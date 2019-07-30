Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



“It was another consistent quarter, with solid growth in revenue and scaling fixed expenses translating into greater investable funds,” said Darryl Rawlings, Founder and CEO of Trupanion. “While initiatives around same store sales and conversion comprise the bulk of our incremental spend, we also continue to increase our investment in retention and longer-term initiatives.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $92.2 million, an increase of 26% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 577,686 at June 30, 2019, an increase of 22% over June 30, 2018.

Subscription business revenue was $77.7 million, an increase of 22% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Subscription enrolled pets was 461,314 at June 30, 2019, an increase of 15% over June 30, 2018.

Net loss was $(1.9) million, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(0.4) million, or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating cash flow was $2.9 million and free cash flow was $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. This compared to operating cash flow of $(0.5) million and free cash flow of $1.4 million, which excludes an earnest money deposit of $3.3 million related to our home office acquisition, in the second quarter of 2018.

First Half 2019 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $179.2 million, an increase of 25% compared to the first half of 2018.

Subscription business revenue was $152.0 million, an increase of 21% compared to the first half of 2018.

Net loss was $(3.2) million, or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.9) million, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share, in the first half of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million in the first half of 2018.

Operating cash flow was $6.9 million and free cash flow was $5.1 million for the first half of 2019. This compared to operating cash flow of $1.6 million and free cash flow of $2.5 million, which excludes an earnest money deposit of $3.3 million related to our home office acquisition, in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenue by Quarter

Conference Call

Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its second quarter 2019 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available, one hour after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13692316.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to execute its business plans. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website .

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets sales and marketing expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s sales and marketing expenses. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 77,736 $ 63,867 $ 151,958 $ 125,384 Other business 14,463 9,525 27,219 17,768 Total revenue 92,199 73,392 179,177 143,152 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 64,264 52,333 124,651 103,347 Other business 13,222 8,706 24,781 16,388 Total cost of revenue(2) 77,486 61,039 149,432 119,735 Gross profit: Subscription business 13,472 11,534 27,307 22,037 Other business 1,241 819 2,438 1,380 Total gross profit 14,713 12,353 29,745 23,417 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 2,578 2,298 5,247 4,462 General and administrative(1) 5,219 4,610 10,638 9,068 Sales and marketing(1) 8,757 5,702 16,984 11,640 Total operating expenses 16,554 12,610 32,869 25,170 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture (272 ) — (272 ) — Operating loss (2,113 ) (257 ) (3,396 ) (1,753 ) Interest expense 317 332 634 551 Other income, net (453 ) (303 ) (797 ) (443 ) Loss before income taxes (1,977 ) (286 ) (3,233 ) (1,861 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (46 ) 91 (6 ) (4 ) Net loss $ (1,931 ) $ (377 ) $ (3,227 ) $ (1,857 ) Net loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 34,610,709 30,721,037 34,450,070 30,485,121 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 278 $ 252 $ 525 $ 449 Technology and development 110 60 173 109 General and administrative 918 625 1,536 1,074 Sales and marketing 567 349 996 622 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,873 $ 1,286 $ 3,230 $ 2,254 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Veterinary invoice expense $ 65,933 $ 51,780 $ 127,215 $ 101,893 Other cost of revenue 11,553 9,259 22,217 17,842 Total cost of revenue $ 77,486 $ 61,039 $ 149,432 $ 119,735





Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,379 $ 26,552 Short-term investments 64,712 54,559 Accounts and other receivables 43,550 31,565 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,322 5,300 Total current assets 139,963 117,976 Restricted cash 1,400 1,400 Long-term investments, at fair value 3,891 3,554 Property and equipment, net 69,371 69,803 Intangible assets, net 7,631 8,071 Other long-term assets 8,208 6,706 Total assets $ 230,464 $ 207,510 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,117 $ 2,767 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 13,390 11,347 Reserve for veterinary invoices 18,280 16,062 Deferred revenue 44,086 33,027 Total current liabilities 77,873 63,203 Long-term debt 19,056 12,862 Deferred tax liabilities 1,014 1,002 Other liabilities 1,498 1,270 Total liabilities 99,441 78,337 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 35,712,189

and 34,782,324 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019; 34,781,121 and

34,025,136 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 229,069 219,838 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (407 ) (753 ) Accumulated deficit (86,938 ) (83,711 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 929,865 shares at June 30, 2019 and 755,985 shares at

December 31, 2018 (10,701 ) (6,201 ) Total stockholders’ equity 131,023 129,173 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 230,464 $ 207,510





Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Operating activities Net loss $ (1,931 ) $ (377 ) $ (3,227 ) $ (1,857 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,564 964 3,177 1,891 Stock-based compensation expense 1,873 1,286 3,230 2,254 Other, net 100 15 97 38 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (6,046 ) (4,242 ) (11,940 ) (8,168 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 664 (3,939 ) 989 (4,068 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 187 1,657 1,443 2,567 Reserve for veterinary invoices 1,067 550 2,145 1,293 Deferred revenue 5,444 3,620 10,967 7,661 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,922 (466 ) 6,881 1,611 Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (14,872 ) (13,246 ) (32,222 ) (20,386 ) Maturities of investment securities 11,690 9,715 21,895 15,015 Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (902 ) (1,378 ) (1,780 ) (2,370 ) Other 5 113 (1,474 ) 113 Net cash used in investing activities (4,079 ) (4,796 ) (13,581 ) (7,628 ) Financing activities Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs — 65,886 — 65,886 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 965 1,175 1,626 1,656 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (50 ) — (247 ) — Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees 967 3,750 6,167 9,250 Other financing (144 ) 160 (415 ) (56 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,738 70,971 7,131 76,736 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents,

and restricted cash, net 176 (271 ) 396 (201 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 757 65,438 827 70,518 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 28,022 31,386 27,952 26,306 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 28,779 $ 96,824 $ 28,779 $ 96,824





The following tables set forth our key operating metrics: Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Total pets enrolled (at period end) 577,686 472,480 Total subscription pets

enrolled (at period end) 461,314 401,033 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 56.63 $ 53.79 Lifetime value of a pet (LVP) $ 722 $ 732 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 209 $ 158 Average monthly retention 98.57 % 98.64 % Three Months Ended Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sept. 30,

2018 Jun. 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 Sept. 30,

2017 Total pets enrolled (at period end) 577,686 548,002 521,326 497,942 472,480 446,533 423,194 404,069 Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 461,314 445,148 430,770 416,527 401,033 385,640 371,683 359,102 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 57.11 $ 56.13 $ 55.15 $ 54.55 $ 53.96 $ 53.62 $ 53.17 $ 52.95 Lifetime value of a pet (LVP) $ 722 $ 724 $ 710 $ 714 $ 732 $ 727 $ 727 $ 701 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 213 $ 205 $ 186 $ 155 $ 150 $ 165 $ 184 $ 151 Average monthly retention 98.57 % 98.58 % 98.6 % 98.61 % 98.64 % 98.63 % 98.63 % 98.61 %





The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,922 $ (466 ) $ 6,881 $ 1,611 Purchases of property and equipment (902 ) (1,378 ) (1,780 ) (2,370 ) Free cash flow $ 2,020 $ (1,844 ) $ 5,101 $ (759 ) Exclude earnest money deposit for building purchase — 3,250 — 3,250 Free cash flow, excluding earnest money deposit for

building purchase $ 2,020 $ 1,406 $ 5,101 $ 2,491





The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Veterinary invoice expense $ 65,933 $ 51,780 $ 127,215 $ 101,893 Stock-based compensation expense (185 ) (148 ) (346 ) (268 ) Cost of goods $ 65,748 $ 51,632 $ 126,869 $ 101,625 % of revenue 71.3 % 70.4 % 70.8 % 71.0 % Other cost of revenue $ 11,553 $ 9,259 $ 22,217 $ 17,842 Stock-based compensation expense (93 ) (104 ) (179 ) (181 ) Variable expenses $ 11,460 $ 9,155 $ 22,038 $ 17,661 % of revenue 12.4 % 12.5 % 12.3 % 12.3 % Subscription gross profit $ 13,472 $ 11,534 $ 27,307 $ 22,037 Stock-based compensation expense 278 252 525 449 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 13,750 $ 11,786 $ 27,832 $ 22,486 % of subscription revenue 17.7 % 18.5 % 18.3 % 17.9 % Gross profit $ 14,713 $ 12,353 $ 29,745 $ 23,417 Stock-based compensation expense 278 252 525 449 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 14,991 $ 12,605 $ 30,270 $ 23,866 % of revenue 16.3 % 17.2 % 16.9 % 16.7 % Technology and development expense $ 2,578 $ 2,298 $ 5,247 $ 4,462 General and administrative expense 5,219 4,610 10,638 9,068 Depreciation and amortization expense (1,564 ) (964 ) (3,177 ) (1,891 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1,028 ) (685 ) (1,709 ) (1,183 ) Fixed expenses $ 5,205 $ 5,259 $ 10,999 $ 10,456 % of revenue 5.6 % 7.2 % 6.1 % 7.3 % Sales and marketing expense $ 8,757 $ 5,702 $ 16,984 $ 11,640 Stock-based compensation expense (567 ) (349 ) (996 ) (622 ) Acquisition cost $ 8,190 $ 5,353 $ 15,988 $ 11,018 % of revenue 8.9 % 7.3 % 8.9 % 7.7 %





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of acquisition cost and net acquisition cost to sales and marketing expense (in thousands): Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Sales and marketing

expenses $ 16,984 $ 11,640 Excluding: Stock-based

compensation expense (996 ) (622 ) Acquisition cost 15,988 11,018 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (1,437 ) (1,240 ) Other business segment

sales and marketing

expense (168 ) (175 ) Net acquisition cost $ 14,383 $ 9,603 Three Months Ended Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sept. 30,

2018 Jun. 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 Sept. 30,

2017 Sales and marketing

expenses $ 8,757 $ 8,227 $ 6,994 $ 6,365 $ 5,702 $ 5,938 $ 5,781 $ 4,862 Excluding: Stock-based

compensation expense (567 ) (429 ) (355 ) (358 ) (349 ) (273 ) (172 ) (165 ) Acquisition cost 8,190 7,798 6,639 6,007 5,353 5,665 5,609 4,697 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (734 ) (703 ) (655 ) (693 ) (624 ) (616 ) (550 ) (558 ) Other business segment

sales and marketing

expense (38 ) (130 ) (102 ) (99 ) (88 ) (87 ) (56 ) (51 ) Net acquisition cost $ 7,418 $ 6,965 $ 5,882 $ 5,215 $ 4,641 $ 4,962 $ 5,003 $ 4,088





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands): Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Net loss $ (3,227 ) $ (1,857 ) Excluding: Stock-based

compensation expense 3,230 2,254 Depreciation and

amortization expense 3,177 1,891 Interest income (754 ) (311 ) Interest expense 634 551 Other non-operating expenses 101 — Income tax benefit (6 ) (4 ) Gain from equity

method investment (125 ) (107 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,030 $ 2,417 Three Months Ended Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sept. 30,

2018 Jun. 30,

2018 Mar. 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 Sept. 30,

2017 Net (loss) income $ (1,931 ) $ (1,296 ) $ (275 ) $ 1,205 $ (377 ) $ (1,480 ) $ (838 ) $ 406 Excluding: Stock-based

compensation expense 1,873 1,357 1,222 1,299 1,286 968 855 895 Depreciation and

amortization expense 1,564 1,613 1,485 1,136 964 927 1,024 1,095 Interest income (412 ) (342 ) (234 ) (317 ) (179 ) (132 ) (3 ) (97 ) Interest expense 317 317 311 336 332 219 163 124 Other non-operating expenses 101 — — — — — — — Income tax (benefit)

expense (46 ) 40 4 (7 ) 91 (95 ) (482 ) 26 Gain from equity

method investment (125 ) — — — (107 ) — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,341 $ 1,689 $ 2,513 $ 3,652 $ 2,010 $ 407 $ 719 $ 2,449



Contacts :

Investors:

Laura Bainbridge, Head of Investor Relations

206.607.1929

InvestorRelations@trupanion.com

