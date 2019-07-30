Safeware Enters into Year Six of Its Hands-On Internship Program

Each year, Safeware selects three college students to participate in its innovative internship program.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ohio, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, recently welcomed three new summer interns to their ever-evolving internship program. Now in its sixth year, the annual program offers real-world business experience in a myriad of areas within the company to interested college students.

This internship program was designed to be an extremely engaging experience, allowing students to truly be part of the company and culture. Participating students have the ability to work hand-in-hand with subject matter experts to increase their own skillset while having their unique perspectives contribute to the future of the company.

“At Safeware, we are passionate about giving college students the opportunity to participate in our internship program and in turn have a real impact on our company,” says Safeware’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. “Year after year our interns have provided us with wonderful contributions and innovative ideas to continue to push Safeware forward in the extended warranty and insurance industry.”

This summer, three interns are working with the company’s Client and Vendor Management team, the Quality Assurance team, and the Marketing team. The interns are helping with important initiatives such as vendor profile management and onboarding, auditing vendor profiles, and assisting in lead generation and content creation, respectively, among other tasks.

In order to provide these students with a tangible takeaway from their experience with Safeware, each intern will complete a summer-long project culminating in a presentation to the Safeware Executive Leadership team. This presentation details their contributions, experience, and innovative vision for the company even after their time as an intern is over.

Safeware is proud to have close connections with numerous local colleges in the Central Ohio area who continuously produce skilled interns, and has had the unique opportunity to hire on several past summer interns as full-time employees.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

Attachment

Stephanie Wise Safeware 614.781.2592 scampbell@safeware.com



