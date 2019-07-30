CubeSmart Recognized as One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on self-storage properties is being recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America. This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces.



“We believe that our teammates are the heart of CubeSmart and the experiences they have working here matter to us,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “That’s why this recognition means so much to us. It confirms that the culture we work so hard to build and protect is truly special.”

A panel of 10 judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement: Leadership; Communication; Culture; Rewards and Recognition; Professional and Personal Growth; Accountability and Performance; Vision and Values; and, Corporate Social Responsibility.

“The companies we honor have proven their forward-thinking directly leads to a more positive employee experience,” said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. “Through the development of a people-first culture, the organizations epitomize an innovative, engaged and accomplished workforce.”

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,165 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company's mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers -- through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage facility, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

About Achievers

Achievers Employee Success Platform delivers proven tools for organizations of all sizes to align on values and strategic goals by empowering every employee as an owner of organizational culture and engagement. Built on behavioral science and real-world results from over a decade of engagement leadership, hundreds of global customers rely on Achievers’ dynamic employee recognition, coaching, and continuous listening tools for their people to feel valued and heard, to drive desired behaviors and ignite a positive corporate culture. Achievers provides organizations and managers with engagement intelligence to inform their actions and decisions every day. To learn more about the Achievers platform, visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces, please visit achievers.com/engaged.

CubeSmart Company Contact:

Charles Place

Director, Investor Relations

(610) 535-5700



