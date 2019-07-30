Flexera Announces its Partner of the Year Awards

SoftwareONE, Accenture, KPMG LLP and Softline Group Acknowledged for Exceptional Achievements and Contributions to Transforming Technology

/EIN News/ -- ITASCA, Ill., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the software company that helps organizations realize technology’s power to accelerate their business, today announces its Partner of the Year Awards. SoftwareONE, Accenture, KPMG and Softline Group received top honors for their outstanding success in helping clients reach and exceed their strategic goals, while obtaining a strong return on investment.



“Flexera has recognized its outstanding partners for the past six years,” said Cindy Grogan, Vice President of Global Alliances at Flexera. “All of the winners continually impress Flexera and the industry, on understanding the needs of customers and helping them exceed their goals.”

Flexera’s technology solutions are sold, supported, serviced and managed by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners. Flexera is dedicated to implementing a PartnerFirst model with a structure that builds efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships. Partnership relationships enhance joint growth and planning.

The awards go to:

SoftwareONE : Prominent software and cloud portfolio management provider SoftwareONE established themselves as a premier Flexera Enterprise partner worldwide through optimization of software estate from on-premises to the cloud, leveraging extensive technical and commercial enterprise. SoftwareONE was awarded as the Global Partner of the Year.

Global professional services company Accenture earned the award for their ability to lead and help some key enterprise customers maximize business results. Accenture contributed to successful Flexera projects across a diverse set of customers, worldwide. Accenture provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital transformation, operations and technology spend optimization. KPMG LLP : The U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm received the North American Implementation Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive year due to their superior implementation services for software license management. KPMG helps IT organizations with an approach to help achieve a cost-effective, rapid deployment for optimizing all types of environments, including on-premises, SaaS, and cloud. Using a phased approach, KPMG enables organizations to select the most appropriate Flexera tools and incrementally implement capabilities along a path leading to a mature, well-designed SAM and license optimization program.

