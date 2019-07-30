NostalgiaCon 80’s Pop Culture Convention Launches Media Village for Media and Social Media Influencers

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI and ANAHEIM, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NostalgiaCon’s inaugural ‘80s pop culture convention, taking place September 28 and 29 at the Anaheim Convention Center, has begun accepting free applications for media and social media influencers who want to reserve free space in its national Media Village Pavilion. Applications are being accepted through August 31st.



NostalgiaCon’s Media Village Pavilion represents an opportunity for media outlets and social media influencers with a minimum of 50,000 combined platform fans/followers to receive content production space located at the epicenter of the exhibition floor, alongside the show’s panels, celebrities, competitions, collectors and brand exhibitors. Lifestyle, entertainment, family and gaming media outlets from throughout Southern California and across the country are expected to cover the convention’s multiple activities.

In addition to the Media Village, NostalgiaCon ( www.NostalgiaCon80s.com) is credentialing content creators with at least 10,000 fans/followers with a free one-day or two-day pass and a production assistant plus-one pass. To apply for credentials, email: press@nostalgiacon.org .

With offices in downtown Miami, NostalgiaCon (www.NostalgiaCon80s.com) is a global fan conventions company wholly focused on celebrating the pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that fans feel the most fond of. NostalgiaCon is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more. On September 28 and 29, the Anaheim Convention Center will host NostalgiaCon, where the 1980’s will be captured in its full glory, capitalizing on the powerful force of nostalgia via the people, trends and moments that define entire generations.

NostalgiaCon is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize event and the Mixed Reality Marketing Summit, and Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies and Chairman and CEO of CarSaver, Walmart’s exclusive auto buying platform.

