Mspark Promotes Brian Blackman to Vice President, Account and Creative Services

/EIN News/ -- HELENA, Ala., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce Brian Blackman has been promoted to Vice President of Account and Creative Services.



Brian joined Mspark in 2012 as Creative Director and was promoted to Senior Director, Creative Services in 2017. During his 7-year tenure with Mspark, he has been a champion of change and improvement as well as a terrific example of someone who reflects Mspark’s core values. He has supported the development of our inhouse designers to continue to produce great results for our clients and be nationally recognized for their talent. In the last year, Brian championed a new process/system which led to a total overhaul in Mspark’s internal processes and technology for creating and delivering artwork to our clients.

Mspark CEO, Steve Mitzel, said: “Brian’s passion and commitment to improving Mspark’s processes and technology, paired with his sense of delivering positive customer experiences, will be valuable attributes his new role. I look forward to seeing all he will achieve in his new role and extend my congratulations on his well-deserved promotion.”

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.5 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:

Mspark

5901 Highway 52 East,

Helena, AL 35080

Phone: 205.620.6259

Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d82d716-be5e-42f1-9f5d-9e9fa040f976

Mspark Promotes Brian Blackman to Vice President, Account and Creative Services Mspark Promotes Brian Blackman to Vice President, Account and Creative Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.