Hub Group, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights of the quarter



Record EPS from continuing operations of $0.87, 71% growth

31% increase in gross margin

60% increase in operating income

Operating margin improved 160 basis points to 4.4%

EBITDA increased 55% to $69.4 million

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced second quarter 2019 net income of $29.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.87. Income from continuing operations for the second quarter 2018 was $17.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

Results of Continuing Operations

Revenue for the current quarter increased by 3% to $921.2 million compared with $894.7 million for the second quarter 2018 as a result of our success in providing multimodal solutions to our customers and the addition of the CaseStack business in December 2018. Operating income for the current quarter increased 60% to $40.7 million versus $25.4 million for the second quarter 2018, primarily as a result of improved yield management and our intense focus on reducing costs while maintaining the highest levels of service. Operating margin expanded to 4.4% for the current quarter, as compared to 2.8% in the prior year quarter.

Second quarter intermodal revenue increased 1% to $542.9 million due primarily to a continued focus on yield management and enhanced efficiency, partially offset by a 7% decline in volume. Volume was down compared to the prior year due to a softening demand environment, increased truckload and intermodal competition, and a 2% volume decrease from lane cancellations and weather disruption. Intermodal gross margin increased compared to the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to our yield management strategy, improved efficiency and better purchasing, partially offset by decreased volumes and rail cost increases.

Truck brokerage revenue decreased 7% to $107.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter of last year. Truck brokerage handled 18% more loads while fuel, price and mix combined were down 25% due primarily to the addition of the CaseStack LTL brokerage business. Contractual truckload volume represented 86% of total truckload volume compared to 81% in the second quarter of 2018. Truck brokerage gross margin increased due to a higher load count, further benefits from our new operating model and yield management strategy, as well as our new technology platform.

Second quarter logistics revenue grew 15% to $193.5 million. Revenue and gross margin expanded due to the addition of CaseStack, benefits from continuous improvements and cross selling to our customers and improved yield management.

Dedicated revenue increased 5% to $77.7 million compared to the same quarter in the prior year due to improved pricing and growth with new accounts which was offset partially by lost business. Dedicated gross margin improved compared to the second quarter of 2018 due to implementation of our yield management processes and improved operational discipline. We ended the quarter with approximately 1,300 tractors and 5,200 trailers for Dedicated.

Costs and expenses increased to $92.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $75.6 million in the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to costs and expenses of $12.7 million related to CaseStack (which includes $2.3 million of non-cash amortization expense), the absence of a $3.6 million Dedicated contingent earn out adjustment in the prior year, partially offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in compensation expense. Costs and expenses include a total of $3.4 million of non-cash amortization expense related to CaseStack and Hub Group Dedicated and $0.6 million of compensation expense associated with restricted stock issued to CaseStack management in connection with the acquisition.

Results of Discontinued Operations

Income from discontinued operations related to the sale of our Mode segment for the second quarter of 2018 was $4.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Cash Flow and Capitalization

Our capital expenditures for the second quarter 2019 totaled $11.7 million, primarily for tractors and technology investments. At June 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $150 million.

2019 Outlook

We expect that our 2019 diluted earnings per share will range from $3.30 to $3.40. We estimate mid-single digit revenue growth for the full year. We expect gross margin as a percentage of sales to range from 13.9% to 14.3% in the second half of the year. We estimate our quarterly costs and expenses will range from $96 million to $98 million in the back half of the year. We expect annual amortization expense associated with the CaseStack and Hub Group Dedicated acquisitions will be approximately $13.6 million and compensation expense related to restricted stock issued to CaseStack management in connection with the acquisition will be approximately $2.5 million in 2019. We project our effective tax rate for 2019 will range from 25% to 26%. We forecast we will spend between $100 million and $110 million on capital expenditures in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which is set forth in the attached table.

CONFERENCE CALL

Hub will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 to discuss its second quarter 2019 results.

Hosting the conference call will be Dave Yeager, Chief Executive Officer. Also participating on the call will be Phil Yeager, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Terri Pizzuto, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group’s web site at www.hubgroup.com . The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please register at http://www.yourconferencecenter.com/r.aspx?p=1&a=USsertzOHdGtXM . Registrants will be issued a passcode and PIN to use when dialing into the live call which will provide quickest access to the conference. You may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. On the day of the call, dial (888) 206-4064 approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time; enter the participant passcode and PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers.

An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's Web site at www.hubgroup.com . This replay will be available for 30 days.

CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Statements in this press release that are not historical, including statements about Hub Group's or management's earnings guidance, intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, and should be viewed with caution. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “expects”, “expected”, “believe”, “projected”, “estimate”, or similar words, and are based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate. We believe these statements and the assumptions and estimates contained in this release are reasonable based on information that is currently available to us. Such statements should be viewed with caution. Actual results or experience could differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include intermodal costs and prices, the integration of any acquisitions and expenses relating thereto, the future performance of Hub’s Intermodal, Truck Brokerage, Dedicated and Logistics business lines, driver shortages, the amount and timing of strategic investments or divestitures by Hub, the failure to implement and integrate critical information technology systems, cyber security incidents, retail customers encountering adverse economic conditions and the factors listed from time to time in Hub Group's SEC reports including, but not limited to, the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Hub Group assumes no liability to update any such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Hub Group, Inc.



HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

% of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 921,163 100.0 % $ 894,734 100.0 % Transportation costs 788,460 85.6 % 793,743 88.7 % Gross margin 132,703 14.4 % 100,991 11.3 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 60,859 6.6 % 54,068 6.1 % General and administrative 24,028 2.6 % 17,794 2.0 % Depreciation and amortization 7,095 0.8 % 3,723 0.4 % Total costs and expenses 91,982 10.0 % 75,585 8.5 % Operating income 40,721 4.4 % 25,406 2.8 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,690 ) -0.3 % (2,187 ) -0.2 % Interest and dividend income 595 0.1 % 14 0.0 % Other, net (30 ) 0.0 % (182 ) 0.0 % Total other expense (2,125 ) -0.2 % (2,355 ) -0.2 % Income from continuing operations before income taxes 38,596 4.2 % 23,051 2.6 % Provision for income taxes 9,379 1.0 % 5,897 0.7 % Income from continuing operations 29,217 3.2 % 17,154 1.9 % Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 4,897 Net income $ 29,217 $ 22,051 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.51 Earnings per share from discontinued operations Basic $ - $ 0.15 Diluted $ - $ 0.15 Earnings per share net income Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.66 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,552 33,389 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,715 33,562

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

% of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 1,854,161 100.0 % $ 1,732,076 100.0 % Transportation costs 1,594,169 86.0 % 1,540,046 88.9 % Gross margin 259,992 14.0 % 192,030 11.1 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 122,887 6.7 % 106,373 6.2 % General and administrative 46,946 2.5 % 36,230 2.1 % Depreciation and amortization 13,849 0.7 % 7,486 0.4 % Total costs and expenses 183,682 9.9 % 150,089 8.7 % Operating income 76,310 4.1 % 41,941 2.4 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,746 ) -0.3 % (4,291 ) -0.2 % Interest and dividend income 968 0.1 % 25 0.0 % Other, net (70 ) 0.0 % (231 ) 0.0 % Total other expense (4,848 ) -0.2 % (4,497 ) -0.2 % Income from continuing operations before income taxes 71,462 3.9 % 37,444 2.2 % Provision for income taxes 18,351 1.0 % 9,221 0.6 % Income from continuing operations 53,111 2.9 % 28,223 1.6 % Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 9,995 Net income $ 53,111 $ 38,218 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 1.58 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 1.58 $ 0.84 Earnings per share from discontinued operations Basic $ - $ 0.30 Diluted $ - $ 0.30 Earnings per share net income Basic $ 1.58 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.14 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,560 33,382 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,650 33,520

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,863 $ 61,435 Accounts receivable trade, net 421,139 477,088 Other receivables 3,282 22,021 Prepaid taxes 1,038 616 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,602 27,533 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 586,924 588,693 Restricted investments 21,972 19,236 Property and equipment, net 651,057 681,859 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 32,165 - Right-of-use assets - financing leases 7,021 - Other intangibles, net 127,878 134,788 Goodwill, net 484,568 483,584 Other assets 18,534 16,738 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,930,119 $ 1,924,898 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 233,399 $ 272,859 Accounts payable other 11,974 10,906 Accrued payroll 41,402 55,535 Accrued other 80,271 82,900 Lease liability - operating leases 8,468 - Lease liability - financing leases 3,004 2,845 Current portion of long term debt 98,601 101,713 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 477,119 526,758 Long term debt 199,194 229,071 Non-current liabilities 34,537 29,619 Lease liability - operating leases 25,351 - Lease liability - financing leases 3,384 4,739 Deferred taxes 157,952 153,877 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2019 and 2018 - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized and 41,224,792 shares issued in 2019 and 2018; 33,855,740 shares outstanding in 2019 and 33,793,709 shares outstanding in 2018 412 412 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 662,296 shares issued and outstanding in 2019 and 2018 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 170,619 172,220 Purchase price in excess of predecessor basis, net of tax benefit of $10,306 (15,458 ) (15,458 ) Retained earnings 1,125,541 1,072,456 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (178 ) (182 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 7,369,052 shares in 2019 and 7,431,083 shares in 2018 (248,361 ) (248,621 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,032,582 980,834 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,930,119 $ 1,924,898

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 53,111 $ 38,218 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 57,029 38,251 Deferred taxes 4,272 11,767 Compensation expense related to share-based compensation plans 8,687 6,982 Contingent consideration adjustment - (3,571 ) Gain on sale of assets (1,526 ) (90 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Restricted investments (2,736 ) 74 Accounts receivable, net 55,089 (29,748 ) Prepaid taxes (422 ) 6,820 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,932 9,935 Other assets (2,349 ) 1,869 Accounts payable (38,391 ) 9,878 Accrued expenses (14,620 ) 4,857 Non-current liabilities 1,187 2,382 Net cash provided by operating activities 135,263 97,624 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 7,664 1,234 Purchases of property and equipment (28,712 ) (69,261 ) Proceeds from the disposition of discontinued operations 19,439 - Cash used in acquisitions (734 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (2,343 ) (68,027 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (7,282 ) - Proceeds from issuance of debt 18,335 58,161 Repayments of long term debt (51,324 ) (84,051 ) Stock tendered for payments of withholding taxes (2,746 ) (4,017 ) Finance lease payments (1,465 ) (1,483 ) Net cash used in financing activities (44,482 ) (31,390 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10 ) (11 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 88,428 (1,804 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 61,435 28,557 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 149,863 $ 26,753

HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Intermodal $ 542,890 $ 538,123 $ 1,078,923 $ 1,032,575 Truck brokerage 107,081 114,936 224,669 234,955 Logistics 193,463 167,822 396,725 330,297 Dedicated 77,729 73,853 153,844 134,249 Total Revenue $ 921,163 $ 894,734 $ 1,854,161 $ 1,732,076

HUB GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended, June 30, Change Change 2019

2018

$ % Net income from continuing operations $ 29,217 $ 17,154 $ 12,063 70.3 % Interest expense 2,690 2,187 503 23.0 % Interest and dividend income (595 ) (14 ) (581 ) 4150.0 % Other income, net 30 182 (152 ) -83.5 % Depreciation and amortization 28,646 19,414 9,232 47.6 % Provision for income taxes 9,379 5,897 3,482 59.0 % EBITDA $ 69,367 $ 44,820 $ 24,547 54.8 %

HUB GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended, June 30, Change Change 2019

2018

$ % Net income from continuing operations $ 53,111 $ 28,223 $ 24,888 88.2 % Interest expense 5,746 4,291 1,455 33.9 % Interest and dividend income (968 ) (25 ) (943 ) 3772.0 % Other income, net 70 231 (161 ) -69.7 % Depreciation and amortization 57,029 37,772 19,257 51.0 % Provision for income taxes 18,351 9,221 9,130 99.0 % EBITDA $ 133,339 $ 79,713 $ 53,626 67.3 %

CONTACT: Maralee Volchko of Hub Group, Inc., +1-630-271-3745



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.