Mate, Parsley and Red Clover. Who doesn’t want to live a life Lean & Fit every day.

Yerba Mate A traditional herb that contains some caffeine and is commonly used for an energy boost

Parsley Commonly used as a digestive aid and associated with water weight loss

Red Clover A flowering plant that is thought to aid in water retention

With the Benefits line, the Bigelow family expanded on their passion for making exceptional teas by combining authentic, on-trend ingredients that are uncommonly delicious. Featuring all natural green, black and herbal teas with beneficial herbs, flowers and fruits, each ingredient in the Benefits range of now ten teas is selected to provide specific natural good-for-you benefits that help support each tea drinker’s well-being. Tea drinkers nationwide have been enjoying these established and well-received Benefits tea flavors:

Benefits STAY WELL (Lemon & Echinacea Herbal Tea)Authentic Echinacea and crisp lemon flavor with a smooth, relaxing herbal finish Benefits SLEEP (Chamomile & Lavender Herbal Tea)A calming, full-bodied floral lavender flavor with a sweet chamomile finish Benefits CALM STOMACH (Ginger & Peach Herbal Tea)A blend of spicy ginger, soothing peppermint finished and sweet peach Benefits REFRESH (Turmeric Chili Matcha Green Tea)A balanced green tea and matcha pair with earthy turmeric and a mild peppery kick Benefits RADIATE BEAUTY (Blueberry & Aloe Herbal Tea)A smooth and delicious fruity flavor with blueberry sweetness and subtle aloe notes Benefits BALANCE (Cinnamon & Blackberry Herbal Tea)Sweet and spicy cinnamon top notes with a smooth balanced sweet and tart finish Benefits GOOD MOOD (Chocolate & Almond Herbal Tea)A complex blend of smooth almond, sweet chocolate flavors and blackberry





“With today’s growing awareness for mindful eating and the need to live a healthy lifestyle, we created these beautiful and flavorful teas to support our bodies naturally, in gentle ways with ingredients you trust,” says Cindi Bigelow, third generation president & CEO. “Like all Bigelow teas, the BENEFITS line is made with exceptional care under the careful watch of the Bigelow family tea blenders right here in the USA. Just one sip and I believe you’ll want to make each of these teas a part of an everyday routine that helps you define the life you want to live!”





The BENEFITS range of ten teas, which includes the three newest flavors, are gluten free and non-GMO. You can find boxes of 18 individually-wrapped tea bags on store shelves nationwide and by the case on the Bigelow Tea company website, www.bigelowtea.com . The average suggested SRP is $3.19.

About Bigelow Tea Company

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category nearly 75 years ago. The three-generational company, founded by Ruth Campbell Bigelow in 1945, takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America’s leading specialty tea company. Producing 2 billion tea bags annually, the Bigelow Tea line includes more than 150 varieties of Flavored, Traditional, Green, Organic, Herbal, Decaffeinated and Wellness teas – including its flagship specialty tea flavor, “Constant Comment”®, an all-time American favorite.

It is a Certified B Corp, one of a select group of companies that has designated corporate social responsibility as a core business goal in the pursuit of a positive social and environmental impact.

In 2003, the company purchased and restored the Charleston Tea Plantation, preserving the 127-acre American tea garden located on Wadmalaw Island, just south of Charleston, South Carolina as a working tea farm. It is here where hundreds of thousands of ancestral tea bushes that go into the making of Charleston Tea Plantation teas are grown and cultivated without pesticides, herbicides, fungicides or insecticides. The Charleston Tea Plantation has become a "must see" destination for more than 70,000 travelers from around the world who visit annually to learn how tea is grown and harvested, and sample products made from tea grown on the premises.

Bigelow Tea products are available online and in grocery and natural stores nationwide. Please visit our website to learn more, www.bigelowtea.com and join Bigelow Tea in social media by joining the #TeaProudly community on all channels.

Valorie Luther, Media Contact Bigelow Tea 866 475 5191 x709 media@bigelowtea.com



