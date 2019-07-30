MIND Research Institute Hires Jim Kirchner, Technology Executive and Former Marine Corps Officer, as Senior Vice President of Partnerships

Kirchner to lead nationwide sales of organization’s flagship program, ST Math

MIND Research Institute (MIND) has announced the addition of Jim Kirchner as Senior Vice President of Partnerships. He brings over 20 years of experience in the education technology industry.



Kirchner will be responsible for leading a nationwide team of Education Partnerships Managers in expanding the reach of ST Math to school districts across the country. ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. Its learning model is built upon a unique and patented approach that uses challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback to provide equitable access to deep conceptual learning for all students.



“I am thrilled to welcome Jim to our team, where he is sure to make an impact on the growth and scale of ST Math,” said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. “His extensive experience as an educational technology executive with proven business leadership will be assets to our organization. We’re excited to see Jim’s strategic vision, planning, and execution shape the future of ST Math.”



Kirchner has been founder and CEO of several technology and education companies, as well as Senior Vice President of Sales at Amplify, a curriculum and assessment company. He also is a decorated United States Marine Corps Officer with nearly eight years of active duty service. Kirchner has experience and expertise in business development, market development, product development, managing profit and loss, and acquisitions with both public and private companies.



“MIND is a unique and passionate organization that has the most powerful math solution I have ever experienced,” said Kirchner. “I am excited and honored to join this team and advance our mission to ensure that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems.”



Kirchner holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and Managerial Economics from North Carolina State University.



About MIND Research Institute



MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization, dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a Pre-K-8 visual instructional program that builds a deep conceptual understanding of math through rigorous learning and creative problem solving. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math, and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Game Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon and MathMINDs Games. For more information, visit mindresearch.org.

