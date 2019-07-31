Cross Point Switch Market to Surpass USD 62 Billion at 10% CAGR During 2017 to 2023 | Cross Point Switch Industry Forecast by Type, Form Factor, End Users, and Region

Global Cross Point Switch Market 2019 Industry research report provides an In-Depth analysis that includes an executive summary, definition, and scope of the market. This report also studies the global Cross Point Switch market competitive landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, sales revenue, segmentation and regional analysis.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cross point switch market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of USD 62 billion, attaining a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period (2017-2023), Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals in a detailed report. Digital cross point switches are advanced, next-generation high-speed packet switches, and has been specifically designed for use in metro and enterprise networking systems for transferring digital information like voice traffic and data at a faster rate.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The global cross point switch market has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years due to the soaring deployment of data centers and surging demand for high-speed and energy-efficient networking services. The increasing demand for LTE migration has positively impacted the market. With the rising demand for big data and cloud-based services, the cross point switch market is predicted to experience a thrust.

The explosion of digital information like video and voice traffic in the past few years have impacted the growth of the cross point switch market. Significant growth in the quantity of data is further resulting in significant demand for broadband communication network, which is predicted to contribute to the market growth. Cross point switches also support a large number of protocols, specific to the data centers. The capacity of cross points to support data streams, protocols, and clock sources is predicted a key growth factor of the market. The rising investment in communication semiconductors and network infrastructure equipment are further likely to contribute to the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The global Cross Point Switch Market is segmented on the basis of form factor, type, and end users.

By type, the cross point switch market is segmented into analog and digital.

By form factor, the cross point switch market is segmented into 12*12 to 64*64, 2*2 to 12*12, 64*64 and above, and others. Of these, the 2*2 to 12*12 segment is predicted to gain prominence as these switches offer low channel-to-channel skew and low latency with data rates up to 7 Gbps per lane. Moreover, these crossbars can support independent channel switching with the help of IC control interface, which further encourages its growth.

By end users, the cross point switch market is segmented into commercial, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others. Of these, the consumer electronics segment is predicted to gain prominence in the HDMI switch market owing to the surging consumer demand for smaller designs. As cross point switch possesses an m*n matrix, these switches can offer mixed signals and cross signals within a product.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the cross point switch market spans across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is considered one of the leading regions, in terms of market share due to the huge demand for cross point switch. Cross point switch is ideal for broadcast video applications and is high in demand in the region. Digital cross point switches provide interconnect technology and signal integrity, which further offer high-speed networking. The surging demand for Voice over Internet Protocol, 4G wireless service, wireless web devices, and others have further contributed the market growth. Moreover, these switches are extensively used for blade server, storage, telecommunications, video distribution, and Ethernet applications, which has further influenced its growth in the region.

The cross point switch market in Europe is estimated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the cross point switch market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to garner the highest CAGR due to the presence of countries like Japan, China, and India.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global cross point switch market include ON Semiconductor (U.S), Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), Vitesse Semiconductor (U.S.), Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), LSI Corporation (U.S), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (U.S), Intersil Corporation (U.S), Microchip Technology (U.S), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S), Microsemi Corporation (U.S), and MACOM Technology Solutions (U.S).

