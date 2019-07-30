L BRANDS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of Ohio against L Brands, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS SEPTEMBER 23, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of L Brands, Inc. ("L Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE: LB) between May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018, inclusive.



According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company failed to disclose adverse information regarding L Brands' business and prospects, which caused L Brands stock to trade at artificially inflated prices of more than $37 per share during the Class Period.

The complaint alleges that, prior to and during the Class Period L Brands' Victoria's Secret and PINK businesses began to experience deteriorating operating performance due to, among other things, increased competition from new lingerie brands. In an attempt to drive sales and retain market share in the face of increasing competition, Victoria's Secret and PINK engaged in heavy promotional activities by offering consumers large discounts and even giving items free of charge. While this marketing strategy helped to mitigate sales declines, it adversely impacted the Company's profit margins and cash flows and had a deleterious impact on the Company's liquidity. In response to questions from securities analysts about the sustainability of the Company's dividends, management repeatedly stated that L Brands had sufficient cash flow and cash on hand to sustain its dividends.



After the market closed on November 19, 2018, L Brands issued a press release announcing its financial results for the 2018 third quarter, the period ended November 3, 2018. The press release also announced that L Brands intended to reduce its annual ordinary dividend to $1.20 from $2.40 beginning with the quarterly dividend to be paid in March 2019 in order to deleverage.



On this news, L Brands' share price fell from $34.55 per share on November 19, 2018 to a closing price of $28.43 on November 20, 2018: a $6.12 or a 17.71% drop.

