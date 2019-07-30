City of Bellingham Extends Contract with PayByPhone

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia , July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, today announced the City of Bellingham renewed its contract for another two-year term. PayByPhone can be found on-street and in city lots throughout Washington’s downtown Bellingham.



The city has used PayByPhone since December 2016 and has seen significant revenue growth. There has been a 97 percent increase in PayByPhone transactions YoY between 2017 and 2018.

“As adoption continues to grow, and with the addition of PayByPhone Maps, the app gives us more insights to enhance parking operations and improve how we manage and monetize the curb,” said Clark Williams, superintendent of transportation for the City of Bellingham.

Additionally, with PayByPhone, the city has seen parking meter violations decrease, from 19,846 from 2014 to 2016 to 7,969 in 2018.

“While parking fines are down, more people are paying to park,” explained Eric Johnston, Assistant Public Works Director of Operations. “Parking revenue from parking fees jumped $200,000 in 2018, and we expect that number to continue to grow in 2019.”

“Bellingham has been an outstanding partner for PayByPhone as we continue to increase our presence and variety of features throughout North America,” said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone. “We are dedicated to advancing the city’s parking infrastructure and curbside management while providing the services constituents need.”

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 100 million transactions totaling more than $400 million USD in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

Media Contact

Erica England

Director of Media Relations, Arketi Group

eengland@arketi.com



