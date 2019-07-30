Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2019, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.



Highlights for the second quarter of 2019 included:

Revenue of $134.1 million; IQ 7 shipments at 98% of all microinverters

Cash flows from operating activities of $14.8 million; ending cash balance of $206.0 million

GAAP gross margin of 33.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 34.1%

GAAP operating expenses of $27.9 million; non-GAAP operating expenses of $22.5 million

GAAP operating income of $17.4 million; non-GAAP operating income of $23.2 million

GAAP net income of $10.6 million; non-GAAP net income of $23.2 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.18

Our revenue and earnings for the second quarter are given below, compared with those of the prior quarter and the year ago quarter:

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Revenue $ 134,094 $ 100,150 $ 75,896 $ 134,094 $ 100,150 $ 75,896 Gross margin 33.8 % 33.3 % 29.9 % 34.1 % 33.5 % 30.5 % Operating income (loss) $ 17,447 $ 7,134 $ (558 ) $ 23,227 $ 11,282 $ 4,133 Net income (loss) $ 10,618 $ 2,765 $ (3,738 ) $ 23,173 $ 9,528 $ 1,550 Basic EPS $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.09 $ 0.02 Diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.08 $ 0.01

Our second quarter revenue was $134.1 million, an increase of 34% sequentially and an increase of 77% year-over year. We shipped approximately 416 megawatts DC, or 1,283,680 microinverters. We continued to see strong demand across the board from our customers. While demand continued to outstrip available supply, we were able to increase capacity to better support our customers. As stated before, we are on track to have a supply of approximately two million microinverters in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Our non-GAAP gross margin was 34.1%, an increase of 60 basis points from 33.5% in the first quarter of 2019. The non-GAAP gross margin was negatively impacted by approximately 330 basis points due to expedite fees related to component shortages, compared to approximately 280 basis points in the prior quarter. The expedite fees were in the form of air shipments that we chose to make in order to service our customers. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $22.5 million, compared to $22.3 million in the prior quarter.

We exited the second quarter with $206.0 million in cash and generated $14.8 million in cash flows from operations. The second quarter cash balance included net proceeds of approximately $115.5 million on June 5, 2019 associated with the issuance of $132.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2024 and the repurchase of $60.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes due 2023 in exchange for shares of Enphase Energy common stock and separate cash payments. Inventory was $20.1 million in the second quarter, compared to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On June 10, 2019, Enphase Energy announced that more than 500 solar installation companies in the U.S. have benefitted from significantly reduced solar design complexity and logistics by adopting Enphase Energized™ AC Modules (ACMs). Enphase Energized AC Modules, first released in October 2017, are factory-assembled, tested and sold by Enphase ACM partners, including SunPower, Panasonic and Solaria. Enphase Energized AC Modules are built by strategic module partners who integrate Enphase microinverters with PV modules on the manufacturing line. ACMs are tested for performance, reliability, and quality right on the manufacturing line and allow solar installers to offer premium solutions to homeowners.

On June 17, 2019, Enphase Energy announced that it renewed its low-income solar partnership with GRID Alternatives, a national leader in making renewable energy technology and job training accessible to underserved communities. Through the donation of microinverters, Enphase will help GRID Alternatives meet its goal of installing more than 10 megawatts of solar power in 2019, helping families and affordable housing providers save millions of dollars in energy costs and providing hands-on solar installation training to over 4,000 individuals.

On July 1, 2019, Enphase Energy announced the first shipment of seventh-generation Enphase IQ™ microinverters produced in Mexico as part of its expanded manufacturing agreement with Flex. As previously announced, Enphase plans to sell products produced in Mexico into the U.S. market to mitigate tariffs, increase global capacity and improve customer delivery times.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the third quarter of 2019, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:

Revenue to be within a range of $170 million to $180 million, including a range of $6 million to $10 million for ITC safe harbor





GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 33% to 36%





GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $28.5 million to $30.5 million, including a total of approximately $5.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related expenses and amortization





Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $23.5 million to $25.5 million, excluding a total of approximately $5.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related expenses and amortization

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. To view a description of non-GAAP financial measures used and the non-GAAP reconciliation schedule for the periods presented, click here .

Conference Call Information

Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter 2019 results and third quarter 2019 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (877) 644-1284; participant passcode 1397564. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company's website at investor.enphase.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (855) 859-2056; participant passcode 1397564, beginning approximately one hour after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expected future financial performance; the capabilities and performance of our technology and products, including the anticipated market adoption of current and future products; the reduction in design complexity and logistics, and the potential for savings in energy costs; performance in operations, including reducing cycle times, mitigating tariff risks, product availability and component supply management, and product quality and reliability. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology, and we produce a fully-integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com.

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Christina Carrabino

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@enphaseenergy.com

+1-707-763-4784 x7354





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 134,094 $ 75,896 $ 234,244 $ 145,868 Cost of revenues 88,775 53,195 155,586 104,851 Gross profit 45,319 22,701 78,658 41,017 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,604 9,462 18,128 17,082 Sales and marketing 9,054 6,828 16,487 13,055 General and administrative 8,583 6,969 18,463 13,913 Restructuring charges 631 — 999 — Total operating expenses 27,872 23,259 54,077 44,050 Income (loss) from operations 17,447 (558 ) 24,581 (3,033 ) Other expense, net Interest income 593 154 804 247 Interest expense (1,351 ) (2,423 ) (5,102 ) (4,809 ) Other expense, net (5,480 ) (572 ) (5,961 ) (698 ) Total other expense, net (6,238 ) (2,841 ) (10,259 ) (5,260 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 11,209 (3,399 ) 14,322 (8,293 ) Provision for income taxes (591 ) (339 ) (939 ) (573 ) Net income (loss) $ 10,618 $ (3,738 ) $ 13,383 $ (8,866 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.09 ) Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 113,677 97,321 110,951 94,026 Diluted 130,737 97,321 129,400 94,026





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,959 $ 106,237 Accounts receivable, net 97,537 78,938 Inventory 20,094 16,267 Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,261 20,860 Total current assets 349,851 222,302 Property and equipment, net 21,532 20,998 Operating lease, right of use asset 12,304 — Intangible assets, net 32,943 35,306 Goodwill 24,783 24,783 Other assets 40,105 36,548 Total assets $ 481,518 $ 339,937 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 65,989 $ 48,794 Accrued liabilities 33,536 29,010 Deferred revenues, current 33,577 33,119 Warranty obligations, current 7,468 8,083 Debt, current 3,043 28,155 Total current liabilities 143,613 147,161 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues, noncurrent 82,288 76,911 Warranty obligations, noncurrent 25,526 23,211 Other liabilities 12,930 3,250 Debt, noncurrent 99,890 81,628 Total liabilities 364,247 332,161 Total stockholders’ equity 117,271 7,776 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 481,518 $ 339,937





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 13,383 $ (8,866 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,694 4,469 Provision for doubtful accounts 207 753 Non-cash interest expense 2,266 1,133 Financing fees on extinguishment of debt 2,152 — Fees paid for repurchase and exchange of convertible notes due 2023 6,000 — Stock-based compensation 8,224 5,860 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (19,104 ) 5,897 Inventory (3,827 ) 8,528 Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,568 ) (1,551 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 16,805 (3,817 ) Warranty obligations 1,699 1,826 Deferred revenues 5,904 (6,791 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,835 7,441 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,176 ) (1,475 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,176 ) (1,475 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of convertible notes due 2024, net of issuance costs 128,040 — Purchase of convertible note hedges (36,313 ) — Sale of warrants 29,819 — Fees paid for repurchase and exchange of convertible notes due 2023 (6,000 ) — Principal payments and financing fees on debt (45,122 ) (3,129 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs — 19,923 Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs — 5,580 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans, net 532 1,370 Net cash provided by financing activities 70,956 23,744 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 107 (383 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 99,722 29,327 Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period 106,237 29,144 Cash and cash equivalents—End of period $ 205,959 $ 58,471





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 45,319 $ 33,339 $ 22,701 $ 78,658 $ 41,017 Stock-based compensation 386 231 417 617 615 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 45,705 $ 33,570 $ 23,118 $ 79,275 $ 41,632 Gross margin (GAAP) 33.8 % 33.3 % 29.9 % 33.6 % 28.1 % Stock-based compensation 0.3 % 0.2 % 0.6 % 0.2 % 0.4 % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 34.1 % 33.5 % 30.5 % 33.8 % 28.5 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 27,872 $ 26,205 $ 23,259 $ 54,077 $ 44,050 Stock-based compensation (1) (4,217 ) (3,003 ) (3,871 ) (7,220 ) (5,245 ) Restructuring (631 ) (368 ) — (999 ) — Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — (1,765 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization (546 ) (546 ) (403 ) (1,092 ) (403 ) Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 22,478 $ 22,288 $ 18,985 $ 44,766 $ 36,637 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 1,128 $ 716 $ 1,149 $ 1,844 $ 1,767 Sales and marketing 1,360 999 997 2,359 1,358 General and administrative 1,729 1,288 1,725 3,017 2,120 Total $ 4,217 $ 3,003 $ 3,871 $ 7,220 $ 5,245 Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 17,447 $ 7,134 $ (558 ) $ 24,581 $ (3,033 ) Stock-based compensation 4,603 3,234 4,288 7,837 5,860 Restructuring 631 368 — 999 — Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — 1,765 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 546 546 403 1,092 403 Income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 23,227 $ 11,282 $ 4,133 $ 34,509 $ 4,995 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 10,618 $ 2,765 $ (3,738 ) $ 13,383 $ (8,866 ) Stock-based compensation 4,603 3,234 4,288 7,837 5,860 Restructuring 631 368 — 999 — Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — 1,765 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 546 546 403 1,092 403 Non-recurring debt prepayment fees and non-cash interest 6,775 2,615 597 9,390 1,132 Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 23,173 $ 9,528 $ 1,550 $ 32,701 $ 294 Net income (loss) per share, basic (GAAP) $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.09 ) Stock-based compensation 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.07 0.06 Restructuring 0.01 — — 0.01 — Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — 0.02 Acquisition related expenses and amortization — 0.01 0.01 0.01 — Non-recurring debt prepayment fees and non-cash interest 0.06 0.02 0.01 0.08 0.01 Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.20 $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.29 $ — Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP 113,677 108,195 97,321 110,951 94,026 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.09 ) Stock-based compensation 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.06 0.06 Restructuring 0.01 — — 0.01 — Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — 0.02 Acquisition related expenses and amortization — 0.01 — 0.01 — Non-recurring debt prepayment fees and non-cash interest 0.05 0.02 0.01 0.07 0.01 Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 0.18 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.26 $ — Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP 130,737 115,863 97,321 129,400 94,026 Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP 130,737 127,564 105,169 129,400 100,766





(2) Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 excludes convertible notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively, from non-GAAP net income. Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 excludes convertible notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of $0.8 million from non-GAAP net income.



