First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA) declared on July 30, 2019, a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share on the Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable Oct. 7, 2019, to shareholders of record Sept. 16, 2019.



ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 550 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. As of June 30, 2019, BancShares had total assets of $37.66 billion. For more information, visit First Citizens’ Web site at firstcitizens.com.

Contact: Barbara Thompson First Citizens BancShares (919) 716-2716



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.