Camarillo’s Ground-Breaking ParkWest Townhomes Now on Display

Peak Corporate Network spearheads joint venture that delivers affordable, luxury living to Ventura County

/EIN News/ -- WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturday, July 20th, 2019 marked the grand opening of model homes for Camarillo’s newest luxury development, ParkWest Townhomes. Located on the east end of the desirable master planned community of Village at the Park, these elegant townhomes are in a prime Camarillo location, with walking access to the nearby sports parks, the Mass Transit station on Lewis Rd and Old Town.



Peak Corporate Network facilitated the capital necessary to bring this ground-breaking development of luxury townhomes to fruition. “This is the fourth joint venture we’ve brought to Ventura County, together with our partners Aldersgate Investments and Liebert Corporation,” said Gil Priel, Managing Director and Principal of Peak Corporate Network. “We are very excited to establish another bustling community in beautiful Ventura County”.

ParkWest Townhomes offers buyers the choice of four master plans, each with high-end standard features and a list of customizable options. Every home comes with two car garages and will be equipped with innovative smart home technology that allows homeowners to remotely control their heating, lighting, air conditioning and for added security, see visitors at the front door.

As a leading authority in the real estate industry, Peak Corporate specializes in multi-strategy investment, serving as the primary capital partner for the ParkWest development. “We’re committed to delivering projects that complement the quality of living here in Ventura County, and are thrilled to deliver a new standard of housing solutions to the community,” says Priel.

Interested buyers are invited to view the model homes at the Sales Trailer, located at the corner of Lewis Road & Mike Loza Drive, Tuesdays from 1:00pm-5:00pm, and from Wednesdays to Sundays 10:00am-5:00pm. For more information, visit www.parkwesttownhomes.com.

About Peak Corporate Network

https://peakcorp.com/

The Peak Corporate Network group of companies provide a full array of comprehensive real estate services nationwide including residential and commercial brokerage services, residential and commercial mortgage financing, insurance services, short sales, foreclosure processing and 1031 exchange. The Peak Corporate Network is a brand that represents a group of related, separate legal entities, each providing its unique set of real estate services.

Wendell J. Grayson

Marketing Communications Manager

Direct (818) 466 – 6427

Email: wendell@peakcorp.com

ParkWest Townhomes Grand Opening CAMARILLO’S GROUND-BREAKING PARKWEST TOWNHOMES NOW ON DISPLAY Gil Priel Managing Director and Principal of Peak Corporate Network



