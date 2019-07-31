There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,493 in the last 365 days.

Radware Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- Second Quarter 2019 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $60.5 Million, up 6% from the second quarter of 2018
  • Non-GAAP Operating income and margin of $7.2 Million and 12%
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18; GAAP EPS of $0.08
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the last twelve months of $63 million

First Six Months 2019 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $121.9 Million, up 9% from the first six months of 2018
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37; GAAP EPS of $0.17

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“We are pleased to report solid second quarter results, with revenue growth for the first half of 2019 at 9%,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware President & CEO. “Our product subscriptions and cloud security offerings continue to grow quickly, providing our customers with unmatched business value and excellent business outcomes as they migrate to a multi-cloud application infrastructure.”  

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2019

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $60.5 million, up 6% from revenues of $57.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. Revenues for the first six months of 2019 totaled $121.9 million, up 9% from revenues of $111.8 million for the first six months of 2018:

  • Revenues in the Americas region were $27.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, up 16% compared to revenues of $23.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, revenues in the Americas region increased 9% over the same period in 2018.
  • Revenues in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region were $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with revenues of $19.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, revenues in the EMEA region increased 1% over the same period of 2018.
  • Revenues in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region were $15.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, up 17% from revenues of $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, revenues in the APAC region increased 19% over the same period of 2018.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with non- GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs and other gain adjustments, net of tax. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measured is included at the end of this press release.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $414.0 million, compared with $401.1 million as of December 31, 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $5.1 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the last 12 months totaled $63.2 million.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2019 results and the Company’s outlook for the third quarter of 2019.

Participants in the US call: Toll Free 833-241-4257

Participants Internationally call:  +1-647-689-4208 

Conference ID: 4971594

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, at telephone number +1-416-621-4642 or (US toll-free) 800-585-8367.  

A live webcast of the conference call can also be heard by accessing the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months. 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, other income, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income and other gain adjustment, net of tax. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; changes in the competitive landscape; inability to realize our investment objectives; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing products; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for Application Delivery and Network Security solutions and in our industry in general; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

©2019 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. The Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:
Anat Earon-Heilborn
+972 723917548 
ir@radware.com

Media Contacts:
Deborah Szajngarten
Radware
201-785-3206
deborah.szajngarten@radware.com

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
       
  June 30,   December 31,
  2019   2018
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 34,191   45,203
Available-for-sale marketable securities 25,923   15,742
Short-term bank deposits 193,944   255,454
Trade receivables, net 14,987   17,166
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 10,182   7,071
Inventories 15,964   18,401
  295,191   359,037
       
Long-term investments      
Available-for-sale marketable securities 120,174   84,669
Long-term bank deposits 39,732   0
Severance pay funds 2,267   2,973
  162,173   87,642
       
       
Property and equipment, net 23,538   23,677
Other long-term assets 21,425   20,724
Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,868   0
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 54,838   41,641
Total assets 577,033   532,721
       
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity      
       
Current Liabilities      
Trade payables 3,802   4,483
Deferred revenues 86,207   83,955
Operating lease liabilities 5,495   0
Other payables and accrued expenses 29,729   29,596
  125,233   118,034
       
Long-term liabilities      
Deferred revenues 45,446   43,796
Operating lease liabilities 15,033   0
Other long-term liabilities 10,171   6,934
  70,650   50,730
       
Shareholders' equity      
Share capital 704   693
Additional paid-in capital 400,756   383,536
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 791   (1,110)
Treasury stock, at cost (130,770)   (120,717)
Retained earnings 109,669   101,555
Total shareholders' equity 381,150   363,957
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 577,033   532,721
       


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues   60,454   57,287   121,851   111,823
Cost of revenues   10,644   10,340   21,653   20,280
Gross profit   49,810   46,947   100,198   91,543
                 
Operating expenses, net:                
Research and development, net   15,400   14,633   30,630   29,295
Selling and marketing   26,680   27,803   53,341   55,986
General and administrative   5,042   3,811   9,806   7,866
Total operating expenses, net   47,122   46,247   93,777   93,147
                 
Operating income (loss)   2,688   700   6,421   (1,604)
Financial income, net   2,119   1,701   3,910   3,390
Income before taxes on income   4,807   2,401   10,331   1,786
Taxes on income   (1,061)   (727)   (2,217)   (1,107)
Net income   3,746   1,674   8,114   679
                 
Basic net earnings per share   0.08   0.04   0.17   0.02
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share   46,899,813   44,839,420   46,757,981   44,583,442
                 
Diluted net earnings per share   0.08   0.04   0.17   0.01
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share   48,722,684   47,396,099   48,649,438   46,936,309
                 


  Radware Ltd.
  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
  (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit 49,810   46,947   100,198   91,543
  Stock-based compensation 59   59   114   117
  Amortization of intangible assets 410   212   821   442
Non-GAAP gross profit 50,279   47,218   101,133   92,102
                 
GAAP research and development, net 15,400   14,633   30,630   29,295
  Stock-based compensation 714   679   1,424   1,610
Non-GAAP Research and development, net 14,686   13,954   29,206   27,685
                 
GAAP selling and marketing 26,680   27,803   53,341   55,986
  Stock-based compensation 1,735   1,774   3,304   3,678
  Amortization of intangible assets 18   21   35   41
Non-GAAP selling and marketing 24,927   26,008   50,002   52,267
                 
GAAP general and administrative 5,042   3,811   9,806   7,866
  Stock-based compensation 782   378   1,549   785
  Acquisition costs -   -   264   -
  Litigation costs 777   143   859   413
Non-GAAP general and administrative 3,483   3,290   7,134   6,668
                 
GAAP total operating expenses, net 47,122   46,247   93,777   93,147
  Stock-based compensation 3,231   2,831   6,277   6,073
  Acquisition costs -   -   264   -
  Amortization of intangible assets 18   21   35   41
  Litigation costs 777   143   859   413
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 43,096   43,252   86,342   86,620
                 
GAAP operating income (loss) 2,688   700   6,421   (1,604)
  Stock-based compensation 3,290   2,890   6,391   6,190
  Acquisition costs -   -   264   -
  Amortization of intangible assets 428   233   856   483
  Litigation costs 777   143   859   413
Non-GAAP operating income 7,183   3,966   14,791   5,482
                 
GAAP financial income, net 2,119   1,701   3,910   3,390
  Other gain adjustments (310)   -   (310)   -
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 909   26   1,540   (177)
Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,718   1,727   5,140   3,213
                 
GAAP income  before taxes on income 4,807   2,401   10,331   1,786
  Stock-based compensation 3,290   2,890   6,391   6,190
  Acquisition costs -   -   264   -
  Amortization of intangible assets 428   233   856   483
  Litigation costs 777   143   859   413
  Other gain adjustments (310)   -   (310)   -
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 909   26   1,540   (177)
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 9,901   5,693   19,931   8,695
                 
GAAP taxes on income (1,061)   (727)   (2,217)   (1,107)
  Tax expenses on other gain adjustments 71   -   71   -
Non-GAAP taxes on income (990)   (727)   (2,146)   (1,107)
                 
GAAP net income 3,746   1,674   8,114   679
  Stock-based compensation 3,290   2,890   6,391   6,190
  Acquisition costs -   -   264   -
  Amortization of intangible assets 428   233   856   483
  Litigation costs 777   143   859   413
  Other gain adjustments (310)   -   (310)   -
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 909   26   1,540   (177)
  Tax expenses on other gain adjustments 71   -   71   -
Non-GAAP net income 8,911   4,966   17,785   7,588
                 
GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.08   0.04   0.17   0.02
  Stock-based compensation 0.07   0.06   0.13   0.13
  Acquisition costs 0.00   0.00   0.01   0.00
  Amortization of intangible assets 0.01   0.00   0.02   0.01
  Litigation costs 0.02   0.00   0.02   0.01
  Other gain adjustments (0.01)   0.00   (0.01)   0.00
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.02   0.00   0.03   (0.00)
  Tax expenses on other gain adjustments 0.00   0.00   0.00   0.00
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.18   0.10   0.37   0.16
                 
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 48,722,684   47,396,099   48,649,438   46,936,309
                 


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
               
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:              
               
Net income 3,746   1,674   8,114   679
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization 2,701   2,443   5,388   4,948
Stock based compensation 3,290   2,890   6,391   6,190
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on available-for-sale marketable securities, net 149   414   327   690
Other gain (310)   0   (310)   0
Accrued interest on bank deposits 3,160   (146)   2,331   (212)
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 65   (97)   933   142
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (641)   (2,564)   2,529   (2,601)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (1,721)   (2,501)   (3,686)   4,697
Decrease in inventories 1,221   477   2,437   329
Decrease (increase) in trade payables (28)   424   (738)   (623)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (7,237)   (1,700)   3,783   7,166
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 463   1,245   472   (6,682)
Operating lease liabilities, net 285   0   660   0
Net cash provided by operating activities 5,143   2,559   28,631   14,723
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
               
Purchase of property and equipment (2,382)   (1,187)   (4,343)   (3,276)
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net (33)   131   (62)   40
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net 19,529   (9,067)   19,447   (26,067)
Investment in sale, redemption of and purchase of available-for-sale marketable securities, net (33,574)   (686)   (43,235)   (1,872)
Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 43   0   (12,239)   0
Net cash used in investing activities (16,417)   (10,809)   (40,432)   (31,175)
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
               
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,109   7,939   10,842   12,891
Repurchase of shares (10,005)   0   (10,053)   0
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,896)   7,939   789   12,891
               
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,170)   (311)   (11,012)   (3,561)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 52,361   61,987   45,203   65,237
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 34,191   61,676   34,191   61,676
               

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.