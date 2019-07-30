Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Army ACCENT Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) for Commercial Cloud Solutions

Contract supports Army transition from enterprise systems/applications to commercial cloud environments

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded an Army Cloud Computing Enterprise Transformation (ACCENT) Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA). The ACCENT BOA serves as the U.S. Army’s preferred source for commercial cloud services Task Orders for all Army commands and organizations.



The BOA applies to all FedRAMP-Authorized Cloud Service Offerings in Carahsoft’s portfolio that have received Provisional Authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), including software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions from the following authorized vendors:

• Accellion, Inc. • Orock® Technologies, Inc. • Acquia Inc. • Proofpoint, Inc. • Adobe, Inc. • QTS Realty Trust, Inc. • Akamai Technologies, Inc. • Qualtrics® • Amazon Web Services • Qualys, Inc. • BlackBerry Limited • Rackspace • Box, Inc. • Salesforce.com, Inc. • Cylance Inc. • SAP NS2 • Decisions Lens • ServiceNow • DocuSign Inc. • SpringCM • Druva, Inc. • TIBCO Software Inc. • FireEye, Inc. • Tyler Technologies Inc. • Google • Virtustream • Granicus • VMware, Inc. • McAfee, LLC • Zscaler, Inc. • Okta, Inc.

Carahsoft’s BOA has a period of performance through February 2020. The estimated maximum for all Task Orders across all BOA awards is $247.7 million.



“ACCENT is an important step in the Army’s transition to the cloud and the larger drive toward deploying cloud services across the government,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Enabling our military with the latest equipment is critical to national security. The flexibility of the cloud allows the Army to better support its personnel in rapidly changing environments.”

The ACCENT contract supports the Army Data Center Consolidation Plan (ADCCP) modernization and migration requirements, including plans to move designated IT applications, systems and data to authorized commercial cloud service providers (CSPs) and consolidating data centers. The goals of ACCENT focus on expanding the Army’s cloud hosting environment, acquiring transition support for moves from on-premise to cloud infrastructure and modernizing the Army’s overall IT infrastructure.

Carahsoft’s FedRAMP- and DISA-authorized cloud solutions are available via ACCENT BOA W52P1J-19-G-0007. For more information, contact the Carahsoft ACCENT team at (888) 662-2724 or ACCENT@Carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

