Worldwide Cod Liver Oil Market Forecast Report, 2019 to 2023 - Growing Demand for Dietary Supplements Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cod Liver Oil Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing health benefits of cod liver oil
Cod liver oil is considered as a health booster for pregnant women. Consuming cod liver oil reduces the risk of post-partum depression and premature birth in women. It contains omega-3 fatty acids that aid in healthy neurological development and early vision development of the fetus. Also, the consumption of cod liver oil during pregnancy is known to reduce the risk of type 1 diabetes in children.
Moreover, doctors prescribe cod liver oil supplements to reduce the symptoms associated with the deficiencies of vitamin A and D in children. The health benefits of cod liver oil is one of the crucial factors driving the growth of the global cod liver oil market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Increasing use of cod liver oil in aquaculture
Cod liver oil is widely used in aquaculture as a feed to meet the growing demand from the food industry. Cod liver oil contains omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients that are beneficial for the development of farmed fishes, particularly marine fishes. Aquaculture is one of the fastest growing sectors in the food industry. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the global cod liver oil market size.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as the rising number of private label brands, health benefits of cod liver oil, and increasing demand for cod liver oil in the cosmetics industry.
However, risks associated with excessive consumption of cod liver oil, availability of substitute products, and quality maintenance issues associated with cod liver oil products may hamper the growth of the cod liver oil industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The cod liver oil market analysis considers the sales of cod liver oil through offline and online distribution channels. The analysis also considers the sales of cod liver oil in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing emphasis on private label cod liver oil products will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several players, the global cod liver oil market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several cod liver oil companies, that include:
- Barlean's Organic Oils LLC
- Carlson Laboratories Inc.
- Nordic Naturals
- Orkla ASA
- Procter & Gamble Co.
Also, the cod liver oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing incidences of vitamins A and D deficiency
- Growing demand for dietary supplements rich in omega-3 fatty acids
- Increasing use of cod liver oil in aquaculture
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Barlean's Organic Oils LLC
- Carlson Laboratories Inc.
- Nordic Naturals
- Orkla ASA
- Procter & Gamble Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avdmsl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Oils and Fats
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.