Global Hemostasis Valve Market is Expected to Reach USD 215.41 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Global Hemostasis Valve Market by Type (Hemostasis Valve Y Connector, Double Y Connector Hemostasis Valve, One Handed), Application, End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025". As per the report, the global hemostasis valve market is expected to grow from USD 134.17 Million in 2017 to USD 215.41 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing preference for advanced therapies by physicians are contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Outlook of the Hemostasis Valve

Hemostasis is the natural process to prevent blood loss during an injury or surgery. It involves coagulation, vasoconstriction, and platelet plug formation. The hemostasis valve is made up of a plastic valve. The valve comprises of a lateral port for flushing and a seal at the end to closes the catheter to prevent bleeding. A variety of hemostatic methods are used ranging from simple manual pressure application with one finger to electrical tissue cauterization, systemic administration of blood products, and systemic administration or topical application of procoagulation agents. Increasing number of cardiovascular cases and growing angiographic surgeries are propelling the demand of hemostatis valves.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive therapies for angiographic procedures and improved healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are positively impacting the market. In addition, increasing investments by major players strengthening the market. High cost of the treatment and lack of skilled professionals may restrict the growth of the market. However, rising elderly population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are further driving the market.

Type Segment Analysis of the Hemostasis Valve Market

Hemostasis Valve Y-Connectors

One-Handed Hemostasis Valves

Double Y-Connector Hemostasis Valves

Other Hemostasis Valves

The double Y-connector hemostasis valves segment is dominating the global hemostasis valve market and was valued around USD 69.68 million in 2017. High degree of precision and reduced side-effects of treatment are driving the growth of the segment.

Application Segment Analysis of the Hemostasis Valve Market

Angiography

Angioplasty

Angiography segment is dominating the global hemostasis valve market and held the largest market share of 59.73% in 2017. Increasing number of coronary angiography procedures are driving the demand of hemostatis valves. Furthermore, the swelling number of coronary angiography procedure is supplementing the segmental growth of the angiography. The angiography segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period.

End User Segment Analysis of the Hemostasis Valve Market

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

The hospitals segment is dominating the global hemostasis valve market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.41% in the forecast period. Rising healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and increasing number of hospitals to cater to the demand of growing surgeries are positively impacting the growth of the segment. The ambulatory surgery centers are also increasing globally due to their fast service process and the patient is expected to go home the same day as the surgery. This ultimately reduces the huge bucks taken by the hospitals in the name of the patient under observation where they keep patients for about weeks to take the more charges of the services. Due to this many of the patients prefer to ambulatory surgery centers and this is the major reason for the popularity of the ambulatory surgery centers.

Region Segment Analysis of the Hemostasis Valve Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global hemostasis valve market and generated the largest revenue of USD 75.04 Million in 2017 where as Asia pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. North America region is expected to dominate the market and generated the largest revenue in 2017. Rising geriatric population, unhealthy life style in the region and increasing number of angiographic procedures are contributing to the growth of the segment. Asia pacific region is expected to register the highest growth in the global hemostasis valve market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing population in the region and improved healthcare facilities are contributing to the growth of the market.

Competitive landscape and key vendors



Key players in the global hemostasis valve market are Abbott, Boston Scientific, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo, Deroyal Industries, Inc., Freudenberg Medical, Argon Medical, Scitech, St. Jude Medical, Armstrong Medical, Ceodeux Meditec, Qosina, Minivalve, Excel Medical Products, Ambu and among others.

Market participants are engaged in various strategies to increase their footprints in the market. For instance, in 2017, Teleflex Incorporated acquired Vascular Solutions. Vascular solutions is a medical device company with the focus on development of clinical solutions for minimally invasive coronary and peripheral vascular procedures. This acquisition has enhanced Teflex’s product potfolio of minimally invasive products.

Key players active in the global hemostasis valve market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market. For instance, in 2017, Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical. The integration of St. Jude Medical strengthened Abbott’s medical device leadership worldwide.

In April 2018, B. Braun Medical Industries opened five new enhanced production plants in Penang. These facilities have latest production technologies to manufacture medical devices for infusion therapy and surgical instruments for the treatment of patients in Malaysia and worldwide. In addition, in December 2018, Freudenberg Medical has expended its medical manufacturing facility in Beverly.

About the report:

The global hemostasis valve market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Units), consumption (Units), imports (Units) and exports (Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

