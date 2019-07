Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC will host a webcast for the Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: INF) (the “Fund”) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 4:30pm ET. Brookfield will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.



There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call. Questions may also be submitted ahead of the call by sending an e-mail to publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com .

Registration and Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fvbq59y8

A replay will be available via this link shortly following the webcast.

A transcript of the call will also be available by calling 855-777-8001 or emailing publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With more than $19 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $365 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

The Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

COMPANY CONTACT

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

