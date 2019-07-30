New Global Tuberculosis Initiative to be Implemented by JSI

/EIN News/ --

JSI Research & Training Institute, Inc. has been selected by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to implement the Tuberculosis Implementation Framework Agreement (TIFA) in countries with high tuberculosis burdens around the globe.







The five-year, $300 million program will build on USAID’s investment in tuberculosis (TB) disease programming while pioneering a fundamental shift to building countries’ capacity to plan, finance, monitor, and sustain their own high-quality TB programs on their journey to self-reliance.





Through TIFA, JSI will channel US government grant funding and develop and manage partnerships with local government entities, the private sector, and other stakeholders in 24 priority countries to generate local solutions to prevent, detect, and treat tuberculosis. Ultimately, the program will strengthen and sustain country ownership and accountability for TB efforts.





“JSI is pleased to assist USAID and local country governments in their efforts to reduce the impact of tuberculosis,” commented Joel Lamstein, JSI founder and president. “This project builds on JSI’s long history of work strengthening the systems that address tuberculosis, from enhanced TB supply chains to improving health information to better plan and manage TB programs. We look forward to scaling up our effective approaches through TIFA.”





JSI will focus on countries where USAID can invest, through a rigorous grants program, in host-government TB priorities and will promote collaborative, locally-led efforts to control tuberculosis. JSI will work with local partners, such as the TB Local Organizations Network, to create a decentralized and efficient response, accelerating country progress toward TB eradication.





Found in every country in the world, tuberculosis remains the leading cause of infectious disease-related mortality globally. It leads to the death of more than 4,380 people a day, making it one of the world’s most extreme health burdens.





JSI Research & Training Institute, Inc. is a nonprofit public health management consulting and research organization dedicated to improving the health of individuals and communities throughout the world. Our mission is to improve the health of underserved people and communities and to provide a place where people of passion and commitment can pursue this cause.







