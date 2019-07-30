InspireMD to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Tuesday, August 6
Management to host conference call and webcast at 8am ET
/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of carotid artery disease, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, to discuss financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, and provide a corporate update.
|
Conference Call & Webcast:
Tuesday, August 6th @ 8am Eastern Time
|Within the US:
Outside the US:
Conference ID:
Webcast:
|877-451-6152
201-389-0879
13692587
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135364
About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for treatment of carotid artery disease by providing outstanding acute results and durable stroke free long-term outcomes.
InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR.WS.
Investor Contacts:
Craig Shore
Chief Financial Officer
InspireMD, Inc.
888-776-6804
craigs@inspiremd.com
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com
