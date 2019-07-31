Radware Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- Second Quarter 2019 Results and Financial Highlights



Revenues of $60.5 Million, up 6% from the second quarter of 2018

Non-GAAP Operating income and margin of $7.2 Million and 12%

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18; GAAP EPS of $0.08

Net cash provided by operating activities for the last twelve months of $63 million

First Six Months 2019 Results and Financial Highlights

Revenues of $121.9 Million, up 9% from the first six months of 2018

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37; GAAP EPS of $0.17

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



“We are pleased to report solid second quarter results, with revenue growth for the first half of 2019 at 9%,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware President & CEO. “Our product subscriptions and cloud security offerings continue to grow quickly, providing our customers with unmatched business value and excellent business outcomes as they migrate to a multi-cloud application infrastructure.”

Financial Highlights for the Se cond Quarter of 2019

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $60.5 million, up 6% from revenues of $57.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. Revenues for the first six months of 2019 totaled $121.9 million, up 9% from revenues of $111.8 million for the first six months of 2018:

Revenues in the Americas region were $27.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, up 16% compared to revenues of $23.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, revenues in the Americas region increased 9% over the same period in 2018.

Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region were $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with revenues of $19.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, revenues in the EMEA region increased 1% over the same period of 2018.

Revenues in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region were $15.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, up 17% from revenues of $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, revenues in the APAC region increased 19% over the same period of 2018.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs and other gain adjustments, net of tax. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measured is included at the end of this press release.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $414.0 million, compared with $401.1 million as of December 31, 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $5.1 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the last 12 months totaled $63.2 million.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2019 results and the Company’s outlook for the third quarter of 2019.

Participants in the US call : Toll Free 833-241-4257

Participants Internationally call : +1-647-689-4208

Conference ID: 4971594

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, at telephone number +1-416-621-4642 or (US toll-free) 800-585-8367.

A live webcast of the conference call can also be heard by accessing the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/ . The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, other income, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income and other gain adjustment, net of tax. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; changes in the competitive landscape; inability to realize our investment objectives; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing products; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for Application Delivery and Network Security solutions and in our industry in general; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

©2019 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. The Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

+972 723917548

ir@radware.com

Media Contacts:

Deborah Szajngarten

Radware

201-785-3206

deborah.szajngarten@radware.com





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 34,191 45,203 Available-for-sale marketable securities 25,923 15,742 Short-term bank deposits 193,944 255,454 Trade receivables, net 14,987 17,166 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 10,182 7,071 Inventories 15,964 18,401 295,191 359,037 Long-term investments Available-for-sale marketable securities 120,174 84,669 Long-term bank deposits 39,732 0 Severance pay funds 2,267 2,973 162,173 87,642 Property and equipment, net 23,538 23,677 Other long-term assets 21,425 20,724 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,868 0 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 54,838 41,641 Total assets 577,033 532,721 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current Liabilities Trade payables 3,802 4,483 Deferred revenues 86,207 83,955 Operating lease liabilities 5,495 0 Other payables and accrued expenses 29,729 29,596 125,233 118,034 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 45,446 43,796 Operating lease liabilities 15,033 0 Other long-term liabilities 10,171 6,934 70,650 50,730 Shareholders' equity Share capital 704 693 Additional paid-in capital 400,756 383,536 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 791 (1,110) Treasury stock, at cost (130,770) (120,717) Retained earnings 109,669 101,555 Total shareholders' equity 381,150 363,957 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 577,033 532,721





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 60,454 57,287 121,851 111,823 Cost of revenues 10,644 10,340 21,653 20,280 Gross profit 49,810 46,947 100,198 91,543 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 15,400 14,633 30,630 29,295 Selling and marketing 26,680 27,803 53,341 55,986 General and administrative 5,042 3,811 9,806 7,866 Total operating expenses, net 47,122 46,247 93,777 93,147 Operating income (loss) 2,688 700 6,421 (1,604) Financial income, net 2,119 1,701 3,910 3,390 Income before taxes on income 4,807 2,401 10,331 1,786 Taxes on income (1,061) (727) (2,217) (1,107) Net income 3,746 1,674 8,114 679 Basic net earnings per share 0.08 0.04 0.17 0.02 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 46,899,813 44,839,420 46,757,981 44,583,442 Diluted net earnings per share 0.08 0.04 0.17 0.01 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 48,722,684 47,396,099 48,649,438 46,936,309





Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 49,810 46,947 100,198 91,543 Stock-based compensation 59 59 114 117 Amortization of intangible assets 410 212 821 442 Non-GAAP gross profit 50,279 47,218 101,133 92,102 GAAP research and development, net 15,400 14,633 30,630 29,295 Stock-based compensation 714 679 1,424 1,610 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 14,686 13,954 29,206 27,685 GAAP selling and marketing 26,680 27,803 53,341 55,986 Stock-based compensation 1,735 1,774 3,304 3,678 Amortization of intangible assets 18 21 35 41 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 24,927 26,008 50,002 52,267 GAAP general and administrative 5,042 3,811 9,806 7,866 Stock-based compensation 782 378 1,549 785 Acquisition costs - - 264 - Litigation costs 777 143 859 413 Non-GAAP general and administrative 3,483 3,290 7,134 6,668 GAAP total operating expenses, net 47,122 46,247 93,777 93,147 Stock-based compensation 3,231 2,831 6,277 6,073 Acquisition costs - - 264 - Amortization of intangible assets 18 21 35 41 Litigation costs 777 143 859 413 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 43,096 43,252 86,342 86,620 GAAP operating income (loss) 2,688 700 6,421 (1,604) Stock-based compensation 3,290 2,890 6,391 6,190 Acquisition costs - - 264 - Amortization of intangible assets 428 233 856 483 Litigation costs 777 143 859 413 Non-GAAP operating income 7,183 3,966 14,791 5,482 GAAP financial income, net 2,119 1,701 3,910 3,390 Other gain adjustments (310) - (310) - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 909 26 1,540 (177) Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,718 1,727 5,140 3,213 GAAP income before taxes on income 4,807 2,401 10,331 1,786 Stock-based compensation 3,290 2,890 6,391 6,190 Acquisition costs - - 264 - Amortization of intangible assets 428 233 856 483 Litigation costs 777 143 859 413 Other gain adjustments (310) - (310) - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 909 26 1,540 (177) Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 9,901 5,693 19,931 8,695 GAAP taxes on income (1,061) (727) (2,217) (1,107) Tax expenses on other gain adjustments 71 - 71 - Non-GAAP taxes on income (990) (727) (2,146) (1,107) GAAP net income 3,746 1,674 8,114 679 Stock-based compensation 3,290 2,890 6,391 6,190 Acquisition costs - - 264 - Amortization of intangible assets 428 233 856 483 Litigation costs 777 143 859 413 Other gain adjustments (310) - (310) - Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 909 26 1,540 (177) Tax expenses on other gain adjustments 71 - 71 - Non-GAAP net income 8,911 4,966 17,785 7,588 GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.08 0.04 0.17 0.02 Stock-based compensation 0.07 0.06 0.13 0.13 Acquisition costs 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.01 Litigation costs 0.02 0.00 0.02 0.01 Other gain adjustments (0.01) 0.00 (0.01) 0.00 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.02 0.00 0.03 (0.00) Tax expenses on other gain adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.18 0.10 0.37 0.16 Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 48,722,684 47,396,099 48,649,438 46,936,309





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (U.S. Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income 3,746 1,674 8,114 679 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,701 2,443 5,388 4,948 Stock based compensation 3,290 2,890 6,391 6,190 Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on available-for-sale marketable securities, net 149 414 327 690 Other gain (310) 0 (310) 0 Accrued interest on bank deposits 3,160 (146) 2,331 (212) Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 65 (97) 933 142 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (641) (2,564) 2,529 (2,601) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (1,721) (2,501) (3,686) 4,697 Decrease in inventories 1,221 477 2,437 329 Decrease (increase) in trade payables (28) 424 (738) (623) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (7,237) (1,700) 3,783 7,166 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 463 1,245 472 (6,682) Operating lease liabilities, net 285 0 660 0 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,143 2,559 28,631 14,723 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,382) (1,187) (4,343) (3,276) Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net (33) 131 (62) 40 Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net 19,529 (9,067) 19,447 (26,067) Investment in sale, redemption of and purchase of available-for-sale marketable securities, net (33,574) (686) (43,235) (1,872) Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 43 0 (12,239) 0 Net cash used in investing activities (16,417) (10,809) (40,432) (31,175) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,109 7,939 10,842 12,891 Repurchase of shares (10,005) 0 (10,053) 0 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,896) 7,939 789 12,891 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,170) (311) (11,012) (3,561) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 52,361 61,987 45,203 65,237 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 34,191 61,676 34,191 61,676



