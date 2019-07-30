Talroo and Brazen Join Forces to Combine Talent Attraction and Candidate Engagement into One Seamless Solution

New solution helps employers reduce friction in the hiring process, leading to more hires

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talroo and Brazen today jointly announced an enhanced strategic partnership that leverages the expertise of both companies to improve the likelihood that recruiters will find and start high-value conversations with qualified talent.



Talroo is a data-driven talent attraction platform that helps recruiters and talent acquisition professionals reach the right talent audiences they need to make hires. Brazen , a conversational recruiting platform, provides recruiters with a variety of chat-based recruiting tools like live chat, recruiting chatbots, scheduled chat, and virtual hiring events – all aimed at giving job seekers more ways to start conversations with employers. Together, Talroo and Brazen have created a frictionless candidate experience, surfacing relevant jobs to qualified candidates, then enabling candidates to have conversations directly with recruiters before submitting an application.

Talroo’s Attract Engine™ technology powers over one billion candidate searches per month, matching employers with the right talent. Candidate search and conversation signals are processed in Talroo’s Attract Engine™ to ensure an employer’s programmatic job advertising budget is invested wisely to optimize quality candidate flow. Talroo is also beta testing an event product that will support and promote customers’ hiring events in physical locations, adding to Brazen’s conversational recruiting platform. From uncovering new candidates, to the first chat, to an in-person meeting, Brazen and Talroo together offer a full AI-driven talent attraction solution. Both companies will sell the combined solution to their respective customers.

“Our goal is to be the most effective catalyst in the sourcing and hiring process. Reducing friction in the job discovery process enhances the candidate experience and allows recruiters to reach qualified candidates faster. This is more important than ever in a tight labor market,” said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Brazen and spark more conversations before the application process. After all, all hires start with a conversation.”

For the past two years, Talroo and Brazen have been working closely with large Fortune 1000 employers to design new candidate experiences and journeys that begin at the point of first contact with an employer’s job listing. Combining talent attraction with candidate engagement creates a seamless feedback loop that generates large amounts of valuable data. Data, when combined with AI-driven algorithms, can continuously improve the quality of candidate matches, lower the cost per lead, and ultimately reduce cost per hire.

Ed Barrientos, CEO of Brazen, added, “Brazen pioneered the use of text-based chat and virtual career fairs to help employers engage talent and has continued to innovate with AI and chatbot technology. Combining our best-of-class conversational recruiting platform with Talroo’s more than one billion candidate searches every month allows both companies to craft powerful, integrated solutions for employers. We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Talroo."

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven talent attraction platform to help recruiters and talent acquisition professionals get the volume and quality of applications they need to make hires. Through unique audience reach, custom niche networks, and industry-leading client service, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for five consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com .

About Brazen

Brazen helps employers succeed in the new candidate-driven labor market by giving recruiters a variety of chat-based recruiting tools like live chat, scheduled chat, virtual hiring events and recruiting chatbots. By providing more options for candidates to connect with recruiting teams other than the traditional ‘Apply Now,’ Brazen is converting candidate interest into quality hires at twice the industry standard and in half the time. Brazen’s conversational recruiting platform is designed specifically for talent acquisition and is used by the world’s most respected companies including CVS Health, Starbucks and KPMG. Brazen has been the leading provider of chat-based recruiting software since 2013.

