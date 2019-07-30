Glass Recycling Markets, 2023: Led by Momentum Recycling, Pace Glass, Strategic Materials, TerraCycle, and Vitro Minerals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glass Recycling Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The glass recycling market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



Growing global packaged beverage consumption



The global packaged beverage consumption is expected to witness an average annual growth rate of around 2.8% during the forecast period. The growing global packed beverage consumption is expected to increase the demand for glass recycling as most of the beverages are packed in glass containers. Recycled glass improves the profit margin of the end-users. Many beverage manufacturers are adopting recycled packaging materials, including glass containers, for their product packaging.



Availability of several substitutes for glass



The market consists of many substitutes for glass products such as metal and plastic. The most critical factor that spurs the adoption of these substitutes is the fragility of glass. The improper handling of glass products can lead to breakage. Therefore, consumers prefer plastic product owing to its durability. Another critical challenge for the global glass recycling market is the premium prices of glass products.



Glass products are more expensive than alternatives such as plastic. The high costs of glass products such as tableware prevent many people from buying them. Apart from the high upfront costs, glass products require more frequent replacement when compared with plastics. Thus, the availability of several substitutes of glass products is expected to affect the demand for glass products and, hence, the requirement for recycling.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Momentum Recycling LLC & Pace Glass, makes the competitive environment quite intense.



Factors such as the growth in the global glass tableware market and the growing global packaged beverage consumption will provide significant growth opportunities to the glass recycling manufacturers.



Key Players



Momentum Recycling LLC

Pace Glass Inc.

Strategic Materials Inc.

TerraCycle Inc.

Vitro Minerals Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Container glass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Construction glass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased use of glass cullet in North American glass container industry

Rising demand for green buildings

Emerging methods to increase the rate of glass recycling

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Momentum Recycling LLC

Pace Glass Inc.

Strategic Materials Inc.

TerraCycle Inc.

Vitro Minerals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88vaao

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Glass, Recycling and Recycled Materials



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.