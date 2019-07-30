Hydrogen Fueling Stations Markets, 2033

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fueling Stations, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hydrogen fueling stations provide the foundations of a transportation system for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The deployment of the stations in major markets is in full swing, solidifying prospects for large-scale consumer adoption of fuel cell vehicles. In 2018, 77 new hydrogen stations went into operation globally, taking the total number of hydrogen stations in operation worldwide to 337.



By 2033, over three thousand six hundred hydrogen fueling stations will be in operation globally. These deployments will mean hydrogen station concentrations of medium to heavy levels in several regions which will have a ripple effect on surrounding regions.



Compared to a couple of years ago, our forecast for hydrogen station deployments has been revised downward. In most cases, countries have not been able to meet their own deadlines for hydrogen station deployments, and in some cases, hydrogen stations were shut down because of the unavailability of fuel cell vehicles to use them.



However, that is changing as the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles begins to pick up. The pace of hydrogen stations deployments is particularly brisk in Japan and Germany which are home to some of the biggest automakers globally. Japan achieved the landmark of over 100 hydrogen stations in 2018, and Germany reached its 60th hydrogen station.



In the U.S., California rolled out its 39th hydrogen station in 2018, and deployment activity has gathered steam in the northeast. Hydrogen station deployments have gained momentum in China and Korea as both the countries position themselves to be big markets for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.



Deployments have continued at a steady pace in several European countries, particularly the U.K. and France. Denmark is the first country to deploy a nationwide hydrogen fueling infrastructure and in 2019, Iceland will have hydrogen fueling coverage for 80 percent of the country.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Scope of the Report



3 Hydrogen as an Energy Carrier

3.1 Fuels for Transportation

3.1.1 Gasoline and Diesel

3.1.2 Hydrogen and Other Alternative Fuels

3.1.3 Electric Drive Vehicles

3.2 Properties and Uses of Hydrogen

3.2.1 Hydrogen Characteristics

3.2.2 Hydrogen Applications

3.2.3 Hydrogen's Safety Record

3.3 Sources of Hydrogen

3.3.1 Fossil Fuels

3.3.2 Renewable Sources

3.4 Methods of Hydrogen Production

3.4.1 Production from Non-Renewable Sources

3.4.2 Production from Renewable Sources

3.5 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

3.5.1 Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

3.5.2 Fuel Cells and Batteries

3.5.3 Cost Reductions

3.6 Fuel Cell Vehicles



4 Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure

4.1 Necessary Elements

4.1.1 Hydrogen Station Hardware

4.1.2 Hydrogen Compression and Storage

4.1.3 Hydrogen Fueling Pressures

4.1.4 Hydrogen Fueling

4.1.5 Hydrogen Station Capacity

4.1.6 Cost of Hydrogen

4.2 Hydrogen Fueling Station Types

4.2.1 Public vs. Private Stations

4.2.2 Retail vs. Non-Retail Stations

4.2.3 Mobile Hydrogen Stations

4.3 Hydrogen Fueling Protocols

4.3.1 SAE J2601

4.3.2 Related Standards

4.3.3 Ionic Compression

4.4 Hydrogen Production Scenarios

4.4.1 Centralized Hydrogen Production

4.4.2 On-Site Hydrogen Production

4.5 Hydrogen Delivery

4.5.1 Hydrogen Tube Trailers

4.5.2 Tanker Trucks

4.5.3 Pipeline Delivery

4.5.4 Railcars and Barges



5 Hydrogen Station Rollouts

5.1 Rollout Strategies

5.1.1 Traditional Approaches

5.1.2 Contemporary Approach

5.1.3 Factors Impacting Rollouts

5.1.4 Rollout Scenarios

5.1.5 Station Reliability Factors

5.2 Hydrogen Stations Cost Factors

5.2.1 Capital Expenditures

5.2.2 Operating Costs

5.3 Hydrogen Storage Factors

5.3.1 Storage and Disbursement

5.3.2 Costs of Hydrogen Storage



6 Hydrogen Station Deployments

6.1 Global Deployments

6.2 APAC Deployments

6.2.1 Japan

6.2.2 South Korea

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Rest of APAC

6.3 EMEA Deployments

6.3.1 Role of European Organizations

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 The U.K.

6.3.4 Hydrogen Stations in Nordic Countries

6.3.5 Rest of EMEA

6.4 Americas

6.4.1 Western U.S.

6.4.2 Rest of the U.S.

6.4.3 Canada

6.4.4 Latin America

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Air Liquide

7.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

7.3 Hydrogenics Corporation

7.4 Linde plc

7.5 Nel Hydrogen

7.6 Nuvera Fuel Cells

7.7 Ballard Power Systems

7.8 FuelCell Energy, Inc.



8 Market Forecasts

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hydrogen Station Deployments

8.2.1 Global Hydrogen Station Deployments

8.2.2 APAC Hydrogen Station Deployments

8.2.3 EMEA Hydrogen Station Deployments

8.2.4 Americas Hydrogen Station Deployments

8.3 Hydrogen Station Costs

8.3.1 Global Costs of Hydrogen Stations

8.3.2 APAC Hydrogen Station Costs

8.3.3 EMEA Hydrogen Station Costs

8.3.4 Americas Hydrogen Station Costs

9 Conclusions

9.1 Top Findings of the Study

9.2 Recommendations

9.3 Regional Analysis

9.3.1 APAC

9.3.2 EMEA

9.3.3 Americas



Companies Mentioned



Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ballard Power Systems

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Hydrogenics Corporation

Linde plc

Nel Hydrogen

Nuvera Fuel Cells

