Global Plant Extracts Market Analysis & Outlook Report, 2019-2025 - New Revenue-Generating Pockets Emerging Through Natural Sweeteners Category

Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Extracts Market by Type (Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Essential Oils, Spices, Flavors & Fragrances), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics), Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The plant extracts market is estimated to be valued at USD 23.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 59.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to 2025.

This report segments the plant extracts market-based on type, application, source, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis -competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles- which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the plant extracts market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Factors such as rising awareness regarding the side-effects of synthetic flavors and health benefits offered by phytomedicines and herbal extracts drive the market growth for plant extracts.

By type, the phytomedicines & herbal extracts segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The phytomedicines & herbal extracts segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing demand from the pharmaceutical & dietary supplement and cosmetics industries across the globe. Phytochemicals and herbal extracts appear to have significant physiological effects on the human body. Whether they act as antioxidants, mimic hormones, stimulate enzymes, interfere with DNA replication, destroy harmful bacteria, or bind cell walls, they could potentially curb the onset of cancer and heart diseases. These benefits, along with the natural occurrence of these extracts, create a growing demand for the herbal extracts across the globe.

By application, the cosmetics segment in plant extracts market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the plant extracts market is segmented into phytomedicines & dietary supplements, food & beverages, cosmetics, and others (personal care products & toiletries). The growing consumer interest in natural self-care products is driving the increasing use of plant extracts in the cosmetics segment. The changing consumer lifestyles and economic factors such as the rise in per capita income, particularly in developing regions, have encouraged the consumers to spend more on personal grooming.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing plant extracts market, due to the large availability of raw materials and required environmental conditions for the growth of plants used for extraction

The plant extracts market in this region is driven majorly by the growing demand for plant-derived products, owing to factors such as rising awareness about better dietary choices, growing demand for herbal cosmetic products, increasing awareness about the ill-effects of synthetic products, and rise in number of chronic diseases and stress levels due to busy lifestyles. These factors have resulted in a large number of manufacturers investing in the production of end products, which contribute to the nutritive health of consumers. China and India are leaders in producing plant extracts for various phytomedicine applications.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Plant Extracts Market

4.2 Plant Extracts Market: Key Countries/Regions

4.3 Market, By Type and Region, 2018

4.4 Market, By Application and Region, 2019 vs. 2025

4.5 Asia Pacific: Plant Extracts Market, By Type and Country, 2018

4.6 Market, By Source, 2019 vs. 2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Awareness Regarding the Side-Effects of Synthetic Flavors

5.2.1.1.1 Rise in Demand for Clean Label Products and Naturally Sourced Ingredients

5.2.1.2 Growth in R&D Activities

5.2.1.3 Increase in Popularity of Convenience Foods is Boosting the Demand for Plant Extracts

5.2.1.4 Health Benefits Offered By Phytomedicines and Herbal Extracts

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inadequate Supply of Raw Materials and Price Fluctuation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 New Revenue-Generating Pockets Emerging Through Natural Sweeteners Category

5.2.3.2 Identification of New Herbs and Spices in Accordance With Changing Consumer Preferences and Tastes

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Advantages Offered By Plant Extracts in Developing Countries

5.2.4.2 Availability of Substitutes and Adulterated Products

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Plant Extracts Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts

6.2.1 Growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry and Healthy Eating Trends Propelling the Market

6.3 Essential Oils

6.3.1 Increase in Premium Lifestyle in Developing Countries Boosting Growth

6.4 Spices

6.4.1 Use of Spices for Extending the Shelf-Life of Products in the Food Industry

6.5 Flavors & Fragrances

6.5.1 Increasing Inclination of Consumers Toward Natural Products Thriving Growth

7 Plant Extracts Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements

7.2.1 Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements Offering General Health Benefits

7.3 Food & Beverages

7.3.1 Rise in Consumption of Health Drinks and Increasing Demand for Healthy, Convenience Food to Boost Market Growth

7.4 Cosmetics

7.4.1 Adoption of Herbal Remedies in Cosmetics Witnessing Substantial Growth

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Rising Inclination Toward Plant-Derived Products in Personal Care, Due to their Antimicrobial Efficacy, to Drive the Market

8 Plant Extracts Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fruits, Flowers, and Bulbs

8.2.1 The Growing Use of Plant Extracts By the Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry Creates the Demand for Extracts From Fruits and Flowers

8.3 Leaves

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Phytomedicines to Drive the Demand for Extracts From Leaves

8.4 Rhizomes & Roots

8.4.1 Curcumin Extracts: the Most Important Rhizome-Derived Extracts Offering Multiple Functionalities

8.5 Barks & Stems

8.5.1 High Secondary Metabolites Content in Medicinal Barks to Drive the Market for Extracts From Barks & Stems

8.6 Others

8.6.1 The Multifunctionality of Berries Creates Demand for their Extracts for the Food & Beverage and Cosmetics Industries

9 Plant Extracts Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Growth in Demand for Organic Products in the Food, Cosmetics, and Pharma Industries

9.2.2 Mexico

9.2.2.1 Increase in Adoption of Herbal Products With Antimicrobial Efficacy

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.3.1 Rise in Concern Over the Potential Side Effects of Over-the-Counter (OTC) Products to Stimulate the Plant Extracts Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Large Production and Consumption of Essential Oils in the Country to Drive the Market Growth of Plant Extracts

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 High Availability of Medicinal Aromatic Plants (Maps) in the Country to Drive the Market

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 UK's Health Industry, as Well as the Essential Oils Segment, Drive the Plant Extracts Market Growth

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 The Growing Food & Beverage Industry Creates Demand for Spice Extracts Within the Country

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Spanish Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive the Plant Extracts Market Growth

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Rising Demand for Herbal Extracts in Russia to Drive the European Plant Extracts Market

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Increase in Demand for Chinese Plant Extracts From International Market

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 Rich Medicinal Plant Heritage and Technological Advancements Driving the Market

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Increase in the Aging Population in Developed Countries to Stimulate Market Growth

9.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.4.1 Government Support Toward Plant Extract Manufacturers Aiding Market Growth

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 Rise in Demand for Organic Products in the Food, Cosmetics, and Pharma Industries

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Growth in Import Demands of Plant Extracts From North America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SME)

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Starting Blocks

10.5.3 Responsive Companies

10.5.4 Dynamic Companies

10.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.7 Business Strategy Excellence

10.8 Competitive Scenario

10.8.1 New Product Launches

10.8.2 Expansions & Investments

10.8.3 Acquisitions

10.8.4 Agreements & Partnerships

11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

11.1 Givaudan

11.2 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

11.3 Sensient Technologies

11.4 Symrise AG

11.5 Dhler

11.6 Synthite Industries Private Ltd.

11.7 PT. Indesso Aroma

11.8 PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta

11.9 Vidya Herbs Private Limited

11.10 Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.

11.11 Martin Bauer Group

11.12 Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd.

11.13 Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co. Ltd. (Jiaherb Inc.)

11.14 Tokiwa Phytochemical Co. Ltd.

11.15 Native Extracts Pty. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0wfz9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

