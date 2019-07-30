Worldwide Cod Liver Oil Market Forecast Report, 2019 to 2023 - Growing Demand for Dietary Supplements Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cod Liver Oil Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing health benefits of cod liver oil



Cod liver oil is considered as a health booster for pregnant women. Consuming cod liver oil reduces the risk of post-partum depression and premature birth in women. It contains omega-3 fatty acids that aid in healthy neurological development and early vision development of the fetus. Also, the consumption of cod liver oil during pregnancy is known to reduce the risk of type 1 diabetes in children.



Moreover, doctors prescribe cod liver oil supplements to reduce the symptoms associated with the deficiencies of vitamin A and D in children. The health benefits of cod liver oil is one of the crucial factors driving the growth of the global cod liver oil market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Increasing use of cod liver oil in aquaculture



Cod liver oil is widely used in aquaculture as a feed to meet the growing demand from the food industry. Cod liver oil contains omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients that are beneficial for the development of farmed fishes, particularly marine fishes. Aquaculture is one of the fastest growing sectors in the food industry. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the global cod liver oil market size.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as the rising number of private label brands, health benefits of cod liver oil, and increasing demand for cod liver oil in the cosmetics industry.



However, risks associated with excessive consumption of cod liver oil, availability of substitute products, and quality maintenance issues associated with cod liver oil products may hamper the growth of the cod liver oil industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The cod liver oil market analysis considers the sales of cod liver oil through offline and online distribution channels. The analysis also considers the sales of cod liver oil in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing emphasis on private label cod liver oil products will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global cod liver oil market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several cod liver oil companies, that include:



Barlean's Organic Oils LLC

Carlson Laboratories Inc.

Nordic Naturals

Orkla ASA

Procter & Gamble Co.

Also, the cod liver oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing incidences of vitamins A and D deficiency

Growing demand for dietary supplements rich in omega-3 fatty acids

Increasing use of cod liver oil in aquaculture

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Barlean's Organic Oils LLC

Carlson Laboratories Inc.

Nordic Naturals

Orkla ASA

Procter & Gamble Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avdmsl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Oils and Fats



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.