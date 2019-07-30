Glass Recycling Markets, 2023: Led by Momentum Recycling, Pace Glass, Strategic Materials, TerraCycle, and Vitro Minerals
The glass recycling market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
Growing global packaged beverage consumption
The global packaged beverage consumption is expected to witness an average annual growth rate of around 2.8% during the forecast period. The growing global packed beverage consumption is expected to increase the demand for glass recycling as most of the beverages are packed in glass containers. Recycled glass improves the profit margin of the end-users. Many beverage manufacturers are adopting recycled packaging materials, including glass containers, for their product packaging.
Availability of several substitutes for glass
The market consists of many substitutes for glass products such as metal and plastic. The most critical factor that spurs the adoption of these substitutes is the fragility of glass. The improper handling of glass products can lead to breakage. Therefore, consumers prefer plastic product owing to its durability. Another critical challenge for the global glass recycling market is the premium prices of glass products.
Glass products are more expensive than alternatives such as plastic. The high costs of glass products such as tableware prevent many people from buying them. Apart from the high upfront costs, glass products require more frequent replacement when compared with plastics. Thus, the availability of several substitutes of glass products is expected to affect the demand for glass products and, hence, the requirement for recycling.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Momentum Recycling LLC & Pace Glass, makes the competitive environment quite intense.
Factors such as the growth in the global glass tableware market and the growing global packaged beverage consumption will provide significant growth opportunities to the glass recycling manufacturers.
Key Players
- Momentum Recycling LLC
- Pace Glass Inc.
- Strategic Materials Inc.
- TerraCycle Inc.
- Vitro Minerals Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Container glass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Construction glass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased use of glass cullet in North American glass container industry
- Rising demand for green buildings
- Emerging methods to increase the rate of glass recycling
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Momentum Recycling LLC
- Pace Glass Inc.
- Strategic Materials Inc.
- TerraCycle Inc.
- Vitro Minerals Inc.
