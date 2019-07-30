911 family welcomes new member in its eighth generation

Porsche introduces new 911 Carrera Coupé and 911 Carrera Cabriolet

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 911 series welcomes a new member: Porsche is expanding its eighth-generation range with the 911 Carrera. The new sports car is being launched as a Coupé and Cabriolet, and generates 379 hp at 6,500 rpm from its 3.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with twin turbocharging. The Carrera is the entry-level 911 model and offers nine horsepower more than its predecessor did as well as 331 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,950 to 5,000 rpm. It shares its premium-quality standard features virtually unchanged from the 911 Carrera S. These include the high-quality interior with 10.9-inch touchscreen display, comprehensive connectivity and innovative assistance systems like the Porsche Wet Mode that ensures even safer handling on wet roads. Specific wheels and brakes distinguish the 911 Carrera as well as the individual tailpipe covers on the exhaust system.



As with the Carrera S model, the engine, chassis and brakes are designed for exclusive sportiness. The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine of the 911 Carrera generates power largely through the smaller wheel diameters of the turbines and compressors that feature in the new turbochargers. Power is transmitted by the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK). This enables the 911 Carrera Coupé to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 293 km/h. The optional Sport Chrono Package shaves a further 0.2 seconds off the sprint.

The driving dynamics set-up includes 235/40 ZR tires on 19-inch alloy wheels on the front axle. The mixed tire configuration features 20-inch wheels with 295/35 ZR tires at the rear. Stopping power is provided on both axles by 330-millimetre brake discs with black, four-piston monobloc fixed calipers.

The price of the 911 Carrera Coupé starts at $111,000 in Canada, and the 911 Carrera Cabriolet at $125,600. The new models can be ordered now and are slated to arrive at Porsche Centres in early 2020. The all-wheel drive version will be available soon.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, network development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada | facebook.com/porsche

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93185cdb-a6da-4414-8723-0af790720833

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f5d31db-2be4-45b9-96cf-20c38054d60f

Public Relations

Patrick Saint-Pierre

647-531-2992

patrick.saint-pierre@porsche.ca

On July 30, 2019, Porsche introduced the new 911 Carrera Coupé and 911 Carrera Cabriolet. The eighth-generation of the 911 has a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with twin turbocharging that generates 379 hp as well as 331 lb.-ft. of torque. On July 30, 2019, Porsche introduced the new 911 Carrera Coupé and 911 Carrera Cabriolet. The eighth-generation of the 911 has a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with twin turbocharging that generates 379 hp as well as 331 lb.-ft. of torque. On July 30, 2019, Porsche introduced the new 911 Carrera Coupé and 911 Carrera Cabriolet. The eighth-generation of the 911 has a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with twin turbocharging that generates 379 hp as well as 331 lb.-ft. of torque. On July 30, 2019, Porsche introduced the new 911 Carrera Coupé and 911 Carrera Cabriolet. The eighth-generation of the 911 has a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with twin turbocharging that generates 379 hp as well as 331 lb.-ft. of torque.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.